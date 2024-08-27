Sections
SportsJuly 26, 2010

BASEBALL

American League

All Times Pacific

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 62 35 .639 -

Tampa Bay 59 38 .608 3

Boston 55 44 .556 8

Toronto 50 49 .505 13

Baltimore 31 67 .316 311/2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 53 44 .546 -

Minnesota 53 46 .535 1

Detroit 51 46 .526 2

Kansas City 42 56 .429 111/2

Cleveland 41 57 .418 121/2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Texas 58 41 .586 -

Los Angeles 52 49 .515 7

Oakland 50 48 .510 71/2

Seattle 39 60 .394 19

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 12, Kansas City 6

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 2

Toronto 5, Detroit 3, 1st game

Minnesota 10, Baltimore 4

Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 4, Boston 2

Detroit 6, Toronto 5, 2nd game

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4

Today's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Vazquez 8-7) at Cleveland (Westbrook 6-6), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bergesen 3-8) at Toronto (Morrow 6-6), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Scherzer 7-7) at Tampa Bay (Garza 10-5), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Liriano 8-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 6-9), 5:10 p.m.

Seattle (F.Hernandez 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Danks 10-7), 5:10 p.m.

Boston (C.Buchholz 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Pineiro 10-7), 7:05 p.m.

National League

All Times Pacific

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 57 41 .582 -

Philadelphia 52 46 .531 5

New York 50 49 .505 71/2

Florida 49 49 .500 8

Washington 42 57 .424 151/2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 55 44 .556 -

Cincinnati 55 45 .550 1/2

Milwaukee 47 53 .470 81/2

Chicago 45 54 .455 10

Houston 40 58 .408 141/2

Pittsburgh 34 64 .347 201/2

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Diego 58 39 .598 -

San Francisco 56 43 .566 3

Los Angeles 53 46 .535 6

Colorado 51 47 .520 71/2

Arizona 37 62 .374 22

Sunday's Games

Florida 5, Atlanta 4, 11 innings

Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3

San Diego 6, Pittsburgh 3

Houston 4, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 8, Washington 3

L.A. Dodgers 1, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 11 innings

Today's Games

Colorado (Hammel 7-5) at Philadelphia (Blanton 3-6), 10:05 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Silva 9-4) at Houston (W.Wright 0-0), 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Arroyo 10-5) at Milwaukee (Ra.Wolf 7-9), 5:10 p.m.

Florida (Nolasco 10-7) at San Francisco (Zito 8-5), 7:15 p.m.

GOLF

PGA-Canadian Open

At St. George's Golf and Country Club Course

Toronto

Purse: $5.1 million

Yardage: 7,079 Par: 70

Final

C Pettersson, $918,000 71-68-60-67 - 266

Dean Wilson, $550,800 65-65-65-72 - 267

Luke Donald, $346,800 69-66-67-66 - 268

M Letzig, $165,750 66-70-69-65 - 270

G Chalmers, $165,750 66-69-70-65 - 270

C Hoffman, $165,750 65-71-69-65 - 270

Charlie Wi, $165,750 69-68-67-66 - 270

Matt Kuchar, $165,750 70-67-66-67 - 270

Jeff Quinney, $165,750 71-66-64-69 - 270

Bryce Molder, $165,750 70-67-63-70 - 270

Bob Estes, $165,750 66-67-66-71 - 270

Tim Clark, $165,750 66-64-69-71 - 270

S Wheatcroft, $95,625 65-66-73-67 - 271

Kevin Na, $95,625 67-67-68-69 - 271

B de Jonge, $95,625 69-67-66-69 - 271

T Immelman, $95,625 67-68-65-71 - 271

David Duval, $66,737 68-67-72-65 - 272

Jimmy Walker, $66,737 65-73-68-66 - 272

Kirk Triplett, $66,737 71-67-67-67 - 272

M Bettencourt, $66,737 70-65-68-69 - 272

Chris Riley, $66,737 69-69-65-69 - 272

Hunter Mahan, $66,737 65-67-70-70 - 272

K Sutherland, $66,737 73-62-65-72 - 272

Ryan Palmer, $41,310 68-67-70-68 - 273

Matt Every, $41,310 71-66-67-69 - 273

R Tambellini, $41,310 68-66-69-70 - 273

J.J. Henry, $41,310 67-65-71-70 - 273

Blake Adams, $41,310 70-66-66-71 - 273

Chris DiMarco, $41,310 69-67-66-71 - 273

John Huston, $30,309 67-71-69-67 - 274

C Howell III, $30,309 70-66-69-69 - 274

Tim Herron, $30,309 70-63-71-70 - 274

Briny Baird, $30,309 67-67-70-70 - 274

James Driscoll, $30,309 69-66-69-70 - 274

Jay Williamson, $30,309 68-71-65-70 - 274

Cliff Kresge, $30,309 70-66-66-72 - 274

Glen Day, $19,890 71-66-69-69 - 275

Webb Simpson, $19,890 70-68-68-69 - 275

James Nitties, $19,890 68-69-69-69 - 275

B Pappas, $19,890 71-68-66-70 - 275

Rob Grube $19,890 66-66-72-71 - 275

Nathan Green, $19,890 68-65-71-71 - 275

Adam Hadwin, $19,890 68-66-70-71 - 275

Ricky Barnes, $19,890 67-70-67-71 - 275

Stuart Appleby, $19,890 69-69-66-71 - 275

Matt Jones, $19,890 66-67-69-73 - 275

B Mackenzie, $19,890 64-68-68-75 - 275

Jason Bohn, $12,818 66-68-73-69 - 276

Mark Hensby, $12,818 67-72-67-70 - 276

Joe Ogilvie, $12,818 67-69-68-72 - 276

Jon Mills, $12,818 67-71-66-72 - 276

Steve Elkington, $12,818 70-68-65-73 - 276

Chris Stroud, $12,818 66-69-67-74 - 276

Marco Dawson, $11,628 68-69-72-68 - 277

Aaron Baddeley, $11,628 70-68-70-69 - 277

J Milkha Singh, $11,628 68-70-69-70 - 277

Chad Campbell, $11,628 68-71-68-70 - 277

Spencer Levin, $11,628 65-69-70-73 - 277

Woody Austin, $11,067 73-65-71-69 - 278

Mark Wilson, $11,067 69-70-70-69 - 278

Retief Goosen, $11,067 67-72-70-69 - 278

Stephen Ames, $11,067 67-68-73-70 - 278

Scott McCarron, $11,067 70-68-70-70 - 278

Bob Heintz, $11,067 70-69-68-71 - 278

Steve Flesch $10,608 69-70-70-70 - 279

BDelahoussaye, $10,608 62-69-76-72 - 279

Camilo Villega, $10,608 68-68-68-75 - 279

Vance Veazey, $10,404 64-69-74-73 - 280

Daniel Chopra, $10,149 65-69-74-73 - 281

Bill Lunde $10,149 67-70-70-74 - 281

Joe Durant $10,149 66-72-68-75 - 281

Brian Stuard, $10,149 65-71-68-77 - 281

Rocco Mediate, $9,894 70-67-72-75 - 284

LPGA Tour-Evian Masters

At Evian Masters Golf Club

Evian-les-Bains, France

Purse: $3.25 million

Yardage: 6,345 Par: 72

Final

Jiyai Shin, $487,500 70-69-68-67 - 274

Na Yeon Choi, $242,711 68-70-71-66 - 275

A Thompson, $242,711 69-72-67-67 - 275

M Pressel, $242,711 66-72-67-70 - 275

S Pettersen, $143,832 69-70-71-66 - 276

S-Hee Kim, $108,091 67-75-68-68 - 278

Mika Miyazato, $108,091 68-67-74-69 - 278

Jeong Jang, $86,300 68-69-70-72 - 279

Yuri Fudoh, $74,095 72-69-70-69 - 280

Yukari Baba, $74,095 69-72-70-69 - 280

A Munoz, $57,566 70-75-68-68 - 281

Vicky Hurst, $57,566 70-72-71-68 - 281

Yani Tseng, $57,566 68-73-70-70 - 281

Sun-Ju Ahn, $57,566 66-73-71-71 - 281

B Lincicome, $57,566 70-73-65-73 - 281

H Alfredsson, $45,444 71-74-70-67 - 282

Maria Hjorth, $45,444 71-74-70-67 - 282

Meena Lee, $45,444 68-70-72-72 - 282

Ai Miyazato, $39,401 69-72-74-68 - 283

Melissa Reid, $39,401 66-77-71-69 - 283

Anna Nordqvist, $39,401 70-73-70-70 - 283

Kyeong Bae, $39,401 70-69-72-72 - 283

C Matthew, $32,718 70-73-74-67 - 284

S Yokomine, $32,718 72-74-70-68 - 284

Sun Young Yoo, $32,718 69-73-73-69 - 284

Chie Arimura, $32,718 72-72-69-71 - 284

Anja Monke, $32,718 69-71-70-74 - 284

Mayu Hattori, $32,718 69-71-69-75 - 284

Hee-Won Han, $27,895 73-73-65-74 - 285

M.J. Hur, $27,895 67-71-71-76 - 285

S Gustafson, $23,797 72-75-70-69 - 286

Ayako Uehara, $23,797 76-71-69-70 - 286

Michelle Wie, $23,797 68-77-70-71 - 286

S Prmmnsdh, $23,797 71-73-71-71 - 286

A Stanford, $23,797 69-74-72-71 - 286

Cristie Kerr, $23,797 72-73-69-72 - 286

Karine Icher, $18,568 72-72-74-69 - 287

Paula Creamer, $18,568 71-73-73-70 - 287

Giulia Sergas, $18,568 71-73-73-70 - 287

Lindsey Wright, $18,568 70-73-73-71 - 287

Mariajo Uribe, $18,568 75-72-68-72 - 287

Pat Hurst, $18,568 69-74-71-73 - 287

Karen Stupples, $14,853 71-76-71-70 - 288

Candie Kung, $14,853 71-76-69-72 - 288

A Blumenherst, $14,853 73-73-70-72 - 288

In-Kyung Kim, $14,853 71-73-71-73 - 288

Lee-Anne Pace, $14,853 69-74-71-74 - 288

M Francella, $12,308 73-73-71-72 - 289

Wendy Ward, $12,308 73-70-73-73 - 289

Karrie Webb, $12,308 73-73-69-74 - 289

Haeji Kang, $12,308 69-74-72-74 - 289

Inbee Park, $12,308 74-71-69-75 - 289

Miho Koga, $9,509 74-73-74-69 - 290

Natalie Gulbis, $9,509 73-74-71-72 - 290

Alena Sharp, $9,509 71-76-71-72 - 290

Seon Hwa Lee, $9,509 74-71-73-72 - 290

Miki Saiki, $9,509 71-73-73-73 - 290

K McPherson, $9,509 71-76-69-74 - 290

Ji Young Oh, $9,509 74-71-70-75 - 290

Shanshan Feng, $9,509 70-73-71-76 - 290

Momoko Ueda, $9,509 69-71-73-77 - 290

Gwladys Nocera, $9,509 69-67-76-78 - 290

Mi-Jeong Jeon, $9,509 68-71-72-79 - 290

Amy Hung, $7,845 74-73-74-70 - 291

Teresa Lu, $7,845 73-73-72-73 - 291

Amy Yang, $7,845 72-74-71-74 - 291

F Parker, $7,236 71-75-76-70 - 292

Jimin Kang, $7,236 73-73-72-74 - 292

Akane Iijima, $7,236 71-72-75-74 - 292

Juli Inkster, $7,236 71-71-73-77 - 292

Eun-Hee Ji, $6,799 75-72-75-71 - 293

Sandra Gal, $6,799 78-68-75-72 - 293

Rikako Morita, $6,799 73-74-72-74 - 293

Rui Kitada, $6,544 73-74-75-73 - 295

Hee Kyung Seo, $6,544 75-71-74-75 - 295

Janice Moodie, $6,544 74-70-72-79 - 295

Shi Hyun Ahn, $6,340 74-72-75-75 - 296

Diana Luna, $6,340 70-73-78-75 - 296

Yoshimi Kohda, $6,217 74-72-75-79 - 300

The Senior Open Championship

At Carnoustie Golf Links

Carnoustie, Scotland

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,421 Par: 71

a-amateur

Final

B Langer, $315,600 67-71-69-72 - 279

Corey Pavin, $210,500 69-69-72-70 - 280

Jay Don Blake, $89,930 67-74-70-72 - 283

