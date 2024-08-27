AREA ROUNDUP

360 Gymnastics of Clarkston will host its 15th annual Winter Spirit competition Friday to Sunday, it was announced.

Ten teams and 310 athletes will compete from across the region, including as far asway as Ellenburg, Wash.

The largest club gymnastics competition in the area will have seven sessions starting at 6 p.m. Friday and ending around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Cost for spectators is $5 for students and $10 for adults.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Prairie 61, Orofino 50

OROFINO — Briggs Rambo and Nate Forsmann combined for 33 points to boost the Pirates (5-3) past the Maniacs in a nonleauge game Monday.

Orofino (2-6) was paced by Jake Runia (17 points) and Hudson Schneider (14).

“It was just great to see them get out and compete, especially coming off of the break,” Prairie coach Tim Scheffler said. “So I was just really proud of them.”

PRAIRIE (5-3)

Levi Gehring 4 0-0 8, Phil Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Briggs Rambo 8 1-2 17, Chase VonBargen 1 0-0 3, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 7 2-2 16, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 4 3-4 12, Matt Wemhoff 0 2-6 2. Totals 25 8-14 61.

OROFINO (2-6)

Jake Runia 7 0-0 17, Nick Bonner 1 2-4 4, Hudson Schneider 6 0-0 14, Landon Bernett 0 0-0 0, Landon Conley 2 1-2 5, Blake Barlow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Olive 3 1-3 7, Quinton Naranjo 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 4-9 50.

Prairie 10 23 15 13—61

Orofino 12 15 7 16—50

3-point goals — Shears, Schwartz, VonBargen, Runia 3, Schneider 2, Naranjo.

JV — Prairie 54, Orofino 37.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kamiah 52, Orofino 8