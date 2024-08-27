Bengals win
JVshowdown
Dan Rudolph's 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown midway through the third quarter turned a close ballgame in Lewiston's favor as the Bengals took a 33-6 junior varsity football win Thursday over Clarkston at Bengal Field.
Rudolph collected 154 all-purpose yards while Matt Gower threw for 210. The Bengals are 3-1.
Clarkston 0 0 6 0-- 6
Lewiston 7 6 8 12--33
Lewiston -- Matt Gower 10 run (Matt Sartini kick)
Lewiston -- Dan Haines 60 pass from Gower (kick failed)
Clarkston -- Brian Brugh 1 run (kick failed)
Lewiston -- Dan Rudolph 82 kickoff return (Jim Schmidt pass from Rudolph)
Lewiston -- Haines 77 pass from Gower (kick failed)
Lewiston -- Rudolph 35 run (kick failed)