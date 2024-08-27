Sections
SportsFebruary 1, 2013

COLLEGE PREVIEWS

Women's basketball

> Washington State at Arizona State

Tipoff: 6 p.m. today, Wells Fargo Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

Records: Washington State 6-13 overall, 2-6 Pac-12 Conference; Arizona State 11-9 overall, 3-5 Pac-12 Conference

Players: In her first full game as Washington State's new point guard, freshman Dawnyelle Awa tallied seven points, four assists and six steals in the Cougs' dramatic overtime win over Oregon State on Sunday. Awa replaced sophomore point guard Tia Presley, who, for the second straight year, had her season cut short due to injury. In the midst of a phenomenal sophomore year in which she was second on the team in scoring, Presley has been ruled out for the season after tearing an ACL in her right knee against Oregon last Friday. Arizona State is led by senior forward Janae Fulcher, who averages 11.5 points per game.

Game themes: Desperately needing a win after dropping five in a row, the Cougs got one when they rallied from a double-digit second half deficit to upend Oregon State in overtime on Sunday. While the loss of Presley certainly had an impact, it allowed several young guns to take center stage - most notably, Awa, Taylor Edmondson and Mariah Cooks. Awa will likely be tasked with once again running the show at the point while fellow freshman and leading scorer Lia Galdeira will have more of the scoring thrust onto her shoulders. In the first matchup between the schools this season, WSU emerged with a 77-65 win after Presley erupted for a career-high 27 points.

