BASEBALL
American League
All Times Pacific
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 62 35 .639 -
Tampa Bay 59 38 .608 3
Boston 55 44 .556 8
Toronto 50 49 .505 13
Baltimore 31 67 .316 311/2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 53 44 .546 -
Minnesota 53 46 .535 1
Detroit 51 46 .526 2
Kansas City 42 56 .429 111/2
Cleveland 41 57 .418 121/2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 58 41 .586 -
Los Angeles 52 49 .515 7
Oakland 50 48 .510 71/2
Seattle 39 60 .394 19
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 12, Kansas City 6
Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 2
Toronto 5, Detroit 3, 1st game
Minnesota 10, Baltimore 4
Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 4, Boston 2
Detroit 6, Toronto 5, 2nd game
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4
Today's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Vazquez 8-7) at Cleveland (Westbrook 6-6), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bergesen 3-8) at Toronto (Morrow 6-6), 4:07 p.m.
Detroit (Scherzer 7-7) at Tampa Bay (Garza 10-5), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Liriano 8-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 6-9), 5:10 p.m.
Seattle (F.Hernandez 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Danks 10-7), 5:10 p.m.
Boston (C.Buchholz 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Pineiro 10-7), 7:05 p.m.
National League
All Times Pacific
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 57 41 .582 -
Philadelphia 52 46 .531 5
New York 50 49 .505 71/2
Florida 49 49 .500 8
Washington 42 57 .424 151/2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 55 44 .556 -
Cincinnati 55 45 .550 1/2
Milwaukee 47 53 .470 81/2
Chicago 45 54 .455 10
Houston 40 58 .408 141/2
Pittsburgh 34 64 .347 201/2
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 58 39 .598 -
San Francisco 56 43 .566 3
Los Angeles 53 46 .535 6
Colorado 51 47 .520 71/2
Arizona 37 62 .374 22
Sunday's Games
Florida 5, Atlanta 4, 11 innings
Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3
San Diego 6, Pittsburgh 3
Houston 4, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 8, Washington 3
L.A. Dodgers 1, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 11 innings
Today's Games
Colorado (Hammel 7-5) at Philadelphia (Blanton 3-6), 10:05 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (Silva 9-4) at Houston (W.Wright 0-0), 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Arroyo 10-5) at Milwaukee (Ra.Wolf 7-9), 5:10 p.m.
Florida (Nolasco 10-7) at San Francisco (Zito 8-5), 7:15 p.m.
GOLF
PGA-Canadian Open
At St. George's Golf and Country Club Course
Toronto
Purse: $5.1 million
Yardage: 7,079 Par: 70
Final
C Pettersson, $918,000 71-68-60-67 - 266
Dean Wilson, $550,800 65-65-65-72 - 267
Luke Donald, $346,800 69-66-67-66 - 268
M Letzig, $165,750 66-70-69-65 - 270
G Chalmers, $165,750 66-69-70-65 - 270
C Hoffman, $165,750 65-71-69-65 - 270
Charlie Wi, $165,750 69-68-67-66 - 270
Matt Kuchar, $165,750 70-67-66-67 - 270
Jeff Quinney, $165,750 71-66-64-69 - 270
Bryce Molder, $165,750 70-67-63-70 - 270
Bob Estes, $165,750 66-67-66-71 - 270
Tim Clark, $165,750 66-64-69-71 - 270
S Wheatcroft, $95,625 65-66-73-67 - 271
Kevin Na, $95,625 67-67-68-69 - 271
B de Jonge, $95,625 69-67-66-69 - 271
T Immelman, $95,625 67-68-65-71 - 271
David Duval, $66,737 68-67-72-65 - 272
Jimmy Walker, $66,737 65-73-68-66 - 272
Kirk Triplett, $66,737 71-67-67-67 - 272
M Bettencourt, $66,737 70-65-68-69 - 272
Chris Riley, $66,737 69-69-65-69 - 272
Hunter Mahan, $66,737 65-67-70-70 - 272
K Sutherland, $66,737 73-62-65-72 - 272
Ryan Palmer, $41,310 68-67-70-68 - 273
Matt Every, $41,310 71-66-67-69 - 273
R Tambellini, $41,310 68-66-69-70 - 273
J.J. Henry, $41,310 67-65-71-70 - 273
Blake Adams, $41,310 70-66-66-71 - 273
Chris DiMarco, $41,310 69-67-66-71 - 273
John Huston, $30,309 67-71-69-67 - 274
C Howell III, $30,309 70-66-69-69 - 274
Tim Herron, $30,309 70-63-71-70 - 274
Briny Baird, $30,309 67-67-70-70 - 274
James Driscoll, $30,309 69-66-69-70 - 274
Jay Williamson, $30,309 68-71-65-70 - 274
Cliff Kresge, $30,309 70-66-66-72 - 274
Glen Day, $19,890 71-66-69-69 - 275
Webb Simpson, $19,890 70-68-68-69 - 275
James Nitties, $19,890 68-69-69-69 - 275
B Pappas, $19,890 71-68-66-70 - 275
Rob Grube $19,890 66-66-72-71 - 275
Nathan Green, $19,890 68-65-71-71 - 275
Adam Hadwin, $19,890 68-66-70-71 - 275
Ricky Barnes, $19,890 67-70-67-71 - 275
Stuart Appleby, $19,890 69-69-66-71 - 275
Matt Jones, $19,890 66-67-69-73 - 275
B Mackenzie, $19,890 64-68-68-75 - 275
Jason Bohn, $12,818 66-68-73-69 - 276
Mark Hensby, $12,818 67-72-67-70 - 276
Joe Ogilvie, $12,818 67-69-68-72 - 276
Jon Mills, $12,818 67-71-66-72 - 276
Steve Elkington, $12,818 70-68-65-73 - 276
Chris Stroud, $12,818 66-69-67-74 - 276
Marco Dawson, $11,628 68-69-72-68 - 277
Aaron Baddeley, $11,628 70-68-70-69 - 277
J Milkha Singh, $11,628 68-70-69-70 - 277
Chad Campbell, $11,628 68-71-68-70 - 277
Spencer Levin, $11,628 65-69-70-73 - 277
Woody Austin, $11,067 73-65-71-69 - 278
Mark Wilson, $11,067 69-70-70-69 - 278
Retief Goosen, $11,067 67-72-70-69 - 278
Stephen Ames, $11,067 67-68-73-70 - 278
Scott McCarron, $11,067 70-68-70-70 - 278
Bob Heintz, $11,067 70-69-68-71 - 278
Steve Flesch $10,608 69-70-70-70 - 279
BDelahoussaye, $10,608 62-69-76-72 - 279
Camilo Villega, $10,608 68-68-68-75 - 279
Vance Veazey, $10,404 64-69-74-73 - 280
Daniel Chopra, $10,149 65-69-74-73 - 281
Bill Lunde $10,149 67-70-70-74 - 281
Joe Durant $10,149 66-72-68-75 - 281
Brian Stuard, $10,149 65-71-68-77 - 281
Rocco Mediate, $9,894 70-67-72-75 - 284
LPGA Tour-Evian Masters
At Evian Masters Golf Club
Evian-les-Bains, France
Purse: $3.25 million
Yardage: 6,345 Par: 72
Final
Jiyai Shin, $487,500 70-69-68-67 - 274
Na Yeon Choi, $242,711 68-70-71-66 - 275
A Thompson, $242,711 69-72-67-67 - 275
M Pressel, $242,711 66-72-67-70 - 275
S Pettersen, $143,832 69-70-71-66 - 276
S-Hee Kim, $108,091 67-75-68-68 - 278
Mika Miyazato, $108,091 68-67-74-69 - 278
Jeong Jang, $86,300 68-69-70-72 - 279
Yuri Fudoh, $74,095 72-69-70-69 - 280
Yukari Baba, $74,095 69-72-70-69 - 280
A Munoz, $57,566 70-75-68-68 - 281
Vicky Hurst, $57,566 70-72-71-68 - 281
Yani Tseng, $57,566 68-73-70-70 - 281
Sun-Ju Ahn, $57,566 66-73-71-71 - 281
B Lincicome, $57,566 70-73-65-73 - 281
H Alfredsson, $45,444 71-74-70-67 - 282
Maria Hjorth, $45,444 71-74-70-67 - 282
Meena Lee, $45,444 68-70-72-72 - 282
Ai Miyazato, $39,401 69-72-74-68 - 283
Melissa Reid, $39,401 66-77-71-69 - 283
Anna Nordqvist, $39,401 70-73-70-70 - 283
Kyeong Bae, $39,401 70-69-72-72 - 283
C Matthew, $32,718 70-73-74-67 - 284
S Yokomine, $32,718 72-74-70-68 - 284
Sun Young Yoo, $32,718 69-73-73-69 - 284
Chie Arimura, $32,718 72-72-69-71 - 284
Anja Monke, $32,718 69-71-70-74 - 284
Mayu Hattori, $32,718 69-71-69-75 - 284
Hee-Won Han, $27,895 73-73-65-74 - 285
M.J. Hur, $27,895 67-71-71-76 - 285
S Gustafson, $23,797 72-75-70-69 - 286
Ayako Uehara, $23,797 76-71-69-70 - 286
Michelle Wie, $23,797 68-77-70-71 - 286
S Prmmnsdh, $23,797 71-73-71-71 - 286
A Stanford, $23,797 69-74-72-71 - 286
Cristie Kerr, $23,797 72-73-69-72 - 286
Karine Icher, $18,568 72-72-74-69 - 287
Paula Creamer, $18,568 71-73-73-70 - 287
Giulia Sergas, $18,568 71-73-73-70 - 287
Lindsey Wright, $18,568 70-73-73-71 - 287
Mariajo Uribe, $18,568 75-72-68-72 - 287
Pat Hurst, $18,568 69-74-71-73 - 287
Karen Stupples, $14,853 71-76-71-70 - 288
Candie Kung, $14,853 71-76-69-72 - 288
A Blumenherst, $14,853 73-73-70-72 - 288
In-Kyung Kim, $14,853 71-73-71-73 - 288
Lee-Anne Pace, $14,853 69-74-71-74 - 288
M Francella, $12,308 73-73-71-72 - 289
Wendy Ward, $12,308 73-70-73-73 - 289
Karrie Webb, $12,308 73-73-69-74 - 289
Haeji Kang, $12,308 69-74-72-74 - 289
Inbee Park, $12,308 74-71-69-75 - 289
Miho Koga, $9,509 74-73-74-69 - 290
Natalie Gulbis, $9,509 73-74-71-72 - 290
Alena Sharp, $9,509 71-76-71-72 - 290
Seon Hwa Lee, $9,509 74-71-73-72 - 290
Miki Saiki, $9,509 71-73-73-73 - 290
K McPherson, $9,509 71-76-69-74 - 290
Ji Young Oh, $9,509 74-71-70-75 - 290
Shanshan Feng, $9,509 70-73-71-76 - 290
Momoko Ueda, $9,509 69-71-73-77 - 290
Gwladys Nocera, $9,509 69-67-76-78 - 290
Mi-Jeong Jeon, $9,509 68-71-72-79 - 290
Amy Hung, $7,845 74-73-74-70 - 291
Teresa Lu, $7,845 73-73-72-73 - 291
Amy Yang, $7,845 72-74-71-74 - 291
F Parker, $7,236 71-75-76-70 - 292
Jimin Kang, $7,236 73-73-72-74 - 292
Akane Iijima, $7,236 71-72-75-74 - 292
Juli Inkster, $7,236 71-71-73-77 - 292
Eun-Hee Ji, $6,799 75-72-75-71 - 293
Sandra Gal, $6,799 78-68-75-72 - 293
Rikako Morita, $6,799 73-74-72-74 - 293
Rui Kitada, $6,544 73-74-75-73 - 295
Hee Kyung Seo, $6,544 75-71-74-75 - 295
Janice Moodie, $6,544 74-70-72-79 - 295
Shi Hyun Ahn, $6,340 74-72-75-75 - 296
Diana Luna, $6,340 70-73-78-75 - 296
Yoshimi Kohda, $6,217 74-72-75-79 - 300
The Senior Open Championship
At Carnoustie Golf Links
Carnoustie, Scotland
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,421 Par: 71
a-amateur
Final
B Langer, $315,600 67-71-69-72 - 279
Corey Pavin, $210,500 69-69-72-70 - 280
Jay Don Blake, $89,930 67-74-70-72 - 283
Peter Senior, $89,930 71-72-72-68 - 283
Fred Funk, $89,930 75-69-67-72 - 283
Russ Cochran, $89,930 70-71-70-72 - 283
Trevor Dodds, $56,800 74-71-69-70 - 284
Ian Woosnam, $42,520 72-67-72-74 - 285
