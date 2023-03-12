The first women’s Pac-12 team title in school history, a national coach of the year honor, a shoutout from Shania Twain — the Washington State women’s basketball team has a lot to celebrate, so why not throw a party?
A watch party, that is.
WSU will find out who and where it plays in the NCAA tournament during a watch party from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the Alger Family Club Room at Gesa Field. The event includes refreshments and is free to the public.
The Cougars are headed to their third consecutive NCAA tournament after pulling off a Cinderella run as a No. 7 seed in the Pac-12 tournament. They defeated then-No. 3 Utah in the quarterfinal round, No. 20 Colorado in the semifinal round and No. 17 UCLA 65-61 in the championship March 5 for WSU’s first Pac-12 championship in any female sport.
In total, they won four games in five days, including three against other teams bound for the NCAA tournament.
Now, the team will look to continue its magical season with its first win in the national tourney.
“We’re playing our best basketball, we have a lot of energy,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I feel like (last year) we were almost on fumes and just barely putting along, and it doesn’t feel that way this year.
“Now we have to prove it, we have to go and earn a win. But I feel like we’re in a really good space and a different space than we’ve been in the past. Hopefully, we get a great seed and we can perform well in the tournament.”
Throwing a (watch) party
After their upset win against Utah, the Cougars went viral for dancing and singing along to Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” which became somewhat of a theme song for the team that week.
Twain even gave the Cougars several shoutouts on social media, including one congratulating them on their championship win.
The Cougars clearly know how to have fun, but Ethridge said the team is doing a good job of “compartmentalizing” its celebration of its historic season with intense focus in practice since the team still has unfinished business.
“I think our team is in a really good state of mind,” Ethridge said. “They obviously had a lot of fun with it … but they’ve shown a really good compartmentalization. When they come to practice, it’s just focused and detail oriented, and time to work and time to become better as a team.”
They’ll be able to put that aside for a couple hours as they celebrate their March Madness berth with their Cougar faithful.
Ethridge honored
Ethridge recently was named national coach of the year by The Athletic in a vote by their staff of women’s college basketball writers, the first honor of its kind for the program.
“I am a little bit shocked by that award. So many great coaching performances, heck even in our league,” Ethridge said. “... I feel really fortunate to be on this ride and kind of holding on to this team that has just found a little magic and is playing their best basketball.”
The fifth-year coach won the award over household names, like South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and UConn’s Geno Auriemma.
WSU (23-10) this season already has a program-record in wins, breaking its mark of 19 set last season.
Ethridge ended WSU’s 30-year NCAA tournament drought in 2020-21 and now has the Cougars hoping to get out of the first round, where it fell each of the past two seasons.
The selection show will begin at 5 p.m. on ESPN.
Breaking records along the way
How about some other records?
As a seventh seed, WSU was the lowest-seeded team to win the Pac-12 tournament.
Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker scored a conference-record 76 points in the tournament en route to being named tournament MVP, and senior post Bella Murekatete picked up an All-Pac-12 tournament selection.
The Cougars aren’t done yet, but they have plenty to celebrate while they wait to hear their names called today.
