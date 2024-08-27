----Area spikers to state invite
Four area girls' high school volleyball players have been selected to play in the Idaho state all-star match this Saturday at Moscow.
Leah Smith from Deary, Lisa Gravelle and Karen Clemenhagen from Kendrick and Kim Mackey from Potlatch will take part in the best four of seven games match to be held at Memorial Gym on the University of Idaho campus.
The match begins at 7 p.m. and will showcase the top 24 graduating seniors as voted by the Idaho high school vollyball coaches.
Babe Ruth signups begin
Signups are under way for the Lewiston Senior Babe Ruth baseball team. Any interested players 16 to 18-years-old can sign up at Bob's Tropical Fish until Saturday at 6 p.m.
The club will also take player registrations at a workout to be held on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Clearwater Park in Lewiston.
More information is available from Bob or Ruth Carpenter, both of whom can be contacted at Bob's Tropical Fish.
Slaney's back for the 1,500
EUGENE, Ore. Mary Slaney plans to run her first outdoors race on the track since 1988 Friday night when she will attempt to qualify for next week's national championships in the 1,500 meters.
The 31-year-old Slaney, who owns six world's bests indoors and 12 American records indoors and outdoors, has been sidelined since the spring of 1989 by a series of injuries.
She needs to run 4:19.87 to qualify for The Athletics Congress meet next week.
Bill Dellinger, the University of Oregon track coach, said that the meet is being geared around Slaney.
Duke to retain its coach
DURHAM, N.C. Mike Krzyzewski has decided to remain at Duke as basketball coach, declining overtures to become coach of the Boston Celtics, a newspaper reported Thursday night.
The Charlotte Observer quoted sources in its Friday editions as saying Krzyzewski, the Duke coach for the past 10 years, withdrew his name from consideration.
Krzyzewski had talked to the Celtics' President Red Auerbach.
Nicklaus shares Senior lead
DEARBORN, Mich. A golfing legend and a virtual unknown topped the leaderboard Thursday after one round of the $1 million Senior Tournament Players Championship.
Jack Nicklaus, golf's all-time leading money-winner, and Ben Smith, who never played on the regular PGA Tour, shot 7-under-par 65s to share the first-round lead over the 6,665-yard Dearborn Country Club course.
Lee Trevino and former major league Ralph Terry were one shot back and Gary Player was among six players at 67.
Perfect weather and ideal course conditions resulted in 48 of 78 golfers breaking par.
Atlanta ranked high by IOC
BARCELONA, Spain Atlanta, which carries U.S. hopes for hosting the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, ranks among the top three cities in an evaluation prepared by an International Olympics Committee (IOC) study commission, according to an IOC member and other informed officials.
The other two cities, evaluated solely on the basis of their physical ability to host the Games, are Toronto and Melbourne, Australia, they said.
Call 'em SunKings
YAKIMA, Wash. The new Continental Basketball Association team will be called the SunKings, said general manager Brooks Ellison.
''The name implies that the sun is king here and finding something unique to this valley was where our focus was,'' Ellison said Wednesday.
The team, formerly based in Topeka, Kan., where it was known as the Sizzlers, will be playing in the new SunDome stadium.
The team name was picked from about 500 ideas submitted by area residents, he said. Eight people submitted SunKings, and a drawing was held to give two season tickets to one of them, he said.
Unsuccessful names included Sunbirds, Volcanoes, Yaks, Gophers, Sun Tides and Sun Breakers, he said. Most entries contained the word ''sun'', he said.
IOC looks to S. Africa
BARCELONA, SPAIN The head of the International Olympic Committee expressed hope on Thursday that a multiracial South Africa would be represented in the 1992 Summer Olympics and moved to end a dispute with Third World nations over free lodging for all participants in the Barcelona games.
''We have to receive a recommendation from African National Olympic Committees,'' IOC president Juan Antonio Samaranch told a news conference at the end of a meeting of the executive board. ''It is the African committees that know about these things ... not people in London or Paris.''
The Association of African National Olympic Committees has invited representatives of South African sports federations of all races to a meeting in Harare, Zimbabwe, in August to discuss returning South Africa to the Olympic movement.
Florida ups golf lead
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. Florida continued its domination of the NCAA golf championships, taking aim at individual and team titles behind the solid play of Jeff Barlow and Dudley Hart.
The Gators, chasing their first national crown in 17 years and third overall, were five under par as a team to increase their lead to three strokes over Arizona. Barlow shot 71 to take the individual lead at 139 and Hart's 70 put him at 141 in the individual standings after 36 holes.
