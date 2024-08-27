FORT MYERS, Fla. Aaron Sele, a key to Boston's rotation after being sidelined most of last season, struck out four of seven batters in his first spring appearance Friday night.

He said he felt no pain in his rehabilitated right shoulder as the Red Sox beat Boston College 22-0 in a "B" game.

"It's just one little step toward pitching in the regular season," he said. "I didn't expect a setback at all, and it was a little encouraging to go out and throw free and easy."