T Armour III, $42,520 74-72-69-70 - 285
Jay Haas, $42,520 70-69-72-74 - 285
Tom Lehman, $32,540 71-75-73-67 - 286
John Cook, $32,540 69-72-72-73 - 286
Jeff Sluman, $32,540 69-74-70-73 - 286
M Calcavecchia, $27,220 70-70-75-72 - 287
Larry Mize, $27,220 69-70-72-76 - 287
David Frost, $27,220 71-75-71-70 - 287
Loren Roberts, $27,220 71-72-75-69 - 287
E Romero, $24,040 74-73-72-69 - 288
Dan Forsman, $24,040 68-71-74-75 - 288
Bruce Vaughan, $22,000 68-76-74-71 - 289
Gary Hallberg, $22,000 70-74-68-77 - 289
C.S. Lu, $22,000 76-71-69-73 - 289
Mark James, $22,000 74-72-70-73 - 289
Tom Watson, $20,080 74-71-71-74 - 290
B Clampett, $20,080 76-73-70-71 - 290
D J. Russell, $18,170 75-67-72-77 - 291
Des Smyth, $18,170 74-74-72-71 - 291
Olin Browne, $18,170 70-72-72-77 - 291
Carl Mason, $18,170 67-76-69-79 - 291
Michael Allen, $15,875 73-70-71-78 - 292
Chris Williams, $15,875 73-74-70-75 - 292
Barry Lane, $15,875 75-72-72-73 - 292
Glenn Ralph, $15,875 75-73-73-71 - 292
Angel Franco, $14,213 73-75-71-74 - 293
David Peoples, $14,213 70-74-80-69 - 293
Ted Schulz, $14,213 75-70-72-76 - 293
Bob Cameron, $12,860 75-73-75-71 - 294
Steve Cipa, $12,860 74-72-76-72 - 294
Morris Hatalsky, $12,860 71-72-76-75 - 294
Gene Jones, $12,860 73-74-75-72 - 294
G Brand Jr., $11,420 73-75-73-74 - 295
John Harrison, $11,420 72-77-72-74 - 295
Denis Watson, $11,420 76-72-77-70 - 295
Bill Longmuir, $11,420 75-71-76-73 - 295
a-Randy Haag 71-77-73-74 - 295
T Watanabe, $9,980 74-74-72-76 - 296
Mike Donald, $9,980 69-79-72-76 - 296
Mark Wiebe, $9,980 68-80-73-75 - 296
James D. Mason, $9,980 71-74-77-74 - 296
Juan Quiros, $7,827 76-72-74-75 - 297
David Merriman, $7,827 74-75-73-75 - 297
Gordon J. Brand, $7,827 73-75-74-75 - 297
Bob Gilder, $7,827 76-73-77-71 - 297
Wayne Grady, $7,827 77-71-75-74 - 297
Scott Simpson, $7,827 78-69-73-77 - 297
Tim Simpson, $7,827 75-74-76-72 - 297
Stephen Bennett, $7,827 74-73-78-72 - 297
Ross Drummond, $5,752 72-74-75-77 - 298
Ronnie Black, $5,752 72-74-75-77 - 298
Denis O'Sullivan, $5,752 73-76-74-75 - 298
D Hospital, $5,752 74-70-77-77 - 298
Peter Fowler, $5,752 75-73-71-79 - 298
Mike Goodes, $4,604 73-75-70-81 - 299
Sam Torrance, $4,604 69-77-80-73 - 299
Martin Poxon, $4,604 75-74-76-74 - 299
Mark Belsham, $4,604 75-73-78-73 - 299
Hideki Kase, $4,604 77-70-74-78 - 299
Fraser Mann, $4,040 72-74-78-76 - 300
B Ruangkit, $3,770 75-74-75-77 - 301
Mike Cunning, $3,770 74-74-77-76 - 301
Noel Ratcliffe, $3,500 76-72-75-79 - 302
John Benda, $3,320 74-75-80-79 - 308
Philip Blackmar, $3,140 75-74-81-79 - 309
LEWISTON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB
Men's Club Championship
Final stroke-play results
Overall - 1, Joe Strohmaier 143. 2, John Mitchell 143. 3, Kraig Kinzer 148. 4, Chad Laird 149.
Seniors - 1, Glenn Jefferson 148. 2, Greg Tatham 149. 3, Bob Crothers 154. 4, Phil Waggoner 154.
AUTO RACING
Brickyard 400
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis, Ind.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 160 laps, 127.6 rating, 190 points, $438,877.
2. (9) Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet, 160, 110.8, 175, $352,424.
