When Ken McLaughlin was short on change, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Little did he know that it would lead to a tour of Asia during the Korean War.
“I was honored and blessed to serve our country,” McLaughlin said. “I didn’t realize it at the time, but by going on active duty, I became a Korean veteran.”
For McLaughlin’s 17th birthday, he asked his mom if he could join the National Guard. Because he was a minor, he needed a guardian’s signature to enlist.
She agreed, and a little more than a week later, McLaughlin enlisted.
He was one of the last to sign up for the Korean War, enlisting Jan. 3, 1955, shortly after the armistice and before the end of the Korean G.I. bill.
After McLaughlin completed high school, he went with a unit to a tank range in the Boise desert, where he’d receive his first set of orders: peeling potatoes as the base’s cook.
McLaughlin moved to Pocatello after completing camp to study at Idaho State University. He had a change of heart while starting his second semester, and chose to leave college for the Marines.
“I was running low on funds and was approached by a Marine,” McLaughlin said. “He told me I could be able to retire in a year and I thought, ‘Well that doesn’t seem all too bad.’”
Training as an aviation electrician, McLaughlin left El Toro, a Marine Corps air station in California, for Barbers Point, Hawaii, in 1957.
The next day, when McLaughlin was flying from Barbers Point to Wake Island, an atoll halfway between Japan and Hawaii, chaos struck.
He can still remember the feeling he had when the cabin lights went out on the plane. The aircraft’s generators had gone offline and he was the only one on board who knew how to fix it. He joked on his second day of tour, he saved a plane from electrical failure.
McLaughlin and his fleet visited Iwakuni, Japan, where he ran into a friend from high school at a bar. It wasn’t a joyful reunion, McLaughlin said, because when he approached his friend, he had been crying.
“I asked him what was the matter, and he had lost his entire avionics shop because of an accident,” McLaughlin said. “Two U.S. aircrafts were in the air on a foggy day, and both chose to come down to land. They unknowingly collided in midair — there were no survivors.”
McLaughlin finished his yearlong tour and moved back home to Idaho to study at the University of Idaho. He joked that he found girls and beer in Moscow.
He married his first wife, Marge McLaughlin, in 1959, and had his first child, Anne McLaughlin, in 1960.
McLaughlin said he wasn’t the best student, and dropped out of UI to serve another tour. He left for a 13-month tour in 1961, where he visited the Philippines, Japan and many coastal islands.
While in the Philippines, McLaughlin grew fond of the animals. He said he often saw boa constrictors, albatross birds, apes, monkeys and wild pigs in the tropical forest.
He would sneak off with his buddies to eat pineapples and sweet rice. He added he’s never been able to taste a pineapple as good as when he was in the Philippines.
When McLaughlin finished his tour, he became an electrician for a telephone company in Seal Beach, Calif. He said the smog got to him and his family, so they moved back to northern Idaho in 1968.
He lived on the Palouse, where he raised his five children and became a grandfather. McLaughlin is spending his retirement years in Lewiston, with his wife, Eileen McLaughlin.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.