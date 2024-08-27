SPOKANE -- A handful of athletes from Lewis-Clark State College did well in the Whitworth College Boppell Track meet Saturday.
Shane Pitcher won the men's 1,500 meters in 4:12.87 while Marissa Thompson was third in the women's 10,000 meters in 40:31.00.
LCSC results
Men
1,500 -- 1, Shane Pitcher, 4:12.87. 14, Calvin Sphuler 4:37.99.
800 -- 19, Shawn Tiegs 2:04.11
3,000 steeplechase -- 11, Nick Rynearson 11:31.77.
10,000 -- 10, Calvin Spuhler 34:42.00. 11, Jeff Collins 34:546.00.
Triple jump -- 6, Joe Wald 46-04½. 14, Pete Hill, 39-10.
Discus -- 20, Pete Hill 117-02.
Javelin -- 12, Pete Hill, 108-03.
Women
800 -- 11, Laura Hildebrant, 2:33.83.
10,000 -- 3, Marissa Thompson 40:31.00.