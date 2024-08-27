Colorado St. 64, N. Arizona 56

S. Illinois 67, San Francisco 66

South Florida 69, San Diego 60

Wyoming 86, South Dakota 74

TOURNAMENT

Aeropostale Holiday Festival

First Round

Cornell 91, Davidson 88, OT

St. John's 72, Hofstra 60

COLLEGE WOMEN

EAST

Boston College 62, Wright St. 56

Connecticut 90, Iona 35

Maryland 75, American U. 64

Massachusetts 70, N.J. Tech 59

Morehead St. 58, Robert Morris 57

New Hampshire 80, Holy Cross 71

Rutgers 62, Cent. Connecticut St. 53

Villanova 44, Temple 32

West Virginia 72, Fresno St. 52

SOUTH

Auburn 71, South Alabama 50

Coastal Carolina 57, Savannah St. 41

Georgia 69, Virginia 53

Georgia Tech 70, Arizona 48

Kentucky 101, Louisville 67

Marshall 65, Tenn.-Martin 48

Memphis 73, Northwestern St. 58

Middle Tennessee 68, W. Kentucky 54

Mississippi 101, Winston-Salem 46

North Carolina 93, South Carolina 85

Old Dominion 83, Hampton 64

Pittsburgh 76, Austin Peay 75, OT

Tulane 84, Stephen F.Austin 51

Vanderbilt 84, Tennessee St. 47

MIDWEST

Ill.-Chicago 62, E. Illinois 56

Iowa 73, Drake 61

Iowa St. 76, N. Iowa 51

Kansas 75, UC Riverside 60

Kent St. 84, UNC Wilmington 71

Loyola of Chicago 48, W. Illinois 27

Nebraska 77, LSU 63

Notre Dame 90, Charlotte 31

Oklahoma 67, Creighton 58

Wichita St. 53, UMKC 52

Xavier 81, Mississippi St. 60

SOUTHWEST

Fla. International 64, North Texas 55

Lamar 82, Rice 66

Princeton 71, Houston 60

SMU 69, Indiana St. 54

TCU 83, Sam Houston St. 65

Texas 91, Texas Southern 42

Texas St. 62, Our Lady of the Lake 47

UTEP 78, Alcorn St. 43

FAR WEST

Baylor 70, Arizona St. 66

CS Northridge 68, Miami (Ohio) 50

Long Beach St. 65, Idaho 53

New Mexico 81, New Mexico St. 64

Oregon 78, Wyoming 66

Pepperdine 56, UC Santa Barbara 49

TOURNAMENT

Duel In The Desert

Semifinals:DePaul 75, Florida St. 60

UNLV 67, Hawaii 54

Kansas St. 73, Va. Commonwealth 67

UTSA 71, Arkansas 55

Gator Invitational

Florida 62, Southern U. 35

High Point 66, William & Mary 58

St. John's-Chartwell Holiday Classic

Third Place

UAB 59, Texas-Arlington 46

Championship

St. John's 75, Virginia Tech 62

USF Shootout

Championship

East Carolina 63, South Florida 60

Women of Troy Classic

Championship

Southern Cal 93, CS Bakersfield 56

Third Place

Dartmouth 49, Delaware St. 38

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

All Times Pacific

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 34 25 8 1 51 102 75

Pittsburgh 36 25 10 1 51 116 91

N.Y.Rngrs 35 16 16 3 35 96 101

N.Y.Islndrs 36 13 16 7 33 88 116

Philadelphia 34 15 17 2 32 94 99

Northeast Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Buffalo 34 21 10 3 45 91 74

Ottawa 35 18 13 4 40 100 101

Boston 34 16 11 7 39 88 87

Montreal 37 16 18 3 35 93 104

Toronto 36 13 16 7 33 104 127

Southeast Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 36 22 8 6 50 130 100

Atlanta 34 18 13 3 39 112 104

Florida 37 15 15 7 37 107 121

Tampa Bay 35 12 14 9 33 87 107

Carolina 35 9 20 6 24 88 128

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Chicago 34 23 8 3 49 103 71

Nashville 36 22 11 3 47 106 101

Detroit 36 18 13 5 41 98 96

St. Louis 34 15 14 5 35 84 95

Columbus 36 14 15 7 35 103 126

Northwest Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 37 20 11 6 46 109 107

Calgary 35 20 11 4 44 101 87

Vancouver 36 20 16 0 40 110 93

Minnesota 35 17 15 3 37 90 99

Edmonton 35 15 16 4 34 105 113

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 37 22 12 3 47 111 108

San Jose 35 20 8 7 47 115 93

Phoenix 36 21 13 2 44 91 83

Dallas 35 15 9 11 41 105 108

Anaheim 35 14 14 7 35 99 111

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Sunday's Games

Chicago 3, Detroit 0

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1

Today's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS-Placed RB Dantrell Savage on injured reserve. Released WR Quinten Lawrence. Signed G Darryl Harris from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES-Assigned D Bryan Rodney to Albany (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS-Recalled LW Bryan Bickell from Rockford (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS-Recalled D Matt Gilroy from Hartford (AHL). Assigned D Bobby Sanguinetti and D Ilkka Heikkinen to Hartford.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS-Named Dave Babych player development consultant and Glen Hanlon goaltender scout.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN-Announced junior CB Donovan Warren will enter the NFL draft.

ST. FRANCIS, PA.-Named Chris Villarrial football coach.