CHEERLEADING

Valley team takes third at Nationals

Representing the Lewiston-based Valley All-Star Cheer gym, the Valley Legacy 7-to-12-year-old team took third place in its division at the JAMZ National Cheerleading Championship on Jan. 26-27 in Las Vegas.

The Legacy, which narrowly missed taking second place, brought home medals and a banner to show for the result.

Also representing the Valley All-Star program were the 9-to-16-year-old Valley Icons — who did not make the top five despite a great Day 2 after being hurt by Day 1 point deductions — but will look to bounce back when the club travels to the World Class CO Championships in Bellevue in two weeks.

In total, 47 Valley All-Star Cheer athletes competed at Nationals for the first time.

“We are so incredibly proud of how both teams did at Nationals,” coach Tami Faraci said.

TRAPSHOOT

Orofino-Pierce retakes lead

In a neck-and-neck competition, the Orofino-Pierce team nosed ahead with a cumulative total of 372.75 points to second-place Yakima Valley’s 372.60 through Week 5 of the Camas Prairie Trapshoot.

In the junior division, Orofino-Pierce also holds the lead and has slightly more breathing room with 352 points to Hermiston’s 349.

The 10-week Camas Prairie shoot continues with a sixth round of competition this weekend.

ADULTS

Team scores — 1. Orofino-Pierce 372.75; 2. Yakima Valley 372.60; 3. Wallace/Kellogg 372.00; 4. Hauser Lake 370.39; 5. Colton 370.11; 6. Pomeroy 367.20; 7. Culdesac 364.80; 8. Garfield 364.30; 9. Nezperce 364.00; 10. Hermiston 363.75; T11. Weiser 363.00; T11. Wenatchee 363.00; 13. Boise 361.20; 14. Grangeville 359.71; 15. Winchester 359.50; 16. Cottonwood 359.20; 17. St. Maries 358.25; 18. Troy-Deary 355.86; 19. White Bird 354.00; T20. Malden-Pine 344.00; T20. Walla Walla 344.00; 22. Davenport 339.25; 23. Endicott 334.00; 24. Bonners Ferry 330.00; 25. Indian Valley 328.00; 26. Baker 294.00.

Weekly scores

Baker 73.00 — 25: Jose Armenta, Cris Schuh; 23: Logan Ross.

Boise 72.00 — 24: Kyle Arnzen, Mike Strong, Gene Hunt, Sam Leammon, Terry Stewart.

Bonners Ferry 66.00 — 23: Trenton Myers; 22: Garrick Patty; 21: Melanie Campbell, Kelsey Noble.

Colton 74.50 — 25: Brandon Vandevender, Alex Powers, Jace Harrman, Jason Reisenauer, Dan Warner; 24: Zarn Clausen, Faron Craig, Brien DeAtley, Greg Mayer, Reece Sanderson, Bill Whitman.

Cottonwood 72.60 — 25: Kira Baker; 24: Clint Riener, Darrel Uhlorn, Bob Lustig, Brandon Poxleitner.

Culdesac 71.50 — 25: Jerry Hewett; 24: Mike Long, Art Wilkes, Wayne McCulley; 23: Brian Bomer, Liam Burke, Marv Heimgartner, John Helpman, Jermy Irwin, Tom Pung, Phillip Stevens, Spud Storey, Johnny Weeks.

Davenport 64.00 — 23: Kyle Edwards; 21: John Merkel; 20: Eric Davis, Roger Lybecker, Ron Moeller, Peggy Naccarato.

Endicott 66.00 — 24: Jim Pelissier; 21: Eric Johnson, Don McKenzie.

Garfield 72.00 — 25: Kinley Pfaff; 24: Larry Blair, Alan Keasal, Jim Larson; 23: Sam Brink, Jerry Hibbard, Rod Hubner, Nikkie Pfaff, Ryan Pfaff.

Grangeville 72.00 — 25: Logan Schumacher; 24: Bob Aiken, Josh Bransford, Cody Vrieling, Morgan Drew; 23: Brian Lorentz, Dan Thompson, Clay Schumacher, Tom Felkel.

Hauser Lake 73.50 — 25: Joe Pestarino, Butch Watson, Damen Sager, Travis Iksic; 24: Ian Alapai, Cody Broyles, Matt Pestarino, Stephanie Pestarino, Chris Smalley.

Hermiston 74.25 — 25: Joel Ewing, Laura Winkel, Jason Streibin; 24: Jeff Bowles, Radley Griggs, Haylee Hamilton.

Indian Valley 66.00 — 24: Angie Bumgarner; 21: Lewis Wilmarth, Damon Ambrose.

Malden Pine 65.00 — 22: Mike Deife, Ben Hale; 21: Brad Bowman.

Nezperce 72.00 — 25: Bill Hansen, Roy Hill, Quinn Wemhoff.

Orofino-Pierce 75.00 — 25: Steve Trombley, Fenton Freeman, Dave Powers, Levi Bradley.

Pomeroy 75.00 — 25: Jim Adams, Wayne Tetrick, Travis Ledgerwood, Josh Hames, Mason Blachly, Lee Koller, Robert DesJardin.

St. Maries 71.00 — 24: Richard Spier, Darcy Finley; 23: Lacey Bohannon, BJ Derr, Seth Stoke.