Moscow High School senior Amanda Pouchnik comes from a family with winter sports in their blood. That passion has paid dividends, with Pouchnik recently accepting a partial scholarship to play hockey collegiately at NCAA Division III University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Pouchnik’s mother, Brenda Bokyo, is a board member for the Moscow Ice Rink and originally is from Canada. Amanda’s father, Derek Pouchnik, hails from Minnesota. Mom and Dad are competitive lumberjacks and met at a competition.

