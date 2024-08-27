FORT MYERS, Fla. Aaron Sele, a key to Boston's rotation after being sidelined most of last season, struck out four of seven batters in his first spring appearance Friday night.
He said he felt no pain in his rehabilitated right shoulder as the Red Sox beat Boston College 22-0 in a "B" game.
"It's just one little step toward pitching in the regular season," he said. "I didn't expect a setback at all, and it was a little encouraging to go out and throw free and easy."
Sele entered the game in the fourth inning with an 18-0 lead. He walked the first batter, Jeff Waldron, on four pitches, then struck out the next three hitters.
In the fifth, the 25-year-old right-hander retired the first two batters on grounders, then got Joe Valenti on a called third strike. Sele threw 11 pitches in that inning and 29 in all. He said he threw all fastballs except for about seven curves and had his normal speed for this stage of spring training.
"It's always comforting when you go out there and throw without pain," Sele said.