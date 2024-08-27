A legacy in her hands

COLTON — She drove into the teeth of a towering defense, buried 3-pointers, fed open teammates and brought a fierce determination to the floor. Zoe Moser’s performance in last season’s state title game didn’t have a trace of nervousness.

She must have gotten that out of her system in seventh grade.

Moser, about to embark on her senior season with a Colton girls’ basketball team that has won an unprecedented seven consecutive Washington Class 1B championships, has been around the program most of her life. She was a tag-along when her two oldest sisters, Kelsey and Haley, helped the Wildcats first blossom into a powerhouse, and she played alongside sister No. 3, Jenna, as the titles kept coming.

And before Zoe got to high school, she served as a team manager. She remembers videoing state tournament games from the bench, her hands shaking so much she wondered if the film was even usable.

She was “probably more nervous than the girls were, than my older sisters were, for the game,” Moser said.

And this is one of the keys to Colton’s unbelievable run of success: The players grow up in the program and learn its doctrine by osmosis. Younger girls are often around the varsity players, during practice, games and at Colton’s kindergarten-through-12th-grade school. And the program annually holds a camp for younger players, who all seem to fondly remember it when they suit up for Colton.

And has there ever been a Wildcat more ensconced in the Colton culture than the fourth and final daughter of Dan and Nora Moser? Zoe lived it at school and home.

“They were steeped in the program,” Dan Moser said of Zoe and her contemporaries, “and they knew what to expect when they got to the state tournament, even though they hadn’t played in previous years. But they knew the drill.”

That was never more clear than at State last year, when Moser set a tournament record with 86 points in three games (28.6 per game).

The 5-foot-7 point guard was marvelous in the title game, scoring 35 points on 12-for-19 shooting with six assists. The breakneck pace she and the Wildcats set allowed them to overcome an early 10-point deficit and Sunnyside Christian’s significant height advantage in an 89-70 triumph at the Spokane Arena.

It wasn’t just Moser’s statistics that were impressive; her tenacity also had an influence on the game.