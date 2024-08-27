----Area spikers to state invite

Four area girls' high school volleyball players have been selected to play in the Idaho state all-star match this Saturday at Moscow.

Leah Smith from Deary, Lisa Gravelle and Karen Clemenhagen from Kendrick and Kim Mackey from Potlatch will take part in the best four of seven games match to be held at Memorial Gym on the University of Idaho campus.

The match begins at 7 p.m. and will showcase the top 24 graduating seniors as voted by the Idaho high school vollyball coaches.

Babe Ruth signups begin

Signups are under way for the Lewiston Senior Babe Ruth baseball team. Any interested players 16 to 18-years-old can sign up at Bob's Tropical Fish until Saturday at 6 p.m.

The club will also take player registrations at a workout to be held on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Clearwater Park in Lewiston.

More information is available from Bob or Ruth Carpenter, both of whom can be contacted at Bob's Tropical Fish.

Slaney's back for the 1,500

EUGENE, Ore. Mary Slaney plans to run her first outdoors race on the track since 1988 Friday night when she will attempt to qualify for next week's national championships in the 1,500 meters.

The 31-year-old Slaney, who owns six world's bests indoors and 12 American records indoors and outdoors, has been sidelined since the spring of 1989 by a series of injuries.

She needs to run 4:19.87 to qualify for The Athletics Congress meet next week.

Bill Dellinger, the University of Oregon track coach, said that the meet is being geared around Slaney.

Duke to retain its coach

DURHAM, N.C. Mike Krzyzewski has decided to remain at Duke as basketball coach, declining overtures to become coach of the Boston Celtics, a newspaper reported Thursday night.

The Charlotte Observer quoted sources in its Friday editions as saying Krzyzewski, the Duke coach for the past 10 years, withdrew his name from consideration.

Krzyzewski had talked to the Celtics' President Red Auerbach.

Nicklaus shares Senior lead

DEARBORN, Mich. A golfing legend and a virtual unknown topped the leaderboard Thursday after one round of the $1 million Senior Tournament Players Championship.

Jack Nicklaus, golf's all-time leading money-winner, and Ben Smith, who never played on the regular PGA Tour, shot 7-under-par 65s to share the first-round lead over the 6,665-yard Dearborn Country Club course.