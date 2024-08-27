It's a World Series, so why not have a matchup of teams that are home to two of the college baseball versions?

The Lewis-Clark Twins learned Tuesday they will face Omaha, Neb., in the opening round of the American Legion World Series, which kicks off Friday at Parker Field in Yakima.

All but one Lewis-Clark player is from Lewiston, the current site of the NAIA World Series. Omaha plays host to the NCAA College World Series.

Pairings for the eight-team legion tournament have been set and, like regionals, the tourney will be broken down into two four-team divisions. Each team will play the other three teams in its division and the top two from each advance to Monday's semifinals. The semifinal winners will meet for the title Tuesday.

The Twins will face Omaha in Friday's fourth and final game, at 7:30 p.m. Lewis-Clark plays Napoleon, Ohio, at 4 p.m. Saturday then Danville, Calif., at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

"I don't know anything about them. I know what their record is, that's it," L-C coach Tom Grunenfelder said. "We're just going to go out and work hard and try to win two out of three of those first-round games and try to get in the playoff round."

Monday's semifinals will be held at 1 and 7 p.m., with Tuesday's finale at 7 p.m.

The Twins qualified for the Series by defeating Augora Hills of the Los Angeles area 6-4 in the championship game of the Northwest Regional tournament in Sheridan, Wyo., on Monday night. Lewis-Clark belted 16 home runs in five games at regionals.

The Series' other seven qualifiers also won regional titles to qualify.

The four teams in the other bracket include Milford, Maine, Brooklawn, N.J., Albany, Ga., and Midwest City, of Okla.

The Twins bring a 44-18-1 record to the tournament. It's their first appearance in the World Series since 1977.

"The kids are real excited," Grunenfelder said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you get to do something like this. So we have nothing to lose, that's for sure."

By qualifying for the national tournament, a number of the Twins' players have had to put either leaving for college or their high school football careers on hold. Jesse Shafer, the only non-Lewiston player, was scheduled to be Kendrick High's starting quarterback as the Tigers try to repeat as the Idaho champion in eight-man football. Kendrick opens it season at home Friday night against Timberline of Pierce-Weippe, which is dropping to the Whitepine League this season. Shafer is a pitcher for the Twins.

Also, infielder Allen Balmer is expected to battle for the starting quarterback job at Lewiston High. The Bengals don't open their season until Aug. 31 against Moscow, but according to Idaho High School Activities Association rules, a player must participate in 10 practices before they are eligible to play in a game. None of the current Twins planning to play for LHS will meet that requirement for the season opener.

The team was still in Wyoming on Tuesday and is taking an off-the-beaten-path route to the national tournament. The Twins will bus to Billings, Mont., today, then fly to Seattle via Denver and bus to Yakima.

AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES

At Parker Field, Yakima

Friday's games