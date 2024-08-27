PULLMAN -- Kristen Kovesdy, Amy Denson and Emily Westerberg scored 11 points apiece for Arizona State in a 67-39 victory Monday night over Washington State in a Pac-10 Conference opener.
Arizona State (9-2) came into the game as the Pac-10 leader in scoring defense. The Sun Devils lived up to their reputation by forcing 22 turnovers.
WSU was down 32-15 at the half, and a 3-pointer from Denson extended ASU's advantage to 20 at with 18:42 remaining.
The Sun Devils then hit a drought, going scoreless over the ensuing 6:44. WSU (4-6) took advantage, scoring 13 straight points to pull within 35-28 with 11:58 remaining.
But a Loney 3-pointer brought ASU back to a double-digit advantage with 11:45 left. The Sun Devils' lead would not fall below double figures the rest of the way.
The Cougars (4-6) were led by Ariana Scales with 10 points. Kate Benz added eight points and 13 rebounds.
ARIZONA STATE (9-2)
Westerberg 5-10 0-0 11, Denson 5-6 0-0 11, Kovesdy 5-7 1-3 11, Godette 2-6 5-6 9, Pariseau 1-3 6-6 8, Loney 2-5 0-0 5, Thigpin 2-4 0-0 4, Boardman 1-7 0-0 3, Johnson 1-5 1-2 3, Buckner 1-3 0-0 2, Stagg 0-3 0-0 0, Rosenthal 0-1 0-0 0. Team Totals 25-60 13-17 67.
WASHINGTON STATE (4-6)
Scales 4-13 2-2 10, Benz 3-10 2-4 8, Jones 3-9 2-2 8, Moore 3-3 1-1 7, Ferguson 2-8 2-3 6, Blue 0-2 0-0 0, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Singer 0-2 0-0 0, Joneby 0-2 0-0 0, Montgomery 0-1 0-2 0. Team Totals 15-51 9-14 39.
Halftime-Arizona State 32, Washington State 15. 3-point goals--Arizona State 4-12 (Westerberg 1-1, Denson 1-1, Loney 1-4, Boardman 1-4, Pariseau 0-1, Stagg 0-1), Washington State 0-10 (Ferguson 0-4, Scales 0-3, Jones 0-2, Benz 0-1). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Arizona State 42 (Godette 7), Washington State 35 (Benz 13). Assists--Arizona State 17 (Denson 4), Washington State 6 (6 players with 1). Total Fouls--Arizona State 15, Washington State 19.