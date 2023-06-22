AREA ROUNDUP
Twenty American Legion baseball teams are set to take four area fields for the annual 19U Palouse Summer Series starting today.
The four-day 19U tournament is the highlight tournament of the Palouse Summer Series, which features nine tournaments at different age levels in June and July.
The Lewis-Clark Twins and Pullman Patriots are part of a field that also includes teams from across Washington, including Spokane, as well as Idaho and Montana.
Teams are put into four groups of five teams for round-robin play. The tournament will feature games at Bailey-Brayton Field on the campus of Washington State, Pullman High School, Colfax and Lewis-Clark State’s Harris Field in Lewiston.
The Patriots play Reality Sports at 9 a.m. at Bailey-Brayton Field and the Washington Rush at 4:30 p.m. at Pullman High. The Twins play New Level Prep (4 p.m.) and the N. Spokane Dodgers (7 p.m.), both at LCSC.
COLLEGE GOLFCaruso makes LCSC history
Fifth-year LCSC men’s golf senior Devon Caruso became the first Warriors golfer to be voted a CSC academic All-American on Wednesday.
Caruso earned a place on the men’s at-large second team based on his final year with the program this past season. Over the course of his career, Caruso was a two-time all-Cascade Conference honoree and was the L-C State Student-Athlete Advisory Council president this past year after serving as treasurer before.
“Thank you to my teammates for challenging me and pushing me every day to be a better player, teammate and leader,” Caruso said in a news release. “L-C State provided me with many opportunities and lifelong friends that I will be forever grateful for. I am blessed to call myself a part of the Warrior family.”
Caruso’s academic efforts earned him a degree in accounting with minors in marketing, business administration and communications and 3.87 cumulative GPA.
