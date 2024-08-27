B Clampett, $20,080 76-73-70-71 - 290

D J. Russell, $18,170 75-67-72-77 - 291

Des Smyth, $18,170 74-74-72-71 - 291

Olin Browne, $18,170 70-72-72-77 - 291

Carl Mason, $18,170 67-76-69-79 - 291

Michael Allen, $15,875 73-70-71-78 - 292

Chris Williams, $15,875 73-74-70-75 - 292

Barry Lane, $15,875 75-72-72-73 - 292

Glenn Ralph, $15,875 75-73-73-71 - 292

Angel Franco, $14,213 73-75-71-74 - 293

David Peoples, $14,213 70-74-80-69 - 293

Ted Schulz, $14,213 75-70-72-76 - 293

Bob Cameron, $12,860 75-73-75-71 - 294

Steve Cipa, $12,860 74-72-76-72 - 294

Morris Hatalsky, $12,860 71-72-76-75 - 294

Gene Jones, $12,860 73-74-75-72 - 294

G Brand Jr., $11,420 73-75-73-74 - 295

John Harrison, $11,420 72-77-72-74 - 295

Denis Watson, $11,420 76-72-77-70 - 295

Bill Longmuir, $11,420 75-71-76-73 - 295

a-Randy Haag 71-77-73-74 - 295

T Watanabe, $9,980 74-74-72-76 - 296

Mike Donald, $9,980 69-79-72-76 - 296

Mark Wiebe, $9,980 68-80-73-75 - 296

James D. Mason, $9,980 71-74-77-74 - 296

Juan Quiros, $7,827 76-72-74-75 - 297

David Merriman, $7,827 74-75-73-75 - 297

Gordon J. Brand, $7,827 73-75-74-75 - 297

Bob Gilder, $7,827 76-73-77-71 - 297

Wayne Grady, $7,827 77-71-75-74 - 297

Scott Simpson, $7,827 78-69-73-77 - 297

Tim Simpson, $7,827 75-74-76-72 - 297

Stephen Bennett, $7,827 74-73-78-72 - 297

Ross Drummond, $5,752 72-74-75-77 - 298

Ronnie Black, $5,752 72-74-75-77 - 298

Denis O'Sullivan, $5,752 73-76-74-75 - 298

D Hospital, $5,752 74-70-77-77 - 298

Peter Fowler, $5,752 75-73-71-79 - 298

Mike Goodes, $4,604 73-75-70-81 - 299

Sam Torrance, $4,604 69-77-80-73 - 299

Martin Poxon, $4,604 75-74-76-74 - 299

Mark Belsham, $4,604 75-73-78-73 - 299

Hideki Kase, $4,604 77-70-74-78 - 299

Fraser Mann, $4,040 72-74-78-76 - 300

B Ruangkit, $3,770 75-74-75-77 - 301

Mike Cunning, $3,770 74-74-77-76 - 301

Noel Ratcliffe, $3,500 76-72-75-79 - 302

John Benda, $3,320 74-75-80-79 - 308

Philip Blackmar, $3,140 75-74-81-79 - 309

LEWISTON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB

Men's Club Championship

Final stroke-play results

Overall - 1, Joe Strohmaier 143. 2, John Mitchell 143. 3, Kraig Kinzer 148. 4, Chad Laird 149.

Seniors - 1, Glenn Jefferson 148. 2, Greg Tatham 149. 3, Bob Crothers 154. 4, Phil Waggoner 154.

AUTO RACING

Brickyard 400

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis, Ind.

Lap length: 2.5 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 160 laps, 127.6 rating, 190 points, $438,877.

2. (9) Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet, 160, 110.8, 175, $352,424.

3. (7) Greg Biffle, Ford, 160, 132.5, 170, $300,000.

4. (6) Clint Bowyer, Chevrolet, 160, 114.5, 160, $255,975.

5. (15) Tony Stewart, Chevrolet, 160, 96.7, 155, $259,821.

6. (10) Jeff Burton, Chevrolet, 160, 104.2, 150, $228,463.

7. (19) Carl Edwards, Ford, 160, 89.6, 151, $230,596.

8. (23) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 160, 99.9, 142, $227,054.

