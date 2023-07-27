War: ‘We don’t want anymore’

This story originally was published Nov. 11, 2016, in the Lewiston Tribune. Orland Gage died Jan. 31, 2019.
Having served in the Pacific theater during the “Big One” and as an artillery man during the Korean War, Orland Gage is familiar with the awfulness of armed conflict.
In World War II, he witnessed the terrible devastation wrought by a nuclear bomb, and in Korea the Lewiston man participated in artillery bombardment that pounded enemy troops.
“I don’t want anymore of it,” he said. “I just hope the (United Nations) and the people who try to settle these things do their job. You just can’t believe what the power of that atom bomb was — that you just can’t believe.”
Gage, now 98, was in his third semester at the University of Idaho at the start of World War II. He had just put $2 worth of gas in a green 1937 Chevrolet while working at a filling station on the corner of Sixth and Main streets when a “flash” came on the radio announcing the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“I looked down Main Street and I looked up Sixth toward the university and there wasn’t a car moving. Believe it or not people were out of their cars walking up and down, talking to each other,” he said. “I think they were in shock. They just didn’t think it could happen, but it did, and you know it could happen again if we get to trusting people too much. Right now, I don’t trust Russia worth a hoot.”
Gage went to work at the Potlatch sawmill in Potlatch after the war started but soon joined the Army.
“The company got me a deferment that I didn’t ask for. It looked like the war was going to pass me by so I volunteered for induction.”
Like all recruits, he took a battery of tests and his skill at math served him well. He qualified for his pick of pilot, navigator or bombardier. But as is often the case in the military, other forces intervened.
“They decided they needed gunners so they jerked 25,000 of us out of the system and sent us to gunner school,” he said.
His time as a tail-gunner in a B-25 bomber was largely uneventful. The real story came after the end of the war. Gage was sent to mainland Japan and briefly visited Hiroshima just a few weeks after it was nearly wiped off the map by an American atomic bomb.
“You can’t believe it. The only building left standing was a brick building that had the telephone system in it. Everything else was gone.”
The Army was busy building barracks on the mainland, and his experience working for Potlatch and his propensity to speak his mind got him a promotion.
“They had a sawmill, and the officer in charge didn’t know doodly-squat about saw milling,” he said. “I made the crack to the C.O. that I could do better and I got the job and then I did better. I literally buried them in what they needed. That was no problem, I just changed techniques.”
When his time was up, Gage returned to Idaho and a waiting job.
“I got out on a Friday, and I went back to work for Potlatch on a Monday.”
He also joined the Idaho National Guard. Before long, world turmoil returned and Gage was called to duty again, this time as an artillery specialist in Korea.
“I’m pretty good at math, so first thing I know I ended up as fire direction officer and on my shift I fired 360,000 rounds of 105s. We are still paying for that by the way.”
Squared off against the Chinese, Gage said U.S. troops quickly learned how the enemy intended to fight. The Chinese didn’t have as much equipment as the Americans. But they had a lot of men and were willing to use them as cannon fodder.
“We found out that the Chinese would open their offensives with 4,000 to 5,000 rounds of mortar ammo and artillery and when it lifted they would be sitting right there in front of you,” he said. “As soon as this happened, I would drop ours on top of them. Our boys had overhead cover but the Chinese were out there in the open, so we slaughtered them by the hundreds.”
Gage pauses when telling stories like this and takes a moment to himself before adding. “We don’t want anymore.”
After his service in Korea, Gage returned to Idaho and continued working for Potlatch. He retired after 43 years. He also continued on with the Idaho National Guard, eventually retiring as a major.
Now he lives in the Elks Addition with his partner of 31 years, Flora Jones. Jones built B-25s for Boeing during the war and also served as a nurse.
“We are living in sin,” he said.
For years he was active in the 38th Bomb Group Association and helped compile the book “Sunsetters of the Southwest Pacific Area.” To this day he remains enamored with the B-25 that he calls the most versatile airplane of the war.
His one regret is that at 98 he might not be able to fulfill one of his life goals: “To die at the hands of a jealous husband.”