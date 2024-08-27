Sports log

Lewiston at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Clarkston at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.

Timberlake at Moscow, 6 p.m.

Asotin at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.

Upper Columbia Academy at Colfax, 6 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Deary, 6 p.m.

Nezperce at Genesee, 7 p.m.

Timberline at Highland, 6 p.m.

Salmon River at Horseshoe Bend, 6 p.m.

Pomeroy at DeSales, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Girls high school basketball — Clarkston at Pullman, 5:30 p.m. KHTR-FM (104.7)

Boys high school basketball — Clarkston at Pullman, 7 p.m. KHTR-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Jimmy V Classic: Miami vs. Tennessee, New York, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; N. Dakota St. at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Morgan St. at Xavier, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Albany at Syracuse, ESPN2; Penn St. at Rutgers, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; Providence at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS1; Jimmy V Classic: Michigan vs. Arkansas, New York, 6 p.m., ESPN; Wisconsin at Illinois, 6 p.m., PEACOCK

NBA — In-Season Tournament: Orlando at Milwaukee, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., TNT; In-Season Tournament: Orlando at Milwaukee, Quarterfinal (DataCast), 4 p.m., TRUTV; In-Season Tournament: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., TNT; In-Season Tournament: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Quarterfinal (DataCast), 6:30 p.m., TRUTV

Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Aston Villa at RB Leipzig, 11:55 a.m., CBSSN