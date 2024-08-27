l OROFINO GIRLS' HOOP CAMP -- These are the dates of a girls basketball camp at Orofino High School. There will be three sessions each of the three days, with grades 4-6 meeting from 9 to 11 a.m.; grades 7-8 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and grades 9-12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fee for all three days is $8 per player. For more information, call coach Brendan Johnson at 743-4030 and leave a message. Pre-registration is not necessary.

l CLARKSTON JUNIOR HIGH CAMP -- The Clarkston football camp for grades 7-9 will be staged over three evenings, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 29-31. Registration is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 29, and registration forms are available at Clarkston High and Heights Pharmacy. The cost if $10. Information is available from Dave Curtis at 758-0978.