9. (34) Joey Logano, Toyota, 160, 80.2, 138, $219,438.

10. (14) Kurt Busch, Dodge, 160, 94.2, 134, $215,121.

11. (3) Mark Martin, Chevrolet, 160, 107.9, 135, $187,000.

12. (13) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 160, 88, 127, $207,424.

13. (24) Kasey Kahne, Ford, 160, 88.1, 124, $197,163.

14. (26) Paul Menard, Ford, 160, 78.2, 121, $164,275.

15. (18) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 160, 71.2, 118, $172,225.

16. (16) A J Allmendinger, Ford, 160, 68.5, 115, $192,074.

17. (5) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 160, 62.2, 112, $188,477.

18. (31) Bill Elliott, Ford, 160, 66.5, 109, $148,225.

19. (11) Brad Keselowski, Dodge, 160, 64, 106, $178,608.

20. (28) David Ragan, Ford, 160, 74.3, 103, $159,600.

21. (41) Marcos Ambrose, Toyota, 160, 64.5, 100, $176,008.

22. (2) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 160, 75.9, 102, $202,743.

23. (8) Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet, 160, 79, 94, $191,899.

24. (38) Travis Kvapil, Ford, 160, 50.1, 91, $164,396.

25. (30) Scott Speed, Toyota, 160, 63.7, 88, $161,296.

26. (12) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 159, 82.1, 85, $143,025.

27. (17) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 158, 67.3, 82, $150,200.

28. (29) David Reutimann, Toyota, 157, 41.1, 79, $173,054.

29. (43) Jacques Villeneuve, Toyota, 157, 44.9, 76, $137,725.

30. (25) Sam Hornish Jr., Dodge, 157, 36.7, 73, $148,975.

31. (36) Bobby Labonte, Chevrolet, 150, 35.4, 70, $139,650.

32. (1) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, accident, 145, 119.5, 77, $186,179.

33. (22) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 135, 59.5, 64, $143,675.

34. (42) Kevin Conway, Ford, engine, 124, 39.5, 66, $138,050.

35. (32) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, accident, 89, 33.5, 58, $177,121.

36. (21) Robby Gordon, Toyota, vibration, 68, 38.6, 55, $149,871.

37. (39) Todd Bodine, Toyota, rear gear, 59, 44, 52, $134,675.

38. (27) Elliott Sadler, Ford, 55, 28.4, 49, $142,825.

39. (20) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, overheating, 52, 46.6, 51, $134,450.

40. (33) Joe Nemechek, Toyota, vibration, 33, 36.3, 48, $134,375.

41. (40) Dave Blaney, Toyota, electrical, 20, 33.5, 40, $134,225.

42. (37) Michael McDowell, Toyota, overheating, 19, 31.8, 37, $134,125.

43. (35) Max Papis, Toyota, engine, 15, 34.4, 34, $134,513.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 136.054 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 56 minutes, 24 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.391 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 25 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 10 drivers.

basketball

wnba

All Times Pacific

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Indiana 15 7 .682 -

Atlanta 15 9 .625 1

Washington 13 8 .619 11/2

Connecticut 12 10 .545 3

Chicago 12 12 .500 4

New York 11 11 .500 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Seattle 20 2 .909 -

Phoenix 10 12 .455 10

San Antonio 8 14 .364 12

Minnesota 7 14 .333 121/2

Los Angeles 7 16 .304 131/2

Tulsa 4 19 .174 161/2

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 82, New York 75

Seattle 75, Tulsa 59

Today's Games

No games scheduled

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE

At Paris

20th (Final) Stage

A 63.7-mile largely ceremonial ride from Longjumeau to the Champs-Elysees in Paris