Peter Senior, $89,930 71-72-72-68 - 283

Fred Funk, $89,930 75-69-67-72 - 283

Russ Cochran, $89,930 70-71-70-72 - 283

Trevor Dodds, $56,800 74-71-69-70 - 284

Ian Woosnam, $42,520 72-67-72-74 - 285

T Armour III, $42,520 74-72-69-70 - 285

Jay Haas, $42,520 70-69-72-74 - 285

Tom Lehman, $32,540 71-75-73-67 - 286

John Cook, $32,540 69-72-72-73 - 286

Jeff Sluman, $32,540 69-74-70-73 - 286

M Calcavecchia, $27,220 70-70-75-72 - 287

Larry Mize, $27,220 69-70-72-76 - 287

David Frost, $27,220 71-75-71-70 - 287

Loren Roberts, $27,220 71-72-75-69 - 287

E Romero, $24,040 74-73-72-69 - 288

Dan Forsman, $24,040 68-71-74-75 - 288

Bruce Vaughan, $22,000 68-76-74-71 - 289

Gary Hallberg, $22,000 70-74-68-77 - 289

C.S. Lu, $22,000 76-71-69-73 - 289

Mark James, $22,000 74-72-70-73 - 289

Tom Watson, $20,080 74-71-71-74 - 290

B Clampett, $20,080 76-73-70-71 - 290

D J. Russell, $18,170 75-67-72-77 - 291

Des Smyth, $18,170 74-74-72-71 - 291

Olin Browne, $18,170 70-72-72-77 - 291

Carl Mason, $18,170 67-76-69-79 - 291

Michael Allen, $15,875 73-70-71-78 - 292

Chris Williams, $15,875 73-74-70-75 - 292

Barry Lane, $15,875 75-72-72-73 - 292

Glenn Ralph, $15,875 75-73-73-71 - 292

Angel Franco, $14,213 73-75-71-74 - 293

David Peoples, $14,213 70-74-80-69 - 293

Ted Schulz, $14,213 75-70-72-76 - 293

Bob Cameron, $12,860 75-73-75-71 - 294

Steve Cipa, $12,860 74-72-76-72 - 294

Morris Hatalsky, $12,860 71-72-76-75 - 294

Gene Jones, $12,860 73-74-75-72 - 294

G Brand Jr., $11,420 73-75-73-74 - 295

John Harrison, $11,420 72-77-72-74 - 295

Denis Watson, $11,420 76-72-77-70 - 295

Bill Longmuir, $11,420 75-71-76-73 - 295

a-Randy Haag 71-77-73-74 - 295

T Watanabe, $9,980 74-74-72-76 - 296

Mike Donald, $9,980 69-79-72-76 - 296

Mark Wiebe, $9,980 68-80-73-75 - 296

James D. Mason, $9,980 71-74-77-74 - 296

Juan Quiros, $7,827 76-72-74-75 - 297

David Merriman, $7,827 74-75-73-75 - 297

Gordon J. Brand, $7,827 73-75-74-75 - 297

Bob Gilder, $7,827 76-73-77-71 - 297

Wayne Grady, $7,827 77-71-75-74 - 297

Scott Simpson, $7,827 78-69-73-77 - 297

Tim Simpson, $7,827 75-74-76-72 - 297

Stephen Bennett, $7,827 74-73-78-72 - 297

Ross Drummond, $5,752 72-74-75-77 - 298

Ronnie Black, $5,752 72-74-75-77 - 298

Denis O'Sullivan, $5,752 73-76-74-75 - 298

D Hospital, $5,752 74-70-77-77 - 298

Peter Fowler, $5,752 75-73-71-79 - 298

Mike Goodes, $4,604 73-75-70-81 - 299

Sam Torrance, $4,604 69-77-80-73 - 299

Martin Poxon, $4,604 75-74-76-74 - 299

Mark Belsham, $4,604 75-73-78-73 - 299

Hideki Kase, $4,604 77-70-74-78 - 299

Fraser Mann, $4,040 72-74-78-76 - 300

B Ruangkit, $3,770 75-74-75-77 - 301

Mike Cunning, $3,770 74-74-77-76 - 301

Noel Ratcliffe, $3,500 76-72-75-79 - 302

John Benda, $3,320 74-75-80-79 - 308

Philip Blackmar, $3,140 75-74-81-79 - 309

LEWISTON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB

Men's Club Championship

Final stroke-play results

Overall - 1, Joe Strohmaier 143. 2, John Mitchell 143. 3, Kraig Kinzer 148. 4, Chad Laird 149.

Seniors - 1, Glenn Jefferson 148. 2, Greg Tatham 149. 3, Bob Crothers 154. 4, Phil Waggoner 154.

AUTO RACING

Brickyard 400

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis, Ind.

Lap length: 2.5 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 160 laps, 127.6 rating, 190 points, $438,877.

