Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsMarch 2, 1996

Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla. Aaron Sele, a key to Boston's rotation after being sidelined most of last season, struck out four of seven batters in his first spring appearance Friday night.

He said he felt no pain in his rehabilitated right shoulder as the Red Sox beat Boston College 22-0 in a "B" game.

"It's just one little step toward pitching in the regular season," he said. "I didn't expect a setback at all, and it was a little encouraging to go out and throw free and easy."

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Sele entered the game in the fourth inning with an 18-0 lead. He walked the first batter, Jeff Waldron, on four pitches, then struck out the next three hitters.

In the fifth, the 25-year-old right-hander retired the first two batters on grounders, then got Joe Valenti on a called third strike. Sele threw 11 pitches in that inning and 29 in all. He said he threw all fastballs except for about seven curves and had his normal speed for this stage of spring training.

"It's always comforting when you go out there and throw without pain," Sele said.

Related
SportsJan. 4
Clarkston cruises to Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win...
SportsJan. 4
Bears bow to Badgers in hard-fought Avista semifinal
SportsJan. 4
WSU hiring former SDSU defensive coordinator Bobbit as new D...
SportsJan. 4
AREA ROUNDUP: Grangeville girls best Bengals, set Avista fin...
Related
Lewiston suffers first loss of the season to Bonners Ferry in Avista Holiday Tournament battle of unbeatens
SportsJan. 3, 2001
Lewiston suffers first loss of the season to Bonners Ferry in Avista Holiday Tournament battle of unbeatens
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow's Uhrig notches 100th win, Bear boys advance at Avista Holiday Tournament
SportsJan. 3, 2001
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow's Uhrig notches 100th win, Bear boys advance at Avista Holiday Tournament
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
SportsJan. 3, 2001
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
12th annual Avista Holiday Tournament begins today
SportsJan. 2, 2001
12th annual Avista Holiday Tournament begins today
Idaho hires Dennison as DC, brings in three other assistants
SportsJan. 2, 2001
Idaho hires Dennison as DC, brings in three other assistants
Prep Athlete of the Week: Royce Fisher
SportsJan. 2, 2001
Prep Athlete of the Week: Royce Fisher
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
SportsJan. 2, 2001
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
No. 6 Ohio State routs No. 1 Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl
SportsJan. 2, 2001
No. 6 Ohio State routs No. 1 Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy