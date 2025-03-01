COLLEGE ROUNDUP

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Three Warriors homered to support strong pitching by Evan Canfield and Jackson Cloud in No. 7 LC State’s 8-3 victory over No. 24 British Columbia on Friday in Game 1 of a four-game baseball series.

Brandon Cabrera, Bulla Ephan and Izzy Madariaga each notched one home run and two RBI. Dominic Signorelli had a 3-for-4 batting performance for LC State (5-5).

Starter Canfield struck out six through as many innings pitched and was credited with the win, while reliever Cloud had four strikeouts in three innings en route to recording the save.

“Good team win today,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “Dugout energy was present, and it carried over to the field. Good start to the series and another big day tomorrow.”

The Warriors continue their series against British Columbia with Games 2 and 3 today at 1 and 4 p.m., respectively.

Lewis-Clark State 100 022 012—8 11 0

British Columbia 000 210 000—3 12 0

Evan Canfield, Jackson Cloud (7) and Bulla Ephan; R. Beitel, J. Brock (6) and R. Young. W — Canfield; L — Beitel; S — Cloud.

Lewis-Clark State hits — Dominic Signorelli 3 (2 2B), Brandon Cabrera 2 (HR), Ephan (HR), Izzy Madariaga (HR), John Paul Avila (2B), Ike George, Spencer Zeller, Charlie Updegrave.

British Columbia hits — J. McGill 3 (2B, HR), K. Yip 2 (2B, HR), D. Draayers 2 (2B), A. Marsh 2, M. Middlemis 2, A. Rose.

Washington State 7, Iowa 4

CLEBURNE, Tex. — The Cougars came on strong from the fourth inning onward to notch their second straight win after an 0-8 start to their season, topping Iowa in Game 2 of a four-game series at La Moderna Field.

Gavin Roy led Washington State (2-8) in hits and RBI with three apiece. Griffin Smith recorded the win from the mound after throwing five strikeouts in five innings, while Luke Meyers notched the save after fanning two as he closed things out.

The series continues with Game 3 today at 10 a.m. Pacific.

WSU 000 202 201—7 13 0

Iowa 100 110 100—4 10 2

Griffin Smith, Troy Shepard (6), Luke Meyers (7) and Will Cresswell; Cade Obermueller, Anthony Watts (7), Brant Hogue (7), Archer Ganon (9) and Daniel Rogers. W — Smith; L — Obermueller; S — Meyers.

WSU hits — Gavin Roy 3, Ricco Longo 2 (2B), Jack Weise 2 (2B), Cresswell (2B), Max Hartman, Logan Johnstone, Ryan Skjonsby, Luke Thiele, Cole Watterson.

Iowa hits — Caleb Wulf 4 (2B), Jackson Beaman (HR), Ben Wilmes, Gable Mitchell, Andy Nelson, Kooper Schulte.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD