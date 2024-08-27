MOSCOW -- Moscow forced 23 Sandpoint turnovers en route to a 51-38 victory over the Bulldogs in an Inland Empire League boys' high school basketball matchup Wednesday night at Bear Den.
The Bears pulled away from a 22-all halftime tie by outscoring the Bulldogs 15-4 in the third quarter.
Moscow's lead was never seriously threatened the rest of the way.
Chris Helbling led the Bears with his game-high 17 points. Moscow, now 4-5 oin IEL play and 12-7 overall, concludes its regular season Friday at Coeur d'Alene.
SANDPOINT (38)
Paul Reuter 0 0-0 0, Travis Mire 0 0-0 0, Chris Hepperly 1 2-2 4, Brad Malone 3 6-6 12, Lance Hendricks 1 0-0 2, Brian Tollbom 2 2-4 6, Avery Auletta 4 1-2 10, Scott Fitchett 1 0-1 2, David Lissy 1 0-0 2, Matt Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 11-15 38.
MOSCOW (51)
Chris Helbling 7 2-8 17, Aaron Dail 0 1-2 1, Jesse Legoll 0 1-2 1, Matt Helbling 2 3-6 7, Ross Odenborg 3 1-2 7, Adam Herrenbruck 0 0-0 0, Frank Eckwright 1-0-1 2 John Mosman 5 1-2 12, Jake LeFours 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 11-27 51.
Sandpoint 9 13 4 12--38
Moscow 11 11 15 14--51
Three-point goals -- Auletta, Helbling, Mosman. Total fouls -- Sandpoint 26, Moscow 15. Fouled out -- Auletta, Fitchett.
JV -- Sandpoint def. Moscow (score unavailable)
Grangeville 76, CV 47
KOOSKIA -- Brad Mundt's 23 points helped Grangeville roll past Clearwater Valley 76-47 in a Central Idaho League matchup.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday night, but was moved to Wednesday to accomodate the Grangeville girls' district championship game.
Grangeville (15-4 overall and 9-3 in league play) will finish the regular season on Friday, when it plays host to Kamiah.
Jonathan Baker scored 23 points for Clearwater Valley (9-10 and 3-8).
GRANGEVILLE (76)
Tyler Lind 0 0-0 0, Jared McCulley 1 0-0 2, Brad Mundt 9 4-4 23, Alex Frei 0 0-0 0, Tyler Crane 3 0-0 9, Kevin Allen 0 4-6 4, Cail Lustig 2 2-3 6, Nick Heibert 5 2-3 12, Chris Kaschmitter 5 5-8 15, Erik Walter 1 2-2 5. Totals 26 19-26 76.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (47)
Bryson Shira 0 0-0 0, Notah Shebala 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Baker 8 4-7 23, Tim Dahler 1 2-2 4, Ryan Jones 1 2-2 4, Shawn Swearingen 0 0-0 0, Ole Hutchens 1 0-0 2, Rand Shira 0 0-0 0, Sonsola Shebala 5 0-1 12.Totals 17 8-12 47.
Grangeville 14 27 17 18--76
Clearwater Valley 9 14 10 14--47
Three-point goals -- Baker 3, S. Shebala 2, Mundt, Crane 3. Total fouls -- Grangeville 15, Clearwater Valley 25. Fouled out -- Dahler, S. Shebala.
JV -- Grangeville 50, Clearwater Valley. 38
Kamiah 56, Prairie 54
KAMIAH -- Kamiah erased a 17-point halftime deficit and went on to defeat Prairie of Cottonwood 56-54 in a Central Idaho League game.
The Kubs (6-12 overall and 5-6 in league) held Prairie scoreless in the third quarter to cut the Pirates' lead to 38-31 heading into the fourth quarter. Kamiah outscored Prairie 25-16 from there.
Cody Young scored 19 points to lead Kamiah, which finishes its regular season at Grangeville on Friday.
Prairie (9-9 overall and 6-6 in league) was led by Matt Baerlocher's 19 points.
PRAIRIE (54)
Daniel Forsmann 2 1-4 7, Dustin Behler 0 0-0 0, Casey Forsmann 4 2-2 10, Shane Doyle 0 2-6 2, Matt Baerlocher 7 3-8 18, Keith Nida 6 1-2 17, Jeff Clark 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-22 54.
KAMIAH (56)
John Pineda 0 0-0 0, Craig Roach 1 0-3 2, Spencer Hagen 0 0-0 0, Tysan Guy 6 4-4 16, Brett Hendren 4 2-4 12, Shane Rupp 0 1-2 1, Mike Whittle 0 0-0 0, Cody Young 9 1-2 19, Otis Oatman 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 8-15 56.
Prairie 17 21 0 16--54
Kamiah 13 8 10 25--56
Three-point goals -- D. Forsman 2, Nida 4, Baerlocher, Hendren 2. Total fouls -- Prairie 19, Kamiah 26. Fouled out -- Baerlocher, Oatman, Guy.
