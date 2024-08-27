4 Bears, 2 Bengals land on IEL all-league team in boys soccer

AREA ROUNDUP

Four Moscow Bears and two Lewiston Bengals were named to the all-league team for the 5A Inland Impire League, it was announced recently.

Moscow’s honorees were Bryant Scruggs, Wyatt Thornycroft, Ty Kindelspire and Jeremiah Balemba.

Lewiston’s award-winners were Lincoln Acord and Kyle Wicks.

The league MVP and coach of the year went to Sandpoint’s Huxley Hall and Dan Anderson, respectively.

Last month, the Bears (7-10-1) won the consolation championship in the Idaho 5A state tournament with a 2-1 victory over Century of Pocatello.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLBYU 67, Idaho 62

PROVO, Utah — Idaho fell short of a 16-point comeback, dropping a 67-62 final to BYU in its season opener.

The Vandals trailed the Cougars by 16 but outscored BYU 36-25 in the second half.

Sophomore guard Hope Hassmann paced the Vandals with 23 points while Rosie Schweizer (10 points) and Olivia Nelson (9 points) made three 3-pointers each.

IDAHO (0-1)

Aadland 1-4 4-6 6, Schweizer 3-4 4-4 10, Bukvic 1-9 0-2 2, Hassmann 7-16 4-4 23, Nelson 3-6 3-4 9, Brans 2-6 0-0 4, Carvalho 1-2 0-0 2, Beatriz Passos Alves da Silva 0-0 2-2 2, Curtis 1-1 0-0 3, Pinheiro 0-4 0-0 0, Uriarte 0-3 1-2 1, Totals 19-55 18-24 62.

BYU (1-0)

Calvert 5-13 0-0 10, Congdon 5-12 0-0 12, Gibb 4-8 8-10 17, Hudgins 3-7 0-0 8, Whiting 4-13 1-2 9, Hamson 2-6 2-2 6, Ogden 0-0 0-0 0, Barber 0-0 0-0 0, Cannon 1-2 0-0 2, Davenport 1-5 0-0 3, Totals 25-66 11-14 67.

3-Point Goals_Idaho 6-20 (Schweizer 0-1, Bukvic 0-3, Hassmann 5-10, Nelson 0-2, Brans 0-2, Curtis 1-1, Pinheiro 0-1), BYU 6-20 (Calvert 0-3, Congdon 2-4, Gibb 1-3, Hudgins 2-5, Whiting 0-1, Davenport 1-4). Assists_Idaho 13 (Aadland 3, Hassmann 3, Nelson 3), BYU 16 (Gibb 5, Whiting 5). Fouled Out_BYU Calvert, Davenport. Rebounds_Idaho 41 (Aadland 11), BYU 39 (Hudgins 9). Total Fouls_Idaho 14, BYU 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,876.