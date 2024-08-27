Sections
SportsOctober 2, 1998

Bengals win

JVshowdown

Dan Rudolph's 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown midway through the third quarter turned a close ballgame in Lewiston's favor as the Bengals took a 33-6 junior varsity football win Thursday over Clarkston at Bengal Field.

Rudolph collected 154 all-purpose yards while Matt Gower threw for 210. The Bengals are 3-1.

Clarkston 0 0 6 0-- 6

Lewiston 7 6 8 12--33

Lewiston -- Matt Gower 10 run (Matt Sartini kick)

Lewiston -- Dan Haines 60 pass from Gower (kick failed)

Clarkston -- Brian Brugh 1 run (kick failed)

Lewiston -- Dan Rudolph 82 kickoff return (Jim Schmidt pass from Rudolph)

Lewiston -- Haines 77 pass from Gower (kick failed)

Lewiston -- Rudolph 35 run (kick failed)

