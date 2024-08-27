FOOTBALL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times Pacific
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 5 0 .643 365 244
Miami 7 7 0 .500 316 333
N.Y. Jets 7 7 0 .500 282 221
Buffalo 5 9 0 .357 225 288
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Indianapolis 14 0 0 1.000 394 248
Jacksonville 7 7 0 .500 266 322
Tennessee 7 7 0 .500 320 347
Houston 7 7 0 .500 327 286
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 9 5 0 .643 288 244
Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 350 225
Pittsburgh 7 7 0 .500 315 280
Cleveland 3 11 0 .214 199 349
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Diego 11 3 0 .786 389 283
Denver 8 6 0 .571 275 250
Oakland 5 9 0 .357 175 335
Kansas City 3 11 0 .214 240 383
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 10 4 0 .714 399 286
Dallas 9 5 0 .643 320 250
N.Y. Giants 7 6 0 .538 341 330
Washington 4 9 0 .308 234 251
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 13 1 0 .929 483 298
Atlanta 7 7 0 .500 312 312
Carolina 6 8 0 .429 251 289
Tampa Bay 2 12 0 .143 214 363
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 396 269
Green Bay 9 5 0 .643 380 280
Chicago 5 9 0 .357 254 322
Detroit 2 12 0 .143 233 437
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Arizona 9 5 0 .643 337 282
San Francisco 6 8 0 .429 282 269
Seattle 5 9 0 .357 257 325
St. Louis 1 13 0 .071 159 377
x-clinched division
y-clinched playoff spot
Sunday's Games
Tennessee 27, Miami 24, OT
Arizona 31, Detroit 24
Atlanta 10, N.Y. Jets 7
Houston 16, St. Louis 13
New England 17, Buffalo 10
Cleveland 41, Kansas City 34
Oakland 20, Denver 19
San Diego 27, Cincinnati 24
Baltimore 31, Chicago 7
Tampa Bay 24, Seattle 7
Pittsburgh 37, Green Bay 36
Philadelphia 27, San Francisco 13
Carolina 26, Minnesota 7
Today's Games
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 5:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
All Times Pacific
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 21 5 .808 -
Toronto 13 17 .433 10
New York 10 17 .370 111/2
Philadelphia 7 20 .259 141/2
New Jersey 2 26 .071 20
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 20 7 .741 -
Atlanta 19 7 .731 1/2
Miami 13 12 .520 6
Charlotte 10 16 .385 91/2
Washington 8 17 .320 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 20 8 .714 -
Milwaukee 11 14 .440 71/2
Detroit 11 16 .407 81/2
Chicago 10 15 .400 81/2
Indiana 9 16 .360 91/2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 20 8 .714 -
Houston 16 11 .593 31/2
San Antonio 14 10 .583 4
New Orleans 12 14 .462 7
Memphis 12 15 .444 71/2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 19 9 .679 -
Utah 16 11 .593 21/2
Portland 17 12 .586 21/2
Oklahoma City 13 13 .500 5
Minnesota 5 23 .179 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 22 4 .846 -
Phoenix 18 9 .667 41/2
L.A. Clippers 12 14 .462 10
Sacramento 12 14 .462 10
Golden State 7 19 .269 15
Sunday's Games
Toronto 98, New Orleans 92
Memphis 102, Denver 96
L.A. Lakers 93, Detroit 81
Portland 102, Miami 95
Boston 122, Minnesota 104
New York 98, Charlotte 94
Dallas 102, Cleveland 95
Today's Games
Milwaukee at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
EAST
Binghamton 70, Marist 52
Boston College 72, Bryant 46
Connecticut 60, UCF 51
Delaware 56, Vermont 50
New Hampshire 69, Dartmouth 59
Rhode Island 89, Fairfield 84
Saint Joseph's 77, Lehigh 66
Towson 82, Hampton 74
UMBC 59, American U. 57
SOUTH
Charlotte 57, Winthrop 47
Florida St. 66, Georgia Tech 59, OT
Marshall 109, High Point 76
Sam Houston St. 107, Auburn 89
Wake Forest 67, N.C. State 59
MIDWEST
Akron 80, St. Francis, Pa. 51
Iowa St. 87, Bradley 68
Kent St. 85, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76
Loyola of Chicago 79, SIU-Edwardsville 61
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 69, Ark.-Little Rock 61
Baylor 94, Texas-Arlington 63
Fla. International 80, North Texas 70, OT
Prairie View 74, Dallas Christian 69
TCU 89, St. Gregory's 62
FAR WEST
Colorado St. 64, N. Arizona 56
S. Illinois 67, San Francisco 66
South Florida 69, San Diego 60
Wyoming 86, South Dakota 74
TOURNAMENT
Aeropostale Holiday Festival
First Round
Cornell 91, Davidson 88, OT
St. John's 72, Hofstra 60
COLLEGE WOMEN
EAST
Boston College 62, Wright St. 56
Connecticut 90, Iona 35
Maryland 75, American U. 64
Massachusetts 70, N.J. Tech 59
Morehead St. 58, Robert Morris 57
New Hampshire 80, Holy Cross 71
Rutgers 62, Cent. Connecticut St. 53
Villanova 44, Temple 32
West Virginia 72, Fresno St. 52
SOUTH
Auburn 71, South Alabama 50
Coastal Carolina 57, Savannah St. 41
Georgia 69, Virginia 53
Georgia Tech 70, Arizona 48
Kentucky 101, Louisville 67
Marshall 65, Tenn.-Martin 48
Memphis 73, Northwestern St. 58
Middle Tennessee 68, W. Kentucky 54
Mississippi 101, Winston-Salem 46
North Carolina 93, South Carolina 85
Old Dominion 83, Hampton 64
Pittsburgh 76, Austin Peay 75, OT
Tulane 84, Stephen F.Austin 51
Vanderbilt 84, Tennessee St. 47
MIDWEST
Ill.-Chicago 62, E. Illinois 56
Iowa 73, Drake 61
Iowa St. 76, N. Iowa 51
Kansas 75, UC Riverside 60
Kent St. 84, UNC Wilmington 71
Loyola of Chicago 48, W. Illinois 27
Nebraska 77, LSU 63
Notre Dame 90, Charlotte 31
Oklahoma 67, Creighton 58
Wichita St. 53, UMKC 52
Xavier 81, Mississippi St. 60
SOUTHWEST
Fla. International 64, North Texas 55
Lamar 82, Rice 66
Princeton 71, Houston 60
SMU 69, Indiana St. 54
TCU 83, Sam Houston St. 65
Texas 91, Texas Southern 42
Texas St. 62, Our Lady of the Lake 47
UTEP 78, Alcorn St. 43
FAR WEST
Baylor 70, Arizona St. 66
CS Northridge 68, Miami (Ohio) 50
Long Beach St. 65, Idaho 53
New Mexico 81, New Mexico St. 64
Oregon 78, Wyoming 66
Pepperdine 56, UC Santa Barbara 49
TOURNAMENT
Duel In The Desert
Semifinals:DePaul 75, Florida St. 60
UNLV 67, Hawaii 54
Kansas St. 73, Va. Commonwealth 67
UTSA 71, Arkansas 55
Gator Invitational
Florida 62, Southern U. 35
High Point 66, William & Mary 58
St. John's-Chartwell Holiday Classic
Third Place
UAB 59, Texas-Arlington 46
Championship
St. John's 75, Virginia Tech 62
USF Shootout
Championship
East Carolina 63, South Florida 60
Women of Troy Classic
Championship
Southern Cal 93, CS Bakersfield 56
Third Place
Dartmouth 49, Delaware St. 38
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
All Times Pacific
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 34 25 8 1 51 102 75
Pittsburgh 36 25 10 1 51 116 91
N.Y.Rngrs 35 16 16 3 35 96 101
N.Y.Islndrs 36 13 16 7 33 88 116
Philadelphia 34 15 17 2 32 94 99
Northeast Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 34 21 10 3 45 91 74
Ottawa 35 18 13 4 40 100 101
Boston 34 16 11 7 39 88 87
Montreal 37 16 18 3 35 93 104
Toronto 36 13 16 7 33 104 127
Southeast Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 36 22 8 6 50 130 100
Atlanta 34 18 13 3 39 112 104
Florida 37 15 15 7 37 107 121
Tampa Bay 35 12 14 9 33 87 107
Carolina 35 9 20 6 24 88 128
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Chicago 34 23 8 3 49 103 71
Nashville 36 22 11 3 47 106 101
Detroit 36 18 13 5 41 98 96
St. Louis 34 15 14 5 35 84 95
Columbus 36 14 15 7 35 103 126
Northwest Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 37 20 11 6 46 109 107
Calgary 35 20 11 4 44 101 87
Vancouver 36 20 16 0 40 110 93
Minnesota 35 17 15 3 37 90 99
Edmonton 35 15 16 4 34 105 113
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 37 22 12 3 47 111 108
San Jose 35 20 8 7 47 115 93
Phoenix 36 21 13 2 44 91 83
Dallas 35 15 9 11 41 105 108
Anaheim 35 14 14 7 35 99 111
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Sunday's Games
Chicago 3, Detroit 0
St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1
Today's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Columbus at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS-Placed RB Dantrell Savage on injured reserve. Released WR Quinten Lawrence. Signed G Darryl Harris from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES-Assigned D Bryan Rodney to Albany (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS-Recalled LW Bryan Bickell from Rockford (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS-Recalled D Matt Gilroy from Hartford (AHL). Assigned D Bobby Sanguinetti and D Ilkka Heikkinen to Hartford.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS-Named Dave Babych player development consultant and Glen Hanlon goaltender scout.
COLLEGE
MICHIGAN-Announced junior CB Donovan Warren will enter the NFL draft.
ST. FRANCIS, PA.-Named Chris Villarrial football coach.