JV -- Kamiah 55, Prairie 41.
Cascade 85, Sal. River 45
RIGGINS -- Cascade outscored Salmon River by 21 points in the first quarter and went on to blitz the Savages 85-45 in a Long Pin Conference game.
Salmon River (4-9 overall and 0-7 in conference) was led by Justin Mignerey's 20 points.
Charlie McGlashen paced Cascade's balanced attack with 15 points.
Cascade (85)
Zeb Dimmet 3 1-2 7, T.J. Bingman 5 3-4 14, Josh Murray 1 3-4 5, John Davis 6 1-2 13, Zach Thurston 1 6-9 9, Jake Verdini 4 2-2 10, Charlie McGlashen 4 5-7 15, Steve Cimbalak 2 2-4 7, Eric Tilden 1 1-2 3, LaGrand Woodword 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 24-36 85.
Salmon River (45)
Ty Medley 1 0-0 2, Jake Cameron 1 1-2 3, Josh Hawkes 4 3-7 13, Justin Mingerey 8 3-12 20, Adam Ader 0 2-4 2, Josiah Catherman 0 5-6 5, Marty Karling 0 0-0 0, Andy Hall 0 0-0 0, Ricky Karling 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 14-31 45.
Cascade 30 10 31 14--85
Salmon River 9 18 6 12--45
Three-point goals -- Bingman, Thurston, McGlashen 2, Cimbalak, Hawkes 2, Mingerey. Total fouls -- Cascade 23, Salmon River 22. Fouled out -- Medley.
Lewiston JV 59, Cd'A 47
Eric Luke scored 11 points to lead the Lewiston junior varsity past Coeur d'Alene 59-47. The Bengals are 12-5.
Coeur d'Alene (47)
Astin 3, Schidmt 2, Mills 10, Waller 4, Anderson 4, Wolf 12, Wolf 12.
Lewiston (59)
Otto 6, Wallace, Decker 9, Hepworth 2, Miller 4, Mannschreck 2, Storey 4, Nelson 6, Luke 11, Follet 7.
Couer d'Alene 14 11 4 18--47
Lewiston 9 15 12 23--59
Lewiston sophs 50, Cd'A 42
Bryan Porter scored 10 points to lead the Lewiston sophomores to a 50-42 triumph over their Coeur d'Alene counterpart. Lewiston finishes the season at 6-11.
COEUR D'ALENE (42)
Smith 6, Heppner 15, Benson 2, Dins 2, Norris 8, Menting 9.
LEWISTON (50)
Porter 10, Maurer 7, Hill 5, Miller 2, Rosen 2, Anderson 5, Preston 9, Diaz 6, Boyer 4.
Coeur d'Alene 11 10 11 10--42
Lewiston 14 14 4 18--50
Clark. sophs 64, Summit 49
Ryan Beuke had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Clarkston sophomores past Summit Academy of Cottonwood 64-49. The Bantams finish the season at 14-1.
Summit Academy (49)
Kuthew 2, Green 17, Hattrup 2, Wemhoff 16, Rheder 6, Uehlenkott 6.
Clarkston (64)
Adolfson 9, Rooney 4, Dolph 7, Shell 9, Lane 7, Wooley 1, Frei 11, Laird 2, Beuke 14.
Summit Academy 18 10 5 16--49
Clarkston 22 14 13 15--64
WRESTLING
Post Falls 48, Moscow 22
POST FALLS -- Although Moscow got Kevin Spangler and Cory Pound back in the lineup after lengthy layoffs, the Post Falls Trojans still scuttled the Bears 48-22.
The Bears, who fell to 3-6 in dual meets, will be at home tonight to entertain Orofino and Potlatch.
Moscow coach Shawn Amos said "it was nice to get them back on the mats," referring to Spangler (125 pounds) and Pound (215), both of whom won their matches.
On Feb. 22, Moscow will enter regional action.
103 -- Nathan Hernandez, PF, dec. Alex Thompson 11-4; 112 -- John Pollock, PF, won by forfeit; 119 -- Evan Kohoutk, PF, p. Mitch Odom, first; 125 -- Kevin Spangler, Mos, p. Chris Perry, second; 130 -- Bryce Olson, Mos, dec. Brett Giopanelli 11-1; 135 -- Chad Jennings, PF, p. Aaron Sertich, first; 140 -- Tim Ost, PF, won by forfeit; 145 -- Randy Nelson, PF, dec. Mathew Haley 8-2. 152 -- Andrew Sweeney, Mos, dec. Dustin Waldo 6-2; 160 -- Eric Prestetaare, PF, p. Russ Garlinghouse, first; 171 -- Dustin Schmidt, Mos, p. Mike Kuber, second; 189 -- Jim Beck, PF, p. Kyle Foiles, first; 215 -- Cory Pound, Mos, dec. Ryan McGrath 6-3; 275 -- R.J. Mors, PF, won by forfeit.