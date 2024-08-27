Sections
SportsJuly 13, 1996

Idaho BCI romps over Arizona-Tempe

CHANDLER, Ariz. The Idaho BCI team finished pool play undefeated with a 65-17 romp over Arizona-Tempe Friday.

Lewiston's Laura Bloom had team highs of 15 points and seven rebounds for Idaho, which outscored its opponent 36-4 in the first quarter.

Idaho, which went 3-0 in the tournament's preliminary portion, begins bracket-play today and is scheduled for two games.

Junior Olympics track meet continues

PULLMAN E.J. Iddings of Maple Valley, Wash., won the Young Boys decathlon competition with 6,527 points during Friday's portion of the Region XIII Junior Olympics Track and Field meet at Washington State University's Mooberry Track.

The four-day meet enters Day 3 today with several running and field events. The first two days of the meet were for triathlons, pentathlons and decathlons.

More than 5,000 competitors are at the meet at the top three finishers in each event qualify for the national meet in Houston.

Friday's results can be found in Scoreboard on this page.

n Host families needed for state tourney

Host families are needed for the Idaho State Senior Babe Ruth Tournament, which will be held in Lewiston.

The tournament runs July 18-21 with teams arriving in Lewiston on July 17.

For more information, call the Lewiston Parks and Recreation Office at 746-2313 or Patti Smith at 746-9934.

n Beck qualifies for motorcross race

Cody Beck of Orofino qualified for the AMA National Motocross Championships recently.

Beck, 13, placed fourth in a qualifying race in Washougal, Wash.

The national competition is scheduled for Aug. 4-10 at Hurricane Mills, Tenn.

n Granny's tournament kicks off

SDI/Guardian Heating helped kick off the Granny's Invitational men's slowpitch softball tournament Friday night with a pair of victories.

The team defeated Video Game Exchange 7-6 and Strike & Spare 14-4.

The round-robin tournament continues today with games at both Lewiston's Sunset and Hereth Parks.

The title game is set for Sunday.

The tournament schedule can be found in Scoreboard on this page.

Friday's games

