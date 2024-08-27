Trojans' 1969 defensive front. The Cougars call themselves "The Firm."

FIRST OF ITS KIND? -- Washington State publicists, though they haven't researched the issue exhaustively, believe this game will be the first regular-season matchup of two top-10 teams in school history.

The Cougars are ranked sixth in both major national polls and USC is No. 3.

Bowl games are a different matter. In the Rose Bowl following the 1997 season, the Cougars were ranked eighth and Michigan was No. 1. In the most recent Rose Bowl, the Cougars were No. 7 and Oklahoma was one spot behind.

REST FOR KEGEL -- Battered WSU quarterback Matt Kegel spent most of Tuesday's wind-tossed practice in a spectator role, allowing backup Josh Swogger to get extensive work.

"I've got sore shoulders," Kegel said. "The more consecutive days I have to rest, the better they're going to get. I can't afford to be missing three days of practice a week. But today was a day when Josh Swogger got better. He needed those reps going into a big game like this. I'll be back tomorrow."

The Cougars practiced outdoors despite blustery winds that made passing difficult.