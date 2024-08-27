2 former Wazzu Cougars set for Super Bowl

A pair of Cougs will play in the Super Bowl — one for the first time and the other for the third straight year.

Former Washington State defensive backs Jaden Hicks and Jaylen Watson — both of Kansas City — will play in Super Bowl LIX when the Chiefs challenge the Philadelphia Eagles at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Fox will broadcast the game.

The Chiefs drafted Watson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft.

He joined the team at the right time to make an impact on the biggest stage. Watson was a part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles two years ago and recovered a muffed punt to set up Kansas City’s comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII last year.

Watson will have played in the Super Bowl in each of his first three seasons.

No team in NFL history has won the Super Bowl in three straight seasons, but Watson and the Chiefs could accomplish that feat on Sunday.

In two years as a Coug in 2020 and 2021, Watson started all 15 games of his college career, made 44 tackles, deflected seven passes and recorded two interceptions.

In three years in the NFL, Watson has 114 total tackles, three interceptions, 18 pass deflections and two sacks.

His NFL arrival moment came on Sept. 15, 2022, when the rookie reserve intercepted Los Angeles Chargers (and former Oregon) quarterback Justin Herbert’s goal-line pass and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.

Watson racked up two more interceptions in the playoffs, one versus the Jaguars and the other in the AFC Championship versus quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 2024, Watson suffered an ankle injury that kept him out for months but he returned in time for the playoffs.

Watson said this was the first time, at any level of football, that he had missed games during the season because of injury.

“I just wanted to get back to that brotherhood, those locker room talks, coming to practice, spending time with the guys and just keep stacking Ws,” Watson said in a news conference on Thursday. “Just to be back is a blessing.”

The Chiefs drafted Hicks, the younger Coug on the Chiefs’ roster, in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, 144th overall, after he spent three years on the Palouse from 2021-23.