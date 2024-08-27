Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsDecember 10, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

December 10, 2016 — Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson wins the 82nd Heisman Trophy to become the youngest player to win the award at 19 years old.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Clarkston at Pullman, 7 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Deary, 7:30 p.m.

Asotin at Garfield-Palouse, 7:30 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Prairie, 6 p.m.

Upper Columbia Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Orofino at Grangeville, 7 p.m.

Timberline at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

Logos at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Potlatch, 6 p.m.

Pomeroy at DeSales, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Lewiston at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Clarkston at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.

Timberlake at Moscow, 6 p.m.

Asotin at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.

Upper Columbia Academy at Colfax, 6 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Deary, 6 p.m.

Nezperce at Genesee, 7 p.m.

Timberline at Highland, 6 p.m.

Salmon River at Horseshoe Bend, 6 p.m.

Pomeroy at DeSales, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Girls high school basketball — Clarkston at Pullman, 5:30 p.m. KHTR-FM (104.7)

Boys high school basketball — Clarkston at Pullman, 7 p.m. KHTR-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Jimmy V Classic: Miami vs. Tennessee, New York, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; N. Dakota St. at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Morgan St. at Xavier, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Albany at Syracuse, ESPN2; Penn St. at Rutgers, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; Providence at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS1; Jimmy V Classic: Michigan vs. Arkansas, New York, 6 p.m., ESPN; Wisconsin at Illinois, 6 p.m., PEACOCK

NBA — In-Season Tournament: Orlando at Milwaukee, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., TNT; In-Season Tournament: Orlando at Milwaukee, Quarterfinal (DataCast), 4 p.m., TRUTV; In-Season Tournament: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., TNT; In-Season Tournament: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Quarterfinal (DataCast), 6:30 p.m., TRUTV

Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Aston Villa at RB Leipzig, 11:55 a.m., CBSSN

Related
SportsDec. 10
COMMENTARY: Vandals a testament to overcoming adversity
SportsDec. 10
COMMENTARY: How many Cougs will play in the Holiday Bowl?
SportsDec. 10
AREA ROUNDUP: Wildcats tame Tigers
SportsDec. 10
Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, former Coug Cam Ward among Heis...
Related
The College Football Playoff is set
SportsDec. 10
The College Football Playoff is set
WSU to face Syracuse in San Diego’s Holiday Bowl
SportsDec. 8
WSU to face Syracuse in San Diego’s Holiday Bowl
Career days from Layne, Dwyer lead Idaho to FCS playoff win over Lehigh
SportsDec. 8
Career days from Layne, Dwyer lead Idaho to FCS playoff win over Lehigh
AREA ROUNDUP: Bengal boys stay perfect, close out Diamond Shop Classic basketball showcase
SportsDec. 8
AREA ROUNDUP: Bengal boys stay perfect, close out Diamond Shop Classic basketball showcase
No. 1 Oregon outlasts No. 3 Penn State for Big Ten title and 1st-round bye in playoffs
SportsDec. 8
No. 1 Oregon outlasts No. 3 Penn State for Big Ten title and 1st-round bye in playoffs
Vandals, Layne cruise to playoff victory over Lehigh
SportsDec. 8
Vandals, Layne cruise to playoff victory over Lehigh
Playoff time arrives for No. 8 Idaho, Lehigh today at P1FCU Kibbie Dome
SportsDec. 7
Playoff time arrives for No. 8 Idaho, Lehigh today at P1FCU Kibbie Dome
AREA ROUNDUP: Bengals battle past CV Bears in Diamond Shop Classic boys hoops action
SportsDec. 7
AREA ROUNDUP: Bengals battle past CV Bears in Diamond Shop Classic boys hoops action
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy