Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsApril 2, 2000

SPOKANE -- A handful of athletes from Lewis-Clark State College did well in the Whitworth College Boppell Track meet Saturday.

Shane Pitcher won the men's 1,500 meters in 4:12.87 while Marissa Thompson was third in the women's 10,000 meters in 40:31.00.

LCSC results

Men

1,500 -- 1, Shane Pitcher, 4:12.87. 14, Calvin Sphuler 4:37.99.

800 -- 19, Shawn Tiegs 2:04.11

3,000 steeplechase -- 11, Nick Rynearson 11:31.77.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

10,000 -- 10, Calvin Spuhler 34:42.00. 11, Jeff Collins 34:546.00.

Triple jump -- 6, Joe Wald 46-04½. 14, Pete Hill, 39-10.

Discus -- 20, Pete Hill 117-02.

Javelin -- 12, Pete Hill, 108-03.

Women

800 -- 11, Laura Hildebrant, 2:33.83.

10,000 -- 3, Marissa Thompson 40:31.00.

Story Tags
College
Track
Related
SportsJan. 5
Bantams defend Avista title against Bulldogs
SportsJan. 5
Bonners Ferry leaves no doubt in Avista tourney boys final w...
SportsJan. 5
Cougars use 23-1 run to beat USF; remain undefeated in WCC
SportsJan. 5
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Cougars conquer Beavers, sit at second in W...
Related
PREP ROUNDUP: Bears bring down Bengals in Avista tourney third-place girls game
SportsJan. 5
PREP ROUNDUP: Bears bring down Bengals in Avista tourney third-place girls game
Clarkston cruises to Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win over Colfax
SportsJan. 4
Clarkston cruises to Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win over Colfax
Bears bow to Badgers in hard-fought Avista semifinal
SportsJan. 4
Bears bow to Badgers in hard-fought Avista semifinal
WSU hiring former SDSU defensive coordinator Bobbit as new DC
SportsJan. 4
WSU hiring former SDSU defensive coordinator Bobbit as new DC
AREA ROUNDUP: Grangeville girls best Bengals, set Avista final rematch with Clarkston
SportsJan. 4
AREA ROUNDUP: Grangeville girls best Bengals, set Avista final rematch with Clarkston
Lewiston suffers first loss of the season to Bonners Ferry in Avista Holiday Tournament battle of unbeatens
SportsJan. 3
Lewiston suffers first loss of the season to Bonners Ferry in Avista Holiday Tournament battle of unbeatens
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow's Uhrig notches 100th win, Bear boys advance at Avista Holiday Tournament
SportsJan. 3
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow's Uhrig notches 100th win, Bear boys advance at Avista Holiday Tournament
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
SportsJan. 3
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy