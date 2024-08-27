Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsDecember 28, 2004

Tribune/Associated Pess

PULLMAN -- Kristen Kovesdy, Amy Denson and Emily Westerberg scored 11 points apiece for Arizona State in a 67-39 victory Monday night over Washington State in a Pac-10 Conference opener.

Arizona State (9-2) came into the game as the Pac-10 leader in scoring defense. The Sun Devils lived up to their reputation by forcing 22 turnovers.

WSU was down 32-15 at the half, and a 3-pointer from Denson extended ASU's advantage to 20 at with 18:42 remaining.

The Sun Devils then hit a drought, going scoreless over the ensuing 6:44. WSU (4-6) took advantage, scoring 13 straight points to pull within 35-28 with 11:58 remaining.

But a Loney 3-pointer brought ASU back to a double-digit advantage with 11:45 left. The Sun Devils' lead would not fall below double figures the rest of the way.

The Cougars (4-6) were led by Ariana Scales with 10 points. Kate Benz added eight points and 13 rebounds.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

ARIZONA STATE (9-2)

Westerberg 5-10 0-0 11, Denson 5-6 0-0 11, Kovesdy 5-7 1-3 11, Godette 2-6 5-6 9, Pariseau 1-3 6-6 8, Loney 2-5 0-0 5, Thigpin 2-4 0-0 4, Boardman 1-7 0-0 3, Johnson 1-5 1-2 3, Buckner 1-3 0-0 2, Stagg 0-3 0-0 0, Rosenthal 0-1 0-0 0. Team Totals 25-60 13-17 67.

WASHINGTON STATE (4-6)

Scales 4-13 2-2 10, Benz 3-10 2-4 8, Jones 3-9 2-2 8, Moore 3-3 1-1 7, Ferguson 2-8 2-3 6, Blue 0-2 0-0 0, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Singer 0-2 0-0 0, Joneby 0-2 0-0 0, Montgomery 0-1 0-2 0. Team Totals 15-51 9-14 39.

Halftime-Arizona State 32, Washington State 15. 3-point goals--Arizona State 4-12 (Westerberg 1-1, Denson 1-1, Loney 1-4, Boardman 1-4, Pariseau 0-1, Stagg 0-1), Washington State 0-10 (Ferguson 0-4, Scales 0-3, Jones 0-2, Benz 0-1). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Arizona State 42 (Godette 7), Washington State 35 (Benz 13). Assists--Arizona State 17 (Denson 4), Washington State 6 (6 players with 1). Total Fouls--Arizona State 15, Washington State 19.

Story Tags
College
Related
SportsJan. 4
Clarkston cruises to Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win...
SportsJan. 4
Bears bow to Badgers in hard-fought Avista semifinal
SportsJan. 4
WSU hiring former SDSU defensive coordinator Bobbit as new D...
SportsJan. 4
AREA ROUNDUP: Grangeville girls best Bengals, set Avista fin...
Related
Lewiston suffers first loss of the season to Bonners Ferry in Avista Holiday Tournament battle of unbeatens
SportsJan. 3, 2001
Lewiston suffers first loss of the season to Bonners Ferry in Avista Holiday Tournament battle of unbeatens
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow's Uhrig notches 100th win, Bear boys advance at Avista Holiday Tournament
SportsJan. 3, 2001
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow's Uhrig notches 100th win, Bear boys advance at Avista Holiday Tournament
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
SportsJan. 3, 2001
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
12th annual Avista Holiday Tournament begins today
SportsJan. 2, 2001
12th annual Avista Holiday Tournament begins today
Idaho hires Dennison as DC, brings in three other assistants
SportsJan. 2, 2001
Idaho hires Dennison as DC, brings in three other assistants
Prep Athlete of the Week: Royce Fisher
SportsJan. 2, 2001
Prep Athlete of the Week: Royce Fisher
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
SportsJan. 2, 2001
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
No. 6 Ohio State routs No. 1 Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl
SportsJan. 2, 2001
No. 6 Ohio State routs No. 1 Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy