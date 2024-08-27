PULLMAN -- Kristen Kovesdy, Amy Denson and Emily Westerberg scored 11 points apiece for Arizona State in a 67-39 victory Monday night over Washington State in a Pac-10 Conference opener.

Arizona State (9-2) came into the game as the Pac-10 leader in scoring defense. The Sun Devils lived up to their reputation by forcing 22 turnovers.

WSU was down 32-15 at the half, and a 3-pointer from Denson extended ASU's advantage to 20 at with 18:42 remaining.

The Sun Devils then hit a drought, going scoreless over the ensuing 6:44. WSU (4-6) took advantage, scoring 13 straight points to pull within 35-28 with 11:58 remaining.

But a Loney 3-pointer brought ASU back to a double-digit advantage with 11:45 left. The Sun Devils' lead would not fall below double figures the rest of the way.

The Cougars (4-6) were led by Ariana Scales with 10 points. Kate Benz added eight points and 13 rebounds.