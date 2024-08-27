Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsJune 1, 2012

story image illustation

If you ask Josh Straughan what his best physical feature is - and this is hypothetical - he might tell you it's his arm.

It's earned him a college scholarship to play football, and more recently, rocketed Colton to a Washington state 1B baseball championship, the school's first title since 1980.

Last Saturday, Straughan led Colton to an 11-1 victory over nemesis Almira/ Coulee-Hartline, a school that always seemed to have the Wildcats' number, having knocked them out of the postseason the previous two years.

For helping buck that trend, Straughan was voted Prep Athlete of the Week by Tribune readers.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Before his appearance in the state championship, Wildcats coach Pat Doumit had a message for his ace: "This is your time."

In the finale, Straughan struck out 10 while allowing two hits.

It capped a season in which he struck out 77 batters in 49 innings, with a shutout win in the state semifinals.

"All his pitches were working," Doumit said.

Related
SportsJan. 4
Clarkston cruises to Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win...
SportsJan. 4
Bears bow to Badgers in hard-fought Avista semifinal
SportsJan. 4
WSU hiring former SDSU defensive coordinator Bobbit as new D...
SportsJan. 4
AREA ROUNDUP: Grangeville girls best Bengals, set Avista fin...
Related
Lewiston suffers first loss of the season to Bonners Ferry in Avista Holiday Tournament battle of unbeatens
SportsJan. 3, 2001
Lewiston suffers first loss of the season to Bonners Ferry in Avista Holiday Tournament battle of unbeatens
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow's Uhrig notches 100th win, Bear boys advance at Avista Holiday Tournament
SportsJan. 3, 2001
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow's Uhrig notches 100th win, Bear boys advance at Avista Holiday Tournament
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
SportsJan. 3, 2001
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
12th annual Avista Holiday Tournament begins today
SportsJan. 2, 2001
12th annual Avista Holiday Tournament begins today
Idaho hires Dennison as DC, brings in three other assistants
SportsJan. 2, 2001
Idaho hires Dennison as DC, brings in three other assistants
Prep Athlete of the Week: Royce Fisher
SportsJan. 2, 2001
Prep Athlete of the Week: Royce Fisher
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
SportsJan. 2, 2001
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
No. 6 Ohio State routs No. 1 Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl
SportsJan. 2, 2001
No. 6 Ohio State routs No. 1 Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy