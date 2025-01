Sports log

On this day ...

April 24, 1963 - Bob Cousy ended his career by scoring 18 points as the Boston Celtics won their fifth straight NBA title.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Gonzaga at Washington State, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lewiston at Coeur d'Alene (2), 1:30 p.m.

Post Falls at Moscow (2), 4 p.m.

Colton at St. John-Endicott, 4 p.m.

Culdesac at Kendrick, 4 p.m.

Prairie at Genesee (2), 4 p.m.

Colfax at Lakeside, 4 p.m.

DeSales at Asotin (2), 2 p.m.

St. Maries at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Lewis County, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Sandpoint at Moscow, 4 p.m.

Lewiston at Post Falls (2), 3 p.m.

Colton at St. John-Endicott, 4 p.m.

Culdesac at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Kendrick at Troy, 4 p.m.

Colfax at Lakeside, 4 p.m.