1. Mark Cavendish, Britain, Team HTC-Columbia, 2 hours, 42 minutes, 21 seconds.

2. Alessandro Petacchi, Italy, Lampre-Farnese, same time.

3. Julian Dean, New Zealand, Garmin-Transitions, same time.

4. Jurgen Roelandts, Belgium, Omega Pharma-Lotto, same time.

5. Oscar Freire, Spain, Rabobank, same time.

6. Gerald Ciolek, Germany, Team Milram, same time.

7. Thor Hushovd, Norway, Cervelo Test Team, same time.

8. Matti Breschel, Denmark, Team Saxo Bank, same time.

9. Robbie McEwen, Australia, Team Katusha, same time.

10. Daniel Oss, Italy, Liquigas-Doimo, same time.

11. Martijn Maaskant, Netherlands, Garmin-Transitions, same time.

12. Lloyd Mondory, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

13. Sebastien Turgot, France, BBOX Bouygues Telecom, same time.

14. Jose Joaquin Rojas, Spain, Caisse d'Epargne, same time.

15. Ruben Perez, Spain, Euskaltel-Euskadi, same time.

16. Yukiya Arashino, japan, BBOX Bouygues Telecom, same time.

17. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Sky Pro Cycling, same time.

18. Lars Boom, Netherlands, Rabobank, same time.

19. Alessandro Ballan, Italy, BMC Racing Team, same time.

20. Danilo Hondo, Germany, Lampre-Farnese, same time.

Also

44. George Hincapie, United States, BMC Racing Team, same time.

45. Christopher Horner, United States, Team RadioShack, same time.

51. Andreas Kloeden, Germany, Team RadioShack, same time.

55. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing Team, same time.

59. Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Belgium, Omega Pharma-Lotto, same time.

66. Robert Gesink, Netherlands, Rabobank, same time.

67. Janez Brajkovic, Slovenia, Team RadioShack, same time.

81. Alberto Contador, Spain, Astana, same time.

88. Andy Schleck, Luxembourg, Team Saxo Bank, same time.

98. Levi Leipheimer, United States, Team RadioShack, same time.

106. Lance Armstrong, United States, Team RadioShack, same time.

109. Yaroslav Popovych, Ukraine, Team RadioShack, same time.

115. Dmitriy Muravyev, Kazakhstan, Team RadioShack, same time.

117. Denis Menchov, Russia, Rabobank, same time.

126. Samuel Sanchez, Spain, Euskaltel-Euskadi, same time.

130. Gregory Rast, Switzerland, Team RadioShack, same time.

140. David Zabriskie, United States, Garmin-Transitions, same time.

145. Sergio Paulinho, Portugal, Team RadioShack, same time.

Final Standings

Individual (Yellow Jersey)

1. Alberto Contador, Spain, Astana, 91 hours, 58 minutes, 48 seconds.

2. Andy Schleck, Luxembourg, Team Saxo Bank, 39 seconds behind.

3. Denis Menchov, Russia, Rabobank, 2:01.

4. Samuel Sanchez, Spain, Euskaltel-Euskadi, 3:40.

5. Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Belgium, Omega Pharma-Lotto, 6:54.

6. Robert Gesink, Netherlands, Rabobank, 9:31.

7. Ryder Hesjedel, Canada, Garmin-Transitions, 10:15.

8. Joaquin Rodriguez, Spain, Katusha, 11:37.

9. Roman Kreuziger, Czech Republic, Liquigas-Doimo, 11:54.

10. Christopher Horner, United States, Team RadioShack, 12:02.

11. Luis-Leon Sanchez, Spain, Caisse d'Epargne, 14:21.

12. Ruben Plaza, Spain, Caisse d'Epargne, 14:29.

13. Levi Leipheimer, United States, Team RadioShack, 14:40.

14. Andreas Kloeden, Germany, Team RadioShack, 16:36.

15. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, AG2R La Mondiale, 16:59.

16. Alexandre Vinokourov, Kazakhstan, Astana, 17:46.

17. Thomas Lovkvist, Sweden, Sky Pro Cycling, 20:46.

18. Kevin De Weert, Belgium, Quick Step, 21:54.

19. John Gadret, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 24:04.

20. Carlos Sastre, Spain, Cervelo Test Team, 26:37.

Also

23. Lance Armstrong, United States, Team RadioShack, 39:20.

43. Janez Brajkovic, Slovenia, Team RadioShack, 1:23:26.

46. Sergio Paulinho, Portugal, Team RadioShack, 1:25:43.

59. George Hincapie, United States, BMC Racing Team, 1:46:50.

85. Yaroslav Popovych, Ukraine, Team RadioShack, 2:37:56.

101. David Zabriskie, United States, Garmin-Transitions, 3:01:48.

114. Gregory Rast, Switzerland, Team RadioShack, 3:14:11.

147. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing Team, 3:41:37.

