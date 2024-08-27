A Gregg family basketball saga

Gordy Gregg of Lewiston may reasonably be called a towering figure, both in stature and in accomplishment.

He might also be called the runt of his family. At 6-foot-5, the former Lewis-Clark State basketball player and Lewiston fire chief is dwarfed by relations like his 6-11 younger brother Matt and 6-10 nephew Ben, the latter of whom currently starts as a forward for the No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Now retired aside from a part-time position as an assistant golf coach for LC State, Gordy Gregg (like much of the valley) has been closely following Gonzaga’s season. He sat down for an interview with the Tribune on Thursday to discuss what he has seen from his nephew and the Zags, who host Washington State in West Coast Conference action today at 6 p.m. for the programs’ first meeting in a decade.

A clan of giants

Ben Gregg grew up in a basketball-saturated environment, with family members from his father and uncle to older brothers and cousins excelling in the game at the high school and collegiate levels — some even going on to play professionally overseas.

“Ben’s basketball IQ is off the charts, because he’s just seen so much,” Gordy Gregg said.

Above all, Matt Gregg, who himself grew up in the valley and played stints of college basketball for LCSC and Idaho and went on to coach and become athletic director at Warner Pacific (Portland, Ore.), mentored Ben in the game. Gordy Gregg describes his nephew as having spent his formative years “at the gym, and kind of sitting at his dad’s right hand.”

A Zag through-and-through

Ben Gregg would earn Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year recognition and graduate a year early from Clackamas High School before joining the Bulldogs as a freshman for the 2020-21 campaign, in which they made an undefeated run to the NCAA Division I national title round only to fall 86-70 to Baylor.

Now a fifth-year senior, he has averaged 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game through 17 contests so far this season.

“Ben’s done an outstanding job,” Gordy Gregg said. “He’s a Zag through-and-through. They’ve kind of, I don’t want to say ‘pigeonholed’ him, but they put him in a role they wanted him to play. At first, I think he was a little hesitant. He’s the kind of kid that wants to please, so he was trying real hard, and it took a while to kind of find his footing. But once he did, once he got inserted into the starting lineup last year, he’s just been killing it since then.”

Gordy Gregg reports that he is often approached by community members with opinions and advice relating to Ben and his play, but takes it all with a grain of salt.

“I had a guy at the country club come up to me (and say), ‘Hey, Ben’s got to get that elbow in when he’s shooting,’” he said. “People come up to me all the time and talk about Ben, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s working hard.’ What can you say?”

Likewise, he avoids pushing his own opinions on his brother or nephew, with whom he last spoke on a phone call around the new year.