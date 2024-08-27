Garfield-Palouse at Colfax, 6 p.m.

Grangeville at Lapwai, 6 p.m.

Potlatch at Kendrick, 6 p.m.

Troy at Logos, 7:30 p.m.

Timberline at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.

Asotin at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Girls high school basketball — Freeman at Clarkston, 5 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); Sandpoint at Moscow, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

Boys high school basketball — Freeman at Clarkston, 6:30 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7)

College football — Jason Eck Show, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

NHL — Seattle Kraken at Carolina Hurricanes, 4 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Cincinnati at Villanova, 3:30 p.m., FS1; E. Illinois at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS2; Arkansas at Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Notre Dame at Georgia, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Northwestern at Iowa, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; Syracuse at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; BYU at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Wake Forest at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Georgia Tech at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPNU; Michigan at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., PEACOCK; Kentucky at Clemson, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Washington at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FS1

College football — CFP Rankings Show, 4 p.m., ESPN

NBA — Orlando at New York, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Golden State at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT

Men’s soccer — German Cup: Bayer Leverkusen at Bayern Munich, Round of 16, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: West Ham United at Leicester City, 12:15 p.m., USA

Women’s soccer — UEFA European Qualifier: Sweden vs. Serbia, Second Round - 2nd Leg, Stockholm, 10 a.m., CBSSN; International Friendly: Netherlands vs. U.S., Hague, Netherlands, 11:30 a.m., TNT; International Friendly: France vs. Spain, Nice, France, noon, CBSSN