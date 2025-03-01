PREP ROUNDUP: 5 Bengals book state semifinal wrestling berths

PREP ROUNDUP

POCATELLO, Idaho — Lewiston holds sixth place among a field of 25 in boys Class 5A team scoring through Friday’s Day 1 of the Idaho state wrestling meet at the ICCU Dome.

The Bengals’ Coen Roberts (132 pounds), Wyatt Laney (138), Mason Faling (150) and Brice Cuthbert (190) each went 2-0 for the day to guarantee themselves top-six individual finishes and contribute to that team score.

Moscow’s James Greene (175) did the same, improving his season record to 32-2.

On the girls side, former state champion Joely Slyter advanced unbeaten for the Bengals at 114.

In Class 3A competition, Peter and Jacob Fabbi advanced at 113 and 150 pounds, respectively, for Clearwater Valley of Kooskia, which leads area teams at 14th place from an overall field of 39. Kendrick’s Eian Schwecke (126), Kamiah’s Tanner Labrum (138), Orofino’s Hunter Gamble (138) and William Yearout of Potlatch (157) also remain in contention for titles in their respective brackets.

Hayley McNeal of Potlatch led area Class 3A girls, securing a top-six spot at 152.

The state meet resumes with semifinal action today at 7:30 a.m. Pacific.

Hounds, Bantams make all-league teams

Pullman’s top 215-pounder Samuel Sears was named to the boys all-league first team while two of his Greyhound compatriots and five Clarkston wrestlers made the girls first team in the 2A Greater Spokane League awards released Friday.

Tilly Morgan (110), MaKenzie Weza (120), Joelyn Hart (125), Blayke Tinsley (135) and Aspen Hellickson (190) of Clarkston were selected for first-team recognition. Isabelle Brinkman (100) and Hafisatu Abess (115) represented the Pullman girls.

The complete award selections are listed below.

BOYS

Wrestler of the Year — Alijah Rhoades, Rogers, 157.

Coach of the Year — Ryan Jorgensen, Deer Park.

Assistant Coach of the Year — Matt Meithe, Rogers.

Assistant Coaching Staff of the Year — East Valley.

First team — 106: Tucker Miller, Deer Park; 113: Ryder Markezic, West Valley; 120: Jonas Bond, Deer Park; 126: Parker Hamilton, Deer Park; 132: Elijah Wisman-Clough, Deer Park; 138: Simeon Mattingly, West Valley; 144: Conner Nicholson, East Valley; 150: Roman Gumm, Rogers; 157: Talan Hughes, East Valley; 165: Champ Bailey, West Valley; 175: Blake Berger, Deer Park; 190: Evan Henry, Deer Park; 215: Samuel Sears, Pullman; 285: Logan Riley, West Valley.

Second team — 106: Brenton Reiha, West Valley; 113: Scott Bollinger, West Valley; 120: Colby Valdez, Clarkston; 126: Jaiden Peak, West Valley; 132: Thayne Crossley, Deer Park; 138: Gavin Carnahan, Deer Park; 144: Israel Manfredda, Pullman; 150: Brock Berger, Deer Park; 157: Gavin Czifro, West Valley; 165: Hunter Nicholson, East Valley; 175: Mason Matteson, West Valley; 190: Josh Moreau, West Valley; 215: Theodore Engle, Pullman; 285: Hezekiah Slind, Deer Park.

GIRLS

Wrestler of the Year — Savanna Taylor, Rogers.