3. (7) Greg Biffle, Ford, 160, 132.5, 170, $300,000.
4. (6) Clint Bowyer, Chevrolet, 160, 114.5, 160, $255,975.
5. (15) Tony Stewart, Chevrolet, 160, 96.7, 155, $259,821.
6. (10) Jeff Burton, Chevrolet, 160, 104.2, 150, $228,463.
7. (19) Carl Edwards, Ford, 160, 89.6, 151, $230,596.
8. (23) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 160, 99.9, 142, $227,054.
9. (34) Joey Logano, Toyota, 160, 80.2, 138, $219,438.
10. (14) Kurt Busch, Dodge, 160, 94.2, 134, $215,121.
11. (3) Mark Martin, Chevrolet, 160, 107.9, 135, $187,000.
12. (13) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 160, 88, 127, $207,424.
13. (24) Kasey Kahne, Ford, 160, 88.1, 124, $197,163.
14. (26) Paul Menard, Ford, 160, 78.2, 121, $164,275.
15. (18) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 160, 71.2, 118, $172,225.
16. (16) A J Allmendinger, Ford, 160, 68.5, 115, $192,074.
17. (5) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 160, 62.2, 112, $188,477.
18. (31) Bill Elliott, Ford, 160, 66.5, 109, $148,225.
19. (11) Brad Keselowski, Dodge, 160, 64, 106, $178,608.
20. (28) David Ragan, Ford, 160, 74.3, 103, $159,600.
21. (41) Marcos Ambrose, Toyota, 160, 64.5, 100, $176,008.
22. (2) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 160, 75.9, 102, $202,743.
23. (8) Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet, 160, 79, 94, $191,899.
24. (38) Travis Kvapil, Ford, 160, 50.1, 91, $164,396.
25. (30) Scott Speed, Toyota, 160, 63.7, 88, $161,296.
26. (12) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 159, 82.1, 85, $143,025.
27. (17) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 158, 67.3, 82, $150,200.
28. (29) David Reutimann, Toyota, 157, 41.1, 79, $173,054.
29. (43) Jacques Villeneuve, Toyota, 157, 44.9, 76, $137,725.
30. (25) Sam Hornish Jr., Dodge, 157, 36.7, 73, $148,975.
31. (36) Bobby Labonte, Chevrolet, 150, 35.4, 70, $139,650.
32. (1) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, accident, 145, 119.5, 77, $186,179.
33. (22) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 135, 59.5, 64, $143,675.
34. (42) Kevin Conway, Ford, engine, 124, 39.5, 66, $138,050.
35. (32) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, accident, 89, 33.5, 58, $177,121.
36. (21) Robby Gordon, Toyota, vibration, 68, 38.6, 55, $149,871.
37. (39) Todd Bodine, Toyota, rear gear, 59, 44, 52, $134,675.
38. (27) Elliott Sadler, Ford, 55, 28.4, 49, $142,825.
39. (20) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, overheating, 52, 46.6, 51, $134,450.
40. (33) Joe Nemechek, Toyota, vibration, 33, 36.3, 48, $134,375.
41. (40) Dave Blaney, Toyota, electrical, 20, 33.5, 40, $134,225.
42. (37) Michael McDowell, Toyota, overheating, 19, 31.8, 37, $134,125.
43. (35) Max Papis, Toyota, engine, 15, 34.4, 34, $134,513.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 136.054 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 56 minutes, 24 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 1.391 seconds.
Caution Flags: 6 for 25 laps.
Lead Changes: 14 among 10 drivers.
basketball
wnba
All Times Pacific
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Indiana 15 7 .682 -
Atlanta 15 9 .625 1
Washington 13 8 .619 11/2
Connecticut 12 10 .545 3
Chicago 12 12 .500 4
New York 11 11 .500 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 20 2 .909 -
Phoenix 10 12 .455 10
San Antonio 8 14 .364 12
Minnesota 7 14 .333 121/2
Los Angeles 7 16 .304 131/2
Tulsa 4 19 .174 161/2
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 82, New York 75
Seattle 75, Tulsa 59
Today's Games
No games scheduled
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE
At Paris
20th (Final) Stage
A 63.7-mile largely ceremonial ride from Longjumeau to the Champs-Elysees in Paris
