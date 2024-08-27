SPOKANE -- A handful of athletes from Lewis-Clark State College did well in the Whitworth College Boppell Track meet Saturday.

Shane Pitcher won the men's 1,500 meters in 4:12.87 while Marissa Thompson was third in the women's 10,000 meters in 40:31.00.

LCSC results

Men

1,500 -- 1, Shane Pitcher, 4:12.87. 14, Calvin Sphuler 4:37.99.

800 -- 19, Shawn Tiegs 2:04.11

3,000 steeplechase -- 11, Nick Rynearson 11:31.77.