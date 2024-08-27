Trojans' 1969 defensive front. The Cougars call themselves "The Firm."
FIRST OF ITS KIND? -- Washington State publicists, though they haven't researched the issue exhaustively, believe this game will be the first regular-season matchup of two top-10 teams in school history.
The Cougars are ranked sixth in both major national polls and USC is No. 3.
Bowl games are a different matter. In the Rose Bowl following the 1997 season, the Cougars were ranked eighth and Michigan was No. 1. In the most recent Rose Bowl, the Cougars were No. 7 and Oklahoma was one spot behind.
REST FOR KEGEL -- Battered WSU quarterback Matt Kegel spent most of Tuesday's wind-tossed practice in a spectator role, allowing backup Josh Swogger to get extensive work.
"I've got sore shoulders," Kegel said. "The more consecutive days I have to rest, the better they're going to get. I can't afford to be missing three days of practice a week. But today was a day when Josh Swogger got better. He needed those reps going into a big game like this. I'll be back tomorrow."
The Cougars practiced outdoors despite blustery winds that made passing difficult.
Kegel partially dislocated his throwing shoulder three weeks ago and played last week with a dislocated left shoulder as well.
NO CHANGE OF VENUE -- The game Saturday is still scheduled for L.A. Memorial Coliseum, despite raging wildfires in southern California. The Cougars are somewhat concerned about their travel itinerary Friday, but the fires are expected to abate by then.
ABC plans to televise the 4 p.m. game on a regional basis, with WSU graduate Keith Jackson as play-by-play announcer.
HEALING NERVES -- Washington State offensive linemen Sam Lightbody and Mike Shelford have been cleared to play after recovering from pinched nerves. Lightbody is expected to resume his starting role at right tackle, and Shelford may relieve Nick Mihlhauser at center. That would allow Mihlhauser to spell the heavily worked Billy Knotts at right guard.
10 ON 11 -- The back injury sustained last week by Troy Bienemann, who is listed as doubtful, hurts the Cougars on a number of fronts. He is their starting tight end, their third-leading receiver and their snapper for punts.
He retained his snapping duties against Oregon State last week, and was allowed to jog off the field after each punt rather than help with coverage. His injury will surely be noticed on video by USC coaches, who probably won't bother blocking him. So he may be replaced in his snapping role by Riley Fitt-Chappell or Adam West.
