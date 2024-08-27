MOSCOW -- Moscow forced 23 Sandpoint turnovers en route to a 51-38 victory over the Bulldogs in an Inland Empire League boys' high school basketball matchup Wednesday night at Bear Den.

The Bears pulled away from a 22-all halftime tie by outscoring the Bulldogs 15-4 in the third quarter.

Moscow's lead was never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Chris Helbling led the Bears with his game-high 17 points. Moscow, now 4-5 oin IEL play and 12-7 overall, concludes its regular season Friday at Coeur d'Alene.

SANDPOINT (38)

Paul Reuter 0 0-0 0, Travis Mire 0 0-0 0, Chris Hepperly 1 2-2 4, Brad Malone 3 6-6 12, Lance Hendricks 1 0-0 2, Brian Tollbom 2 2-4 6, Avery Auletta 4 1-2 10, Scott Fitchett 1 0-1 2, David Lissy 1 0-0 2, Matt Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 11-15 38.

MOSCOW (51)

Chris Helbling 7 2-8 17, Aaron Dail 0 1-2 1, Jesse Legoll 0 1-2 1, Matt Helbling 2 3-6 7, Ross Odenborg 3 1-2 7, Adam Herrenbruck 0 0-0 0, Frank Eckwright 1-0-1 2 John Mosman 5 1-2 12, Jake LeFours 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 11-27 51.

Sandpoint 9 13 4 12--38

Moscow 11 11 15 14--51

Three-point goals -- Auletta, Helbling, Mosman. Total fouls -- Sandpoint 26, Moscow 15. Fouled out -- Auletta, Fitchett.

JV -- Sandpoint def. Moscow (score unavailable)

Grangeville 76, CV 47

KOOSKIA -- Brad Mundt's 23 points helped Grangeville roll past Clearwater Valley 76-47 in a Central Idaho League matchup.

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday night, but was moved to Wednesday to accomodate the Grangeville girls' district championship game.

Grangeville (15-4 overall and 9-3 in league play) will finish the regular season on Friday, when it plays host to Kamiah.

Jonathan Baker scored 23 points for Clearwater Valley (9-10 and 3-8).

GRANGEVILLE (76)

Tyler Lind 0 0-0 0, Jared McCulley 1 0-0 2, Brad Mundt 9 4-4 23, Alex Frei 0 0-0 0, Tyler Crane 3 0-0 9, Kevin Allen 0 4-6 4, Cail Lustig 2 2-3 6, Nick Heibert 5 2-3 12, Chris Kaschmitter 5 5-8 15, Erik Walter 1 2-2 5. Totals 26 19-26 76.

CLEARWATER VALLEY (47)

Bryson Shira 0 0-0 0, Notah Shebala 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Baker 8 4-7 23, Tim Dahler 1 2-2 4, Ryan Jones 1 2-2 4, Shawn Swearingen 0 0-0 0, Ole Hutchens 1 0-0 2, Rand Shira 0 0-0 0, Sonsola Shebala 5 0-1 12.Totals 17 8-12 47.

Grangeville 14 27 17 18--76

Clearwater Valley 9 14 10 14--47

Three-point goals -- Baker 3, S. Shebala 2, Mundt, Crane 3. Total fouls -- Grangeville 15, Clearwater Valley 25. Fouled out -- Dahler, S. Shebala.

JV -- Grangeville 50, Clearwater Valley. 38

Kamiah 56, Prairie 54

KAMIAH -- Kamiah erased a 17-point halftime deficit and went on to defeat Prairie of Cottonwood 56-54 in a Central Idaho League game.

The Kubs (6-12 overall and 5-6 in league) held Prairie scoreless in the third quarter to cut the Pirates' lead to 38-31 heading into the fourth quarter. Kamiah outscored Prairie 25-16 from there.

Cody Young scored 19 points to lead Kamiah, which finishes its regular season at Grangeville on Friday.

Prairie (9-9 overall and 6-6 in league) was led by Matt Baerlocher's 19 points.

PRAIRIE (54)

Daniel Forsmann 2 1-4 7, Dustin Behler 0 0-0 0, Casey Forsmann 4 2-2 10, Shane Doyle 0 2-6 2, Matt Baerlocher 7 3-8 18, Keith Nida 6 1-2 17, Jeff Clark 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-22 54.

KAMIAH (56)

John Pineda 0 0-0 0, Craig Roach 1 0-3 2, Spencer Hagen 0 0-0 0, Tysan Guy 6 4-4 16, Brett Hendren 4 2-4 12, Shane Rupp 0 1-2 1, Mike Whittle 0 0-0 0, Cody Young 9 1-2 19, Otis Oatman 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 8-15 56.

Prairie 17 21 0 16--54

Kamiah 13 8 10 25--56

Three-point goals -- D. Forsman 2, Nida 4, Baerlocher, Hendren 2. Total fouls -- Prairie 19, Kamiah 26. Fouled out -- Baerlocher, Oatman, Guy.

JV -- Kamiah 55, Prairie 41.

Cascade 85, Sal. River 45

RIGGINS -- Cascade outscored Salmon River by 21 points in the first quarter and went on to blitz the Savages 85-45 in a Long Pin Conference game.