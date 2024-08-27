Sections
SportsDecember 19, 1999

COTTONWOOD -- The Highland High girls' basketball team stayed undefeated, but it needed some extra time to do so.

The Huskies of Craigmont captured the title in the Prairie Christmas Tournament by defeating the host Pirates 56-51 in double overtime Saturday.

In the consolation game, Orofino stopped Timberline of Pierce-Weippe 41-28.

Highland 56, Prairie 51

In a double-overtime thriller that produced 51 fouls and a 33-point explosion by Highland's Molly Mathison, the Huskies finally prevailed.

Highland, 7-0, appeared to have this one sewn up after leading by seven points with less than three minutes left in regulation play.

But Prairie rallied to force overtime before again falling behind in the first overtime, this time by five points. Jill Uhlenkott meshed two 3-pointers to help get the Pirates even and send the contest into a second overtime.

That's when Highland's free-throw shooting skills came to the fore as Mathison dropped in four foul shots, Sarah Barnard two and Kayla Coursey two more in addition to sinking a big 3-point shot.

The Huskies, who won the first meeting between the teams by 14 points, had three of their players foul out, but Kayla Coursey was able to go the distance and contribute at key points despite having been whistled for her fourth foul midway through the fourth quarter.

"I thought our bench did a great job," Highland coach Shawn Bovey said after his club sent Prairie down to its fourth loss in 10 games. "Because of all the foul trouble, sometimes our tallest player on the court was 5-foot-8."

Besides Mathison's 33 points, she also topped all rebounders with 13.

HIGHLAND (56)

Maureen Way 4 1-3 9, Sarah Barnard 0 2-6 2, Kayla Coursey 1 4-4 7, Michelle Tyler 0 0-0 0, Daphne Thomason 0 1-2 1, Molly Mathison 9 12-14 33, Jessica Thomason 0 2-2 2, Kristina Coursey 1 0-1 2, Monica Flory 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 22-32 56.

PRAIRIE (51)

Kate Groom 0 0-0 0, Lynn Gehring 0 1-2 1, Lynette Arnzen 0 0-0 0, Brenda Rehder 3 5-6 12, Jill Uhlenkott 3 0-0 9, Jamie Chicane 1 4-8 6, Jodi Kaschmitter 3 8-12 14, Leah Rehder 2 5-10 9. Totals 12 23-38 51.

Highland 7 12 9 6 9 13--56

Prairie 7 9 5 13 9 8--51

Three-point goals -- Ka. Coursey, Mathison 3, B. B. Rehder, Uhlenkott 3. Total fouls -- Highland 27, Prairie 24. Fouled out -- Way, J. Thomason, Kr. Coursey, L. Gehring, Chicane.

Orofino 41, Timberline 28

COTTONWOOD -- Rachel Burrell notched 12 points to lead a balanced Orofino attack.

The Maniacs also got 10 points from Leah Brandt while Heidi Fritchman tallied seven. Orofino (2-8) had to endure a late Timberline run, but survived it to end 1999 on a winning note.

The Spartans' Lindsay Hartig scored 18 of the club's 28 points.

OROFINO (41)

Stacy Ray 2 0-0 4, Leah Brandt 4 2-6 10, Heidi Fritchman 3 1-1 7, Molly McLaughlin 0 0-0 0, Katy Elsbury 0 1-2 1, Kara Olson 0 0-0 0, Heather Nelsen 0 0-0 0, Brianne Savage 1 0-0 2, Rachel Burrell 6 0-0 12, Holly Jones 0 0-0 0, Jessica Hosley 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 4-9 41.

TIMBERLINE (28)

Heather DeGregario 1 0-0 2, Eva Montambo 0 0-0 0, Natassia Carlson 0 0-0 0, Chelsey McMillen 1 0-0 3, Lindsay Hartig 5 7-10 18, Molly Carlson 1 0-2 2, Sharon Klein 0 0-0 0, Amanda Bullock 0 0-0 0, Dani Forsman 0 3-4 3. Totals 8 10-16 28.

Three-point goals -- McMillen, Hartig, Hosley. Total fouls -- Orofino 18 Timberline 11. Fouled out -- Brandt.

