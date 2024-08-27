13 Warriors score in LC State’s women’s hoops road win

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Thirteen players scored for the No. 24 Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team as the Warriors defeated Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 79-61 in their first road game of the season Wednesday.

Junior guard/forward Sitara Byrd paced LC State with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. senior guard Ellie Sander added 11 points and five steals as the Warriors jumped out to a 12-point lead after 10 minutes.

As a team, the Warriors (2-0) drained 13 3-pointers and tallied 12 steals.

“The way we started the game was fantastic today,” LC State coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “We came out with great energy, forced turnovers and got great shots offensively. Embry-Riddle is a great team and does a great job defensively and it was a perfect match up for us.

“Collectively we shared the ball well and I love to see the continuous balanced attack and points coming from nearly every player in the stat sheet.”

Byrd opened the scoring in the contest and the Warriors took control early. Junior guard Payton Hymas hit a jumper to start a 12-point run that featured a pair of 3-pointers by Byrd and layups by Sander to give LC State a 14-2 advantage.

By halftime, the Warriors were up 47-33 as they maintained a steady lead.