2. (9) Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet, 160, 110.8, 175, $352,424.

3. (7) Greg Biffle, Ford, 160, 132.5, 170, $300,000.

4. (6) Clint Bowyer, Chevrolet, 160, 114.5, 160, $255,975.

5. (15) Tony Stewart, Chevrolet, 160, 96.7, 155, $259,821.

6. (10) Jeff Burton, Chevrolet, 160, 104.2, 150, $228,463.

7. (19) Carl Edwards, Ford, 160, 89.6, 151, $230,596.

8. (23) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 160, 99.9, 142, $227,054.

9. (34) Joey Logano, Toyota, 160, 80.2, 138, $219,438.

10. (14) Kurt Busch, Dodge, 160, 94.2, 134, $215,121.

11. (3) Mark Martin, Chevrolet, 160, 107.9, 135, $187,000.

12. (13) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 160, 88, 127, $207,424.

13. (24) Kasey Kahne, Ford, 160, 88.1, 124, $197,163.

14. (26) Paul Menard, Ford, 160, 78.2, 121, $164,275.

15. (18) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 160, 71.2, 118, $172,225.

16. (16) A J Allmendinger, Ford, 160, 68.5, 115, $192,074.

17. (5) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 160, 62.2, 112, $188,477.

18. (31) Bill Elliott, Ford, 160, 66.5, 109, $148,225.

19. (11) Brad Keselowski, Dodge, 160, 64, 106, $178,608.

20. (28) David Ragan, Ford, 160, 74.3, 103, $159,600.

21. (41) Marcos Ambrose, Toyota, 160, 64.5, 100, $176,008.

22. (2) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 160, 75.9, 102, $202,743.

23. (8) Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet, 160, 79, 94, $191,899.

24. (38) Travis Kvapil, Ford, 160, 50.1, 91, $164,396.

25. (30) Scott Speed, Toyota, 160, 63.7, 88, $161,296.

26. (12) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 159, 82.1, 85, $143,025.

27. (17) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 158, 67.3, 82, $150,200.

28. (29) David Reutimann, Toyota, 157, 41.1, 79, $173,054.

29. (43) Jacques Villeneuve, Toyota, 157, 44.9, 76, $137,725.

30. (25) Sam Hornish Jr., Dodge, 157, 36.7, 73, $148,975.

31. (36) Bobby Labonte, Chevrolet, 150, 35.4, 70, $139,650.

32. (1) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, accident, 145, 119.5, 77, $186,179.

33. (22) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 135, 59.5, 64, $143,675.

34. (42) Kevin Conway, Ford, engine, 124, 39.5, 66, $138,050.

35. (32) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, accident, 89, 33.5, 58, $177,121.

36. (21) Robby Gordon, Toyota, vibration, 68, 38.6, 55, $149,871.

37. (39) Todd Bodine, Toyota, rear gear, 59, 44, 52, $134,675.

38. (27) Elliott Sadler, Ford, 55, 28.4, 49, $142,825.

39. (20) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, overheating, 52, 46.6, 51, $134,450.

40. (33) Joe Nemechek, Toyota, vibration, 33, 36.3, 48, $134,375.

41. (40) Dave Blaney, Toyota, electrical, 20, 33.5, 40, $134,225.

42. (37) Michael McDowell, Toyota, overheating, 19, 31.8, 37, $134,125.

43. (35) Max Papis, Toyota, engine, 15, 34.4, 34, $134,513.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 136.054 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 56 minutes, 24 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.391 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 25 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 10 drivers.

basketball

wnba

All Times Pacific

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Indiana 15 7 .682 -

Atlanta 15 9 .625 1

Washington 13 8 .619 11/2

Connecticut 12 10 .545 3

Chicago 12 12 .500 4

New York 11 11 .500 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Seattle 20 2 .909 -

Phoenix 10 12 .455 10

San Antonio 8 14 .364 12

Minnesota 7 14 .333 121/2

Los Angeles 7 16 .304 131/2

Tulsa 4 19 .174 161/2

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 82, New York 75

Seattle 75, Tulsa 59

Today's Games

No games scheduled

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE

At Paris

20th (Final) Stage

A 63.7-mile largely ceremonial ride from Longjumeau to the Champs-Elysees in Paris