1. Mark Cavendish, Britain, Team HTC-Columbia, 2 hours, 42 minutes, 21 seconds.
2. Alessandro Petacchi, Italy, Lampre-Farnese, same time.
3. Julian Dean, New Zealand, Garmin-Transitions, same time.
4. Jurgen Roelandts, Belgium, Omega Pharma-Lotto, same time.
5. Oscar Freire, Spain, Rabobank, same time.
6. Gerald Ciolek, Germany, Team Milram, same time.
7. Thor Hushovd, Norway, Cervelo Test Team, same time.
8. Matti Breschel, Denmark, Team Saxo Bank, same time.
9. Robbie McEwen, Australia, Team Katusha, same time.
10. Daniel Oss, Italy, Liquigas-Doimo, same time.
11. Martijn Maaskant, Netherlands, Garmin-Transitions, same time.
12. Lloyd Mondory, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
13. Sebastien Turgot, France, BBOX Bouygues Telecom, same time.
14. Jose Joaquin Rojas, Spain, Caisse d'Epargne, same time.
15. Ruben Perez, Spain, Euskaltel-Euskadi, same time.
16. Yukiya Arashino, japan, BBOX Bouygues Telecom, same time.
17. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Sky Pro Cycling, same time.
18. Lars Boom, Netherlands, Rabobank, same time.
19. Alessandro Ballan, Italy, BMC Racing Team, same time.
20. Danilo Hondo, Germany, Lampre-Farnese, same time.
Also
44. George Hincapie, United States, BMC Racing Team, same time.
45. Christopher Horner, United States, Team RadioShack, same time.
51. Andreas Kloeden, Germany, Team RadioShack, same time.
55. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing Team, same time.
59. Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Belgium, Omega Pharma-Lotto, same time.
66. Robert Gesink, Netherlands, Rabobank, same time.
67. Janez Brajkovic, Slovenia, Team RadioShack, same time.
81. Alberto Contador, Spain, Astana, same time.
88. Andy Schleck, Luxembourg, Team Saxo Bank, same time.
98. Levi Leipheimer, United States, Team RadioShack, same time.
106. Lance Armstrong, United States, Team RadioShack, same time.
109. Yaroslav Popovych, Ukraine, Team RadioShack, same time.
115. Dmitriy Muravyev, Kazakhstan, Team RadioShack, same time.
117. Denis Menchov, Russia, Rabobank, same time.
126. Samuel Sanchez, Spain, Euskaltel-Euskadi, same time.
130. Gregory Rast, Switzerland, Team RadioShack, same time.
140. David Zabriskie, United States, Garmin-Transitions, same time.
145. Sergio Paulinho, Portugal, Team RadioShack, same time.
Final Standings
Individual (Yellow Jersey)
1. Alberto Contador, Spain, Astana, 91 hours, 58 minutes, 48 seconds.
2. Andy Schleck, Luxembourg, Team Saxo Bank, 39 seconds behind.
3. Denis Menchov, Russia, Rabobank, 2:01.
4. Samuel Sanchez, Spain, Euskaltel-Euskadi, 3:40.
5. Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Belgium, Omega Pharma-Lotto, 6:54.
6. Robert Gesink, Netherlands, Rabobank, 9:31.
7. Ryder Hesjedel, Canada, Garmin-Transitions, 10:15.
8. Joaquin Rodriguez, Spain, Katusha, 11:37.
9. Roman Kreuziger, Czech Republic, Liquigas-Doimo, 11:54.
10. Christopher Horner, United States, Team RadioShack, 12:02.
11. Luis-Leon Sanchez, Spain, Caisse d'Epargne, 14:21.
12. Ruben Plaza, Spain, Caisse d'Epargne, 14:29.
13. Levi Leipheimer, United States, Team RadioShack, 14:40.
14. Andreas Kloeden, Germany, Team RadioShack, 16:36.
15. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, AG2R La Mondiale, 16:59.
16. Alexandre Vinokourov, Kazakhstan, Astana, 17:46.
17. Thomas Lovkvist, Sweden, Sky Pro Cycling, 20:46.
18. Kevin De Weert, Belgium, Quick Step, 21:54.
19. John Gadret, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 24:04.
20. Carlos Sastre, Spain, Cervelo Test Team, 26:37.
Also
23. Lance Armstrong, United States, Team RadioShack, 39:20.
43. Janez Brajkovic, Slovenia, Team RadioShack, 1:23:26.
46. Sergio Paulinho, Portugal, Team RadioShack, 1:25:43.
59. George Hincapie, United States, BMC Racing Team, 1:46:50.
85. Yaroslav Popovych, Ukraine, Team RadioShack, 2:37:56.
101. David Zabriskie, United States, Garmin-Transitions, 3:01:48.
114. Gregory Rast, Switzerland, Team RadioShack, 3:14:11.
147. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing Team, 3:41:37.