148. Dmitriy Muravyev, Kazakhstan, Team RadioShack, 3:41:47.

Team (Yellow Bib)

1. Team RadioShack, 276 hours, 2 minutes, 3 seconds.

2. Caisse d'Epargne, 9 minutes, 15 seconds behind.

3. Rabobank, 27:49.

4. AG2R La Mondiale, 41:10.

5. Omega Pharma-Lotto, 51:01.

6. Astana, 56:16.

7. Quick Step, 1:06:23.

8. Euskaltel-Euskadi, 1:23:02.

9. Liquigas-Doimo, 1:29:14.

10. BBOX Bouygues Telecom, 1:54:18.

11. Sky Pro Cycling, 2:05:28.

12. Team Saxo Bank, 2:25:02.

13. Cofidis, 2:29:35.

14. BMC Racing Team, 2:35:30.

15. Francaise des Jeux, 2:28:59.

16. Garmin-Transitions, 3:18:07.

17. Team HTC-Columbia, 3:25:26.

18. Team Katusha, 3:28:05.

19. Cervelo Test Team, 3:51:56.

20. Footon-Servetto, 5:15:36.

21. Lampre-Farnese, 5:50:02.

22. Team Milram, 6:05:41.

Points (Green Jersey)

1. Alessandro Petacchi, Italy, Lampre-Farnese, 243 points.

2. Mark Cavendish, Britain, Team HTC-Columbia, 232.

3. Thor Hushovd, Norway, Cervelo Test Team, 222.

4. Jose Joaquin Rojas, Spain, Caisse d'Epargne, 179.

5. Robbie McEwen, Australia, Team Katusha, 179.

Climber (Red Polka Dot Jersey)

1. Anthony Charteau, France, BBOX Bouygues Telecom, 143 points.

2. Christophe Moreau, France, Caisse d'Epargne, 128.

3. Andy Schleck, Luxembourg, Team Saxo Bank, 116.

4. Alberto Contador, Spain, Astana, 112.

5. Damiano Cunego, Italy, Lampre-Farnese, 99.

Youth (White Jersey)

1. Andy Schleck, Luxembourg, Team Saxo Bank, 91 hours, 59 minutes, 27 seconds.

2. Robert Gesink, Netherlands, Rabobank, 8:52.

3. Roman Kreuziger, Czech Republic, Liquigas-Doimo, 11:15.

4. Julien El Fares, France, Cofidis, 52:43.

5. Cyril Gautier, France, BBOX Bouygues Telecom, 1:24:33.

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES-Activated C Matt Wieters from the 15-day DL. Optioned C Craig Tatum to Norfolk (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS-Placed 2B Carlos Guillen and OF Magglio Ordonez on the 15-day DL. Purchased the contract of 1B/3B Jeff Larish and INF Will Rhymes from Toledo (IL). Released RHP Billy Buckner. Designated RHP Casey Fien for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS-Placed 2B Orlando Hudson on the 15-day DL. National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS-Traded RHP Dan Haren to the Anaheim Angels for RHP Rafael Rodriguez, LHP Joe Saunders, LHP Patrick Corbin and a player to be named.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES-Optioned RHP Brad Lincoln to Indianapolis (IL). Designated RHP Brendan Donnelly for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS-Recalled LHP Ross Detwiler from Harrisburg (EL). Placed LHP J.D. Martin on the 15-day DL.

National Football League

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS-Signed TE Rob Gronkowski and DL Jermaine Cunningham. HOCKEY

National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING-Signed LW Chris Durno to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

Israeli Ligat

MACCABI HAIFA HEAT-Signed G Sylven Landesberg to a two-year contract. COLLEGE

DAVIDSON-Named Mary Ciuk, Jamie Thomatis and Kira Mowen women's assistant basketball coaches.

MISSISSIPPI-Announced QB Raymond Cotton is leaving the university.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE-Named Lee Pritts assistant wrestling coach.

PEACE-Named Keith Jenkins women's soccer coach.

WAKE FOREST-Announced the resignation of women's tennis coach Chad Skorupka.