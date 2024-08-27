If you ask Josh Straughan what his best physical feature is - and this is hypothetical - he might tell you it's his arm.

It's earned him a college scholarship to play football, and more recently, rocketed Colton to a Washington state 1B baseball championship, the school's first title since 1980.

Last Saturday, Straughan led Colton to an 11-1 victory over nemesis Almira/ Coulee-Hartline, a school that always seemed to have the Wildcats' number, having knocked them out of the postseason the previous two years.

For helping buck that trend, Straughan was voted Prep Athlete of the Week by Tribune readers.