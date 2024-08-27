PULLMAN -- Erik Coleman seemed to come up with two of everything last week -- and now he's got two Player of the Week awards.

The Washington State free safety was named the Pac-10 Conference's top player for the week on both defense and special teams Monday.

The Cougars also learned they had jumped five spots to No. 10 in the Bowl Championship Series standings.

That means they are on pace to make the BCS final top 12 and be eligible for an elite bowl bid.

Coleman, a senior from Spokane, made two interceptions and forced two fumbles in the Cougars' 31-13 defeat of UCLA on Saturday.

His special-teams award came in recognition of his three tackles in the kicking game, along with a forced fumble on a play that resulted in Jeremy Bohannon's 72-yard runback.

The Cougars (8-2) play Arizona State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Pullman.

Mike Bell of Arizona was named Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Week for rushing for 222 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats' 27-22 upset of Washington.

TCU jumped up to sixth place in the BCS, the highest ranking ever for an outsider to the system.

"We understand those things are in the hands of other people," TCU coach Gary Patterson said. "We feel privileged to be where we're at. We really appreciate the respect around the country."

TCU (10-0) needs to remain in the top six to guarantee a bid to one of the four most lucrative bowls.

Oklahoma remained the runaway leader in the standings that will determine which two teams will play for the national championship in the Sugar Bowl.

The Sooners (10-0) are No. 1 in both polls and the seven computers used in the BCS.

Southern California leads the three one-loss teams hoping to challenge Oklahoma for the title, followed by Ohio State and LSU.

The formula uses the AP media and USA Today/ESPN coaches' polls, seven computer rankings, strength of schedule, losses and a bonus-point system for quality wins.

The Sooners have a 1.0 for poll average, 1.0 for computer-rank average, 0.28 for strength of schedule, zero for losses and 0.6 bonus points for beating fifth-place Texas for a 1.68.

USC was second with 6.27 points, followed by Ohio State at 7.73 and LSU at 13.17.