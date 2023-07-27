The Korean War, often called the “Forgotten War,” may have received that title because of its place in history.
Located in time between a popular war, World War II, and a politically controversial war, Vietnam, the Korean War failed to cement itself in the memory of our nation’s history.
That said, the stories of those who served, along with the memories of families and friends shared over the years, deserve recognition on this, the 70th anniversary of the signing of an armistice agreement between North and South Korea, and the countries that supported the two sides.
The conflict began on June 25, 1950, when tens of thousands of troops from the North Korean army crossed the 38th parallel, the boundary between communist-supported North Korea and Western-supported South Korea.
In Korea, it was largely seen as a civil war between North and South Korea, but for the United States and its allies, the Korean War was viewed as a fight against communism and the first major battle of the Cold War.
Before the armistice was signed 70 years ago today, some estimates place the death toll at 5 million soldiers and civilians. The U.S. documented casualties of its service members in the range of 36,000. These numbers, both important to remember and alarming in their magnitude, can’t provide the same real-world understanding of what happened as do the stories from those who were there.
This special section, which we’ve titled “The Forgotten War,” includes first-hand accounts from locals who served during the war. Because so much time has passed, and many who served have since died, we also sought out and interviewed families and friends of war veterans to share second-hand stories to help ensure that the Korean War, at least for readers of this publication, will no longer be forgotten.
