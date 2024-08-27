5 possible candidates to replace Jake Dickert at Wazzu

Washington State coach Jake Dickert, who once said his employer would “have to pry my ass out of here,” left on his own terms Wednesday morning when he accepted the same post at Wake Forest.

We don’t blame Dickert for his departure. The dynamics have changed dramatically since he uttered that sentiment to the Hotline in the spring of 2022.

Back then, the Pac-12 was intact, the Cougars were a Power Five school and the football program had enough resources to compete with its peers.

Dickert is doing what he believes is best for his career, just as Jonathan Smith left Oregon State for Michigan State last year and Kalen DeBoer left Washington for Alabama in January. The circumstances differ, but a better offer is a better offer.

None of that eases the pain on the Palouse, where the Cougars must move quickly to replace Dickert, stabilize the program and create a foundation for next season and beyond in the rebuilt Pac-12.

The success of their coaching search depends entirely on the compensation package.

Dickert earned an average of $2.7 million (approximately) annually. We don’t expect the Cougars to dangle a similar offer, but will they come close?

The salary will send a message (or warning) to prospective candidates and to Washington State constituents about the school’s commitment to its football program — to winning, to relevance — at an intensely precarious time.

The Cougars just lost quarterback John Mateer and tailback Wayshawn Parker to the transfer portal and could have additional defections. (Players are allowed to enter the portal for 30 days following the departure of the head coach.)

Athletic director Anne McCoy will lead the search. Promoted to the post in June, she has been involved in every major WSU coaching hire for a quarter century. But above McCoy, there is uncertainty.

Kirk Schulz, president of the WSU system, is stepping down in the summer. To what degree will he participate in the search? How might the looming vacancy at the top of the org chart impact the candidate list? (Dave Cillay is the chancellor of the Pullman campus.)

Also, will Schulz, Cillay and Washington State’s Board of Regents make the necessary financial commitment as college athletics braces for the era of revenue-sharing with players?

Without details of the salary package, the Hotline is left to present a wide range of potential candidates who are current or former head coaches.