ANALYSIS: 3 thoughts on Seahawks hiring Klint Kubiak as OC

ANALYSIS

The Seahawks made their big coaching move of the offseason, hiring Klint Kubiak on Sunday as their offensive coordinator to replace the fired Ryan Grubb.

As the dust begins to settle, here are some thoughts on the move:

This figures to be the most important hire of Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks career

It was coach Mike Macdonald’s call to move on from Grubb. And it was his comfort with Kubiak, gained through several talks they had during the hiring process, that led to the hire Sunday.

Which means the fate of Macdonald’s coaching tenure rests largely on making his relationship with Kubiak, and the offense, work. Macdonald comes from a defensive background — that makes Kubiak the de facto head coach of the offense.

There were some caveats attached to the hiring of Grubb, notably that Macdonald wasn’t hired until Jan. 31, after all but one other team had a head coach in place, leaving a limited pool of OC candidates.

Grubb’s hiring was announced on Feb. 13 with his success at UW playing a big part in the decision. Seahawks general manager John Schneider undoubtedly had Grubb on his short list of potential OC candidates throughout the head-coaching search. Macdonald said he’d had his eye on Grubb as a potential OC if he got a head-coaching job.

This year, Macdonald had more time to pore through candidates and more knowledge of what he wants in an OC, resulting in a search considered more thorough than last year.

Macdonald noted in his season-ending news conference that being a head coach for a year would give him a better idea of how he wants to put the team — and staff — together.

Kubiak’s father, Gary, was the offensive coordinator with the Ravens in 2014, Macdonald’s first year in Baltimore, giving Macdonald some connections to the Kubiak family.

If the Seahawks hope that connection and clearer process result in a better hire at OC, it also means there are fewer excuses — and likely more ramifications — if it doesn’t work.

Kubiak comes to town with something to prove

The Seahawks had seven reported interviews with candidates and three for in-person interviews. Indications are there were more of each.

As Macdonald made clear the day Grubb was fired, he was looking for someone he feels is in alignment with his football philosophy. He presumably feels that with Kubiak.

Unlike Grubb, who’d never coached in the NFL before last season, Kubiak has significant experience at the game’s highest level.

He also is something of a football lifer, growing up with the game as his father, Gary, played quarterback in Denver from 1983-91 as John Elway’s backup before moving into coaching, a career that included leading Denver to a Super Bowl win following the 2015 season.

Klint Kubiak first became an OC with Minnesota in 2021, taking over after his father retired after holding that role in 2020.

After being fired along with the rest of Mike Zimmer’s staff, he landed in Denver as offensive pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach and called the plays the last six games of the season when head coach Nathanial Hackett gave up those duties (and was fired a few games later).

After Sean Payton took over in Denver in 2023, Kubiak moved on to the 49ers as the offensive passing game specialist as they advanced to the Super Bowl.