1. Mark Cavendish, Britain, Team HTC-Columbia, 2 hours, 42 minutes, 21 seconds.

2. Alessandro Petacchi, Italy, Lampre-Farnese, same time.

3. Julian Dean, New Zealand, Garmin-Transitions, same time.

4. Jurgen Roelandts, Belgium, Omega Pharma-Lotto, same time.

5. Oscar Freire, Spain, Rabobank, same time.

6. Gerald Ciolek, Germany, Team Milram, same time.

7. Thor Hushovd, Norway, Cervelo Test Team, same time.

8. Matti Breschel, Denmark, Team Saxo Bank, same time.

9. Robbie McEwen, Australia, Team Katusha, same time.

10. Daniel Oss, Italy, Liquigas-Doimo, same time.

11. Martijn Maaskant, Netherlands, Garmin-Transitions, same time.

12. Lloyd Mondory, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

13. Sebastien Turgot, France, BBOX Bouygues Telecom, same time.

14. Jose Joaquin Rojas, Spain, Caisse d'Epargne, same time.

15. Ruben Perez, Spain, Euskaltel-Euskadi, same time.

16. Yukiya Arashino, japan, BBOX Bouygues Telecom, same time.

17. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Sky Pro Cycling, same time.

18. Lars Boom, Netherlands, Rabobank, same time.

19. Alessandro Ballan, Italy, BMC Racing Team, same time.

20. Danilo Hondo, Germany, Lampre-Farnese, same time.

Also

44. George Hincapie, United States, BMC Racing Team, same time.

45. Christopher Horner, United States, Team RadioShack, same time.

51. Andreas Kloeden, Germany, Team RadioShack, same time.

55. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing Team, same time.

59. Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Belgium, Omega Pharma-Lotto, same time.

66. Robert Gesink, Netherlands, Rabobank, same time.

67. Janez Brajkovic, Slovenia, Team RadioShack, same time.

81. Alberto Contador, Spain, Astana, same time.

88. Andy Schleck, Luxembourg, Team Saxo Bank, same time.

98. Levi Leipheimer, United States, Team RadioShack, same time.

106. Lance Armstrong, United States, Team RadioShack, same time.

109. Yaroslav Popovych, Ukraine, Team RadioShack, same time.

115. Dmitriy Muravyev, Kazakhstan, Team RadioShack, same time.

117. Denis Menchov, Russia, Rabobank, same time.

126. Samuel Sanchez, Spain, Euskaltel-Euskadi, same time.

130. Gregory Rast, Switzerland, Team RadioShack, same time.

140. David Zabriskie, United States, Garmin-Transitions, same time.

145. Sergio Paulinho, Portugal, Team RadioShack, same time.

Final Standings

Individual (Yellow Jersey)

1. Alberto Contador, Spain, Astana, 91 hours, 58 minutes, 48 seconds.

2. Andy Schleck, Luxembourg, Team Saxo Bank, 39 seconds behind.

3. Denis Menchov, Russia, Rabobank, 2:01.

4. Samuel Sanchez, Spain, Euskaltel-Euskadi, 3:40.

5. Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Belgium, Omega Pharma-Lotto, 6:54.

6. Robert Gesink, Netherlands, Rabobank, 9:31.

7. Ryder Hesjedel, Canada, Garmin-Transitions, 10:15.

8. Joaquin Rodriguez, Spain, Katusha, 11:37.

9. Roman Kreuziger, Czech Republic, Liquigas-Doimo, 11:54.

10. Christopher Horner, United States, Team RadioShack, 12:02.

11. Luis-Leon Sanchez, Spain, Caisse d'Epargne, 14:21.

12. Ruben Plaza, Spain, Caisse d'Epargne, 14:29.

13. Levi Leipheimer, United States, Team RadioShack, 14:40.

14. Andreas Kloeden, Germany, Team RadioShack, 16:36.

15. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, AG2R La Mondiale, 16:59.

16. Alexandre Vinokourov, Kazakhstan, Astana, 17:46.

17. Thomas Lovkvist, Sweden, Sky Pro Cycling, 20:46.

18. Kevin De Weert, Belgium, Quick Step, 21:54.

19. John Gadret, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 24:04.

20. Carlos Sastre, Spain, Cervelo Test Team, 26:37.

Also

23. Lance Armstrong, United States, Team RadioShack, 39:20.

43. Janez Brajkovic, Slovenia, Team RadioShack, 1:23:26.

46. Sergio Paulinho, Portugal, Team RadioShack, 1:25:43.

59. George Hincapie, United States, BMC Racing Team, 1:46:50.

85. Yaroslav Popovych, Ukraine, Team RadioShack, 2:37:56.

101. David Zabriskie, United States, Garmin-Transitions, 3:01:48.

114. Gregory Rast, Switzerland, Team RadioShack, 3:14:11.

147. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing Team, 3:41:37.

148. Dmitriy Muravyev, Kazakhstan, Team RadioShack, 3:41:47.

Team (Yellow Bib)

1. Team RadioShack, 276 hours, 2 minutes, 3 seconds.

2. Caisse d'Epargne, 9 minutes, 15 seconds behind.

3. Rabobank, 27:49.

4. AG2R La Mondiale, 41:10.

5. Omega Pharma-Lotto, 51:01.

6. Astana, 56:16.

7. Quick Step, 1:06:23.

8. Euskaltel-Euskadi, 1:23:02.

9. Liquigas-Doimo, 1:29:14.

10. BBOX Bouygues Telecom, 1:54:18.

11. Sky Pro Cycling, 2:05:28.

12. Team Saxo Bank, 2:25:02.

13. Cofidis, 2:29:35.

14. BMC Racing Team, 2:35:30.

15. Francaise des Jeux, 2:28:59.

16. Garmin-Transitions, 3:18:07.

17. Team HTC-Columbia, 3:25:26.

18. Team Katusha, 3:28:05.

19. Cervelo Test Team, 3:51:56.

20. Footon-Servetto, 5:15:36.

21. Lampre-Farnese, 5:50:02.

22. Team Milram, 6:05:41.

Points (Green Jersey)

1. Alessandro Petacchi, Italy, Lampre-Farnese, 243 points.

2. Mark Cavendish, Britain, Team HTC-Columbia, 232.

3. Thor Hushovd, Norway, Cervelo Test Team, 222.

4. Jose Joaquin Rojas, Spain, Caisse d'Epargne, 179.

5. Robbie McEwen, Australia, Team Katusha, 179.

Climber (Red Polka Dot Jersey)

1. Anthony Charteau, France, BBOX Bouygues Telecom, 143 points.

2. Christophe Moreau, France, Caisse d'Epargne, 128.

3. Andy Schleck, Luxembourg, Team Saxo Bank, 116.

4. Alberto Contador, Spain, Astana, 112.

5. Damiano Cunego, Italy, Lampre-Farnese, 99.

Youth (White Jersey)

1. Andy Schleck, Luxembourg, Team Saxo Bank, 91 hours, 59 minutes, 27 seconds.

2. Robert Gesink, Netherlands, Rabobank, 8:52.

3. Roman Kreuziger, Czech Republic, Liquigas-Doimo, 11:15.

4. Julien El Fares, France, Cofidis, 52:43.

5. Cyril Gautier, France, BBOX Bouygues Telecom, 1:24:33.

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES-Activated C Matt Wieters from the 15-day DL. Optioned C Craig Tatum to Norfolk (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS-Placed 2B Carlos Guillen and OF Magglio Ordonez on the 15-day DL. Purchased the contract of 1B/3B Jeff Larish and INF Will Rhymes from Toledo (IL). Released RHP Billy Buckner. Designated RHP Casey Fien for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS-Placed 2B Orlando Hudson on the 15-day DL. National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS-Traded RHP Dan Haren to the Anaheim Angels for RHP Rafael Rodriguez, LHP Joe Saunders, LHP Patrick Corbin and a player to be named.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES-Optioned RHP Brad Lincoln to Indianapolis (IL). Designated RHP Brendan Donnelly for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS-Recalled LHP Ross Detwiler from Harrisburg (EL). Placed LHP J.D. Martin on the 15-day DL.

National Football League

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS-Signed TE Rob Gronkowski and DL Jermaine Cunningham. HOCKEY

National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING-Signed LW Chris Durno to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

Israeli Ligat

MACCABI HAIFA HEAT-Signed G Sylven Landesberg to a two-year contract. COLLEGE

DAVIDSON-Named Mary Ciuk, Jamie Thomatis and Kira Mowen women's assistant basketball coaches.

MISSISSIPPI-Announced QB Raymond Cotton is leaving the university.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE-Named Lee Pritts assistant wrestling coach.

PEACE-Named Keith Jenkins women's soccer coach.

WAKE FOREST-Announced the resignation of women's tennis coach Chad Skorupka.

