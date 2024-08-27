Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsAugust 11, 1990

Tribune/Steve Hanks

----

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Story Tags
Football
Photo
Related
No. 6 Ohio State routs No. 1 Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl
SportsJan. 2
No. 6 Ohio State routs No. 1 Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl
Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal postponed after deadly truck attack in New Orleans
SportsJan. 2
Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal postponed after deadly truck attack in New Orleans
Looking back at the top sports stories of 2024
SportsJan. 1
Looking back at the top sports stories of 2024
How they fared in the NFL Week 17
SportsJan. 1
How they fared in the NFL Week 17
Penn State slows Jeanty, beats Boise State in Fiesta Bowl
SportsJan. 1
Penn State slows Jeanty, beats Boise State in Fiesta Bowl
COMMENTARY: WSU’s football future depends on people who want to be there
SportsDec. 31, 2024
COMMENTARY: WSU’s football future depends on people who want to be there
AREA ROUNDUP: Cougs rally past Tigers, move to 3-0 in WCC women’s basketball play
SportsDec. 31, 2024
AREA ROUNDUP: Cougs rally past Tigers, move to 3-0 in WCC women’s basketball play
King James still balling for L.A. Lakers at 40 years old
SportsDec. 31, 2024
King James still balling for L.A. Lakers at 40 years old
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy