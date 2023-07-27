War: ‘We don’t want anymore’

Lewiston’s 98-year-old Orland Gage sports his bomb group hat from when he was a tail-gunner in a B-25 during World War II. He later served in Korea in the 148th Field Artillery Battalion.

 Steve Hanks/Tribune

This story originally was published Nov. 11, 2016, in the Lewiston Tribune. Orland Gage died Jan. 31, 2019.

Having served in the Pacific theater during the “Big One” and as an artillery man during the Korean War, Orland Gage is familiar with the awfulness of armed conflict.