148. Dmitriy Muravyev, Kazakhstan, Team RadioShack, 3:41:47.
Team (Yellow Bib)
1. Team RadioShack, 276 hours, 2 minutes, 3 seconds.
2. Caisse d'Epargne, 9 minutes, 15 seconds behind.
3. Rabobank, 27:49.
4. AG2R La Mondiale, 41:10.
5. Omega Pharma-Lotto, 51:01.
6. Astana, 56:16.
7. Quick Step, 1:06:23.
8. Euskaltel-Euskadi, 1:23:02.
9. Liquigas-Doimo, 1:29:14.
10. BBOX Bouygues Telecom, 1:54:18.
11. Sky Pro Cycling, 2:05:28.
12. Team Saxo Bank, 2:25:02.
13. Cofidis, 2:29:35.
14. BMC Racing Team, 2:35:30.
15. Francaise des Jeux, 2:28:59.
16. Garmin-Transitions, 3:18:07.
17. Team HTC-Columbia, 3:25:26.
18. Team Katusha, 3:28:05.
19. Cervelo Test Team, 3:51:56.
20. Footon-Servetto, 5:15:36.
21. Lampre-Farnese, 5:50:02.
22. Team Milram, 6:05:41.
Points (Green Jersey)
1. Alessandro Petacchi, Italy, Lampre-Farnese, 243 points.
2. Mark Cavendish, Britain, Team HTC-Columbia, 232.
3. Thor Hushovd, Norway, Cervelo Test Team, 222.
4. Jose Joaquin Rojas, Spain, Caisse d'Epargne, 179.
5. Robbie McEwen, Australia, Team Katusha, 179.
Climber (Red Polka Dot Jersey)
1. Anthony Charteau, France, BBOX Bouygues Telecom, 143 points.
2. Christophe Moreau, France, Caisse d'Epargne, 128.
3. Andy Schleck, Luxembourg, Team Saxo Bank, 116.
4. Alberto Contador, Spain, Astana, 112.
5. Damiano Cunego, Italy, Lampre-Farnese, 99.
Youth (White Jersey)
1. Andy Schleck, Luxembourg, Team Saxo Bank, 91 hours, 59 minutes, 27 seconds.
2. Robert Gesink, Netherlands, Rabobank, 8:52.
3. Roman Kreuziger, Czech Republic, Liquigas-Doimo, 11:15.
4. Julien El Fares, France, Cofidis, 52:43.
5. Cyril Gautier, France, BBOX Bouygues Telecom, 1:24:33.
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES-Activated C Matt Wieters from the 15-day DL. Optioned C Craig Tatum to Norfolk (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS-Placed 2B Carlos Guillen and OF Magglio Ordonez on the 15-day DL. Purchased the contract of 1B/3B Jeff Larish and INF Will Rhymes from Toledo (IL). Released RHP Billy Buckner. Designated RHP Casey Fien for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS-Placed 2B Orlando Hudson on the 15-day DL. National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS-Traded RHP Dan Haren to the Anaheim Angels for RHP Rafael Rodriguez, LHP Joe Saunders, LHP Patrick Corbin and a player to be named.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES-Optioned RHP Brad Lincoln to Indianapolis (IL). Designated RHP Brendan Donnelly for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS-Recalled LHP Ross Detwiler from Harrisburg (EL). Placed LHP J.D. Martin on the 15-day DL.
National Football League
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS-Signed TE Rob Gronkowski and DL Jermaine Cunningham. HOCKEY
National Hockey League
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING-Signed LW Chris Durno to a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
Israeli Ligat
MACCABI HAIFA HEAT-Signed G Sylven Landesberg to a two-year contract. COLLEGE
DAVIDSON-Named Mary Ciuk, Jamie Thomatis and Kira Mowen women's assistant basketball coaches.
MISSISSIPPI-Announced QB Raymond Cotton is leaving the university.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE-Named Lee Pritts assistant wrestling coach.
PEACE-Named Keith Jenkins women's soccer coach.
WAKE FOREST-Announced the resignation of women's tennis coach Chad Skorupka.