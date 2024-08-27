Sections
SportsMay 23, 2009

Lee 5, Campbellsville 2

> Stars of the game

The Flames were stoked by early home runs from Chris Warters, Chris Dubon and JUNIOR RODRIGUEZ. Starting pitcher MATT GILSON earned the win with a seven-hitter, and reliever JOSH ROSE was perfect during his stint.

Campbellsville got a wire-to-wire effort from pitcher MARC WILSON, who allowed nine hits while striking out seven. Catcher JIMMY VOELKER bashed a solo homer in the second.

> Turning point

With the bases loaded and two outs in the third, Campbellsville's Brian Chase dueled with Gilson in what became an epic at-bat. The 13th pitch was a bit outside and a bit low, giving the 6-foot-7, 250-pound Chase a walk, which plated a run.

But the Tigers couldn't apply more pressure. Voelker, the next batter Gilson faced, grounded out on the first pitch to end the inning.

> Quote of note

"Body language is big for me, and just looking at him and watching him, I said, 'He's fine. He's keeping his cool.' ... He did what I thought he would do, which is get better and get stronger."

- Campbellsville coach BEAUFORD SANDERS, on Wilson, who went the distance despite Lee's early spree.

