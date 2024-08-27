Sections
SportsDecember 21, 2009

FOOTBALL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times Pacific

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 9 5 0 .643 365 244

Miami 7 7 0 .500 316 333

N.Y. Jets 7 7 0 .500 282 221

Buffalo 5 9 0 .357 225 288

South

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Indianapolis 14 0 0 1.000 394 248

Jacksonville 7 7 0 .500 266 322

Tennessee 7 7 0 .500 320 347

Houston 7 7 0 .500 327 286

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Cincinnati 9 5 0 .643 288 244

Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 350 225

Pittsburgh 7 7 0 .500 315 280

Cleveland 3 11 0 .214 199 349

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-San Diego 11 3 0 .786 389 283

Denver 8 6 0 .571 275 250

Oakland 5 9 0 .357 175 335

Kansas City 3 11 0 .214 240 383

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Philadelphia 10 4 0 .714 399 286

Dallas 9 5 0 .643 320 250

N.Y. Giants 7 6 0 .538 341 330

Washington 4 9 0 .308 234 251

South

W L T Pct PF PA

x-New Orleans 13 1 0 .929 483 298

Atlanta 7 7 0 .500 312 312

Carolina 6 8 0 .429 251 289

Tampa Bay 2 12 0 .143 214 363

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 396 269

Green Bay 9 5 0 .643 380 280

Chicago 5 9 0 .357 254 322

Detroit 2 12 0 .143 233 437

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Arizona 9 5 0 .643 337 282

San Francisco 6 8 0 .429 282 269

Seattle 5 9 0 .357 257 325

St. Louis 1 13 0 .071 159 377

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff spot

Sunday's Games

Tennessee 27, Miami 24, OT

Arizona 31, Detroit 24

Atlanta 10, N.Y. Jets 7

Houston 16, St. Louis 13

New England 17, Buffalo 10

Cleveland 41, Kansas City 34

Oakland 20, Denver 19

San Diego 27, Cincinnati 24

Baltimore 31, Chicago 7

Tampa Bay 24, Seattle 7

Pittsburgh 37, Green Bay 36

Philadelphia 27, San Francisco 13

Carolina 26, Minnesota 7

Today's Games

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 5:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

All Times Pacific

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 21 5 .808 -

Toronto 13 17 .433 10

New York 10 17 .370 111/2

Philadelphia 7 20 .259 141/2

New Jersey 2 26 .071 20

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Orlando 20 7 .741 -

Atlanta 19 7 .731 1/2

Miami 13 12 .520 6

Charlotte 10 16 .385 91/2

Washington 8 17 .320 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 20 8 .714 -

Milwaukee 11 14 .440 71/2

Detroit 11 16 .407 81/2

Chicago 10 15 .400 81/2

Indiana 9 16 .360 91/2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 20 8 .714 -

Houston 16 11 .593 31/2

San Antonio 14 10 .583 4

New Orleans 12 14 .462 7

Memphis 12 15 .444 71/2

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 19 9 .679 -

Utah 16 11 .593 21/2

Portland 17 12 .586 21/2

Oklahoma City 13 13 .500 5

Minnesota 5 23 .179 14

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 22 4 .846 -

Phoenix 18 9 .667 41/2

L.A. Clippers 12 14 .462 10

Sacramento 12 14 .462 10

Golden State 7 19 .269 15

Sunday's Games

Toronto 98, New Orleans 92

Memphis 102, Denver 96

L.A. Lakers 93, Detroit 81

Portland 102, Miami 95

Boston 122, Minnesota 104

New York 98, Charlotte 94

Dallas 102, Cleveland 95

Today's Games

Milwaukee at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

EAST

Binghamton 70, Marist 52

Boston College 72, Bryant 46

Connecticut 60, UCF 51

Delaware 56, Vermont 50

New Hampshire 69, Dartmouth 59

Rhode Island 89, Fairfield 84

Saint Joseph's 77, Lehigh 66

Towson 82, Hampton 74

UMBC 59, American U. 57

SOUTH

Charlotte 57, Winthrop 47

Florida St. 66, Georgia Tech 59, OT

Marshall 109, High Point 76

Sam Houston St. 107, Auburn 89

Wake Forest 67, N.C. State 59

MIDWEST

Akron 80, St. Francis, Pa. 51

Iowa St. 87, Bradley 68

Kent St. 85, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76

Loyola of Chicago 79, SIU-Edwardsville 61

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 69, Ark.-Little Rock 61

Baylor 94, Texas-Arlington 63

Fla. International 80, North Texas 70, OT

Prairie View 74, Dallas Christian 69

TCU 89, St. Gregory's 62

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 64, N. Arizona 56

S. Illinois 67, San Francisco 66

South Florida 69, San Diego 60

Wyoming 86, South Dakota 74

TOURNAMENT

Aeropostale Holiday Festival

First Round

Cornell 91, Davidson 88, OT

St. John's 72, Hofstra 60

COLLEGE WOMEN

EAST

Boston College 62, Wright St. 56

Connecticut 90, Iona 35

Maryland 75, American U. 64

Massachusetts 70, N.J. Tech 59

Morehead St. 58, Robert Morris 57

New Hampshire 80, Holy Cross 71

Rutgers 62, Cent. Connecticut St. 53

Villanova 44, Temple 32

West Virginia 72, Fresno St. 52

SOUTH

Auburn 71, South Alabama 50

Coastal Carolina 57, Savannah St. 41

Georgia 69, Virginia 53

Georgia Tech 70, Arizona 48

Kentucky 101, Louisville 67

Marshall 65, Tenn.-Martin 48

Memphis 73, Northwestern St. 58

Middle Tennessee 68, W. Kentucky 54

Mississippi 101, Winston-Salem 46

North Carolina 93, South Carolina 85

Old Dominion 83, Hampton 64

Pittsburgh 76, Austin Peay 75, OT

Tulane 84, Stephen F.Austin 51

Vanderbilt 84, Tennessee St. 47

MIDWEST

Ill.-Chicago 62, E. Illinois 56

Iowa 73, Drake 61

Iowa St. 76, N. Iowa 51

Kansas 75, UC Riverside 60

Kent St. 84, UNC Wilmington 71

Loyola of Chicago 48, W. Illinois 27

Nebraska 77, LSU 63

Notre Dame 90, Charlotte 31

Oklahoma 67, Creighton 58

Wichita St. 53, UMKC 52

Xavier 81, Mississippi St. 60

SOUTHWEST

Fla. International 64, North Texas 55

Lamar 82, Rice 66

Princeton 71, Houston 60

SMU 69, Indiana St. 54

TCU 83, Sam Houston St. 65

Texas 91, Texas Southern 42

Texas St. 62, Our Lady of the Lake 47

UTEP 78, Alcorn St. 43

FAR WEST

Baylor 70, Arizona St. 66

CS Northridge 68, Miami (Ohio) 50

Long Beach St. 65, Idaho 53

New Mexico 81, New Mexico St. 64

Oregon 78, Wyoming 66

Pepperdine 56, UC Santa Barbara 49

TOURNAMENT

Duel In The Desert

Semifinals:DePaul 75, Florida St. 60

UNLV 67, Hawaii 54

Kansas St. 73, Va. Commonwealth 67

UTSA 71, Arkansas 55

Gator Invitational

Florida 62, Southern U. 35

High Point 66, William & Mary 58

St. John's-Chartwell Holiday Classic

Third Place

UAB 59, Texas-Arlington 46

Championship

St. John's 75, Virginia Tech 62

USF Shootout

Championship

East Carolina 63, South Florida 60

Women of Troy Classic

Championship

Southern Cal 93, CS Bakersfield 56

Third Place

Dartmouth 49, Delaware St. 38

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

All Times Pacific

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 34 25 8 1 51 102 75

Pittsburgh 36 25 10 1 51 116 91

N.Y.Rngrs 35 16 16 3 35 96 101

N.Y.Islndrs 36 13 16 7 33 88 116

Philadelphia 34 15 17 2 32 94 99

Northeast Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Buffalo 34 21 10 3 45 91 74

Ottawa 35 18 13 4 40 100 101

Boston 34 16 11 7 39 88 87

Montreal 37 16 18 3 35 93 104

Toronto 36 13 16 7 33 104 127

Southeast Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 36 22 8 6 50 130 100

Atlanta 34 18 13 3 39 112 104

Florida 37 15 15 7 37 107 121

Tampa Bay 35 12 14 9 33 87 107

Carolina 35 9 20 6 24 88 128

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Chicago 34 23 8 3 49 103 71

Nashville 36 22 11 3 47 106 101

Detroit 36 18 13 5 41 98 96

St. Louis 34 15 14 5 35 84 95

Columbus 36 14 15 7 35 103 126

Northwest Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 37 20 11 6 46 109 107

Calgary 35 20 11 4 44 101 87

Vancouver 36 20 16 0 40 110 93

Minnesota 35 17 15 3 37 90 99

Edmonton 35 15 16 4 34 105 113

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 37 22 12 3 47 111 108

San Jose 35 20 8 7 47 115 93

Phoenix 36 21 13 2 44 91 83

Dallas 35 15 9 11 41 105 108

Anaheim 35 14 14 7 35 99 111

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Sunday's Games

Chicago 3, Detroit 0

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1

Today's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS-Placed RB Dantrell Savage on injured reserve. Released WR Quinten Lawrence. Signed G Darryl Harris from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES-Assigned D Bryan Rodney to Albany (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS-Recalled LW Bryan Bickell from Rockford (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS-Recalled D Matt Gilroy from Hartford (AHL). Assigned D Bobby Sanguinetti and D Ilkka Heikkinen to Hartford.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS-Named Dave Babych player development consultant and Glen Hanlon goaltender scout.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN-Announced junior CB Donovan Warren will enter the NFL draft.

ST. FRANCIS, PA.-Named Chris Villarrial football coach.

