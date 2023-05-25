Georgie Gwinnett infielder Caden Smith high fives a couple of young baseball players Wednesday during the ABCA/NAIA World Series Kids Clinic at Harris Field in Lewiston. Hundreds of kids turned out to run drills and play baseball themed games with players from several of the teams competing in this year’s NAIA Worlds Series.
Kiutus Carter, 5, poses for a photo with Lewis Clark State Warriors, from left, Sam Olsson, Charlie Tentinger and Drake George on Wednesday during the ABCA/NAIA World Series Kids Clinic at Harris Field in Lewiston.
Georgie Gwinnett pitcher Cameron Repetti receives some diving high fives from a couple of enthusiastic young baseball players Wednesday during the ABCA/NAIA World Series Kids Clinic at Harris Field in Lewiston.
Georgie Gwinnett infielder Devin Warner hangs out candy to a swam of hungry hands Wednesday during the ABCA/NAIA World Series Kids Clinic at Harris Field in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Lewis-Clark Stay pitcher signs the shirt of a young Warriors fan Wednesday during the ABCA/NAIA World Series Kids Clinic at Harris Field in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
A young athlete throws to Bellevue University outfielder Jake Lacey on Wednesday during the ABCA/NAIA World Series Kids Clinic at Harris Field in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
A group of boys flex for the camera was one girl gives a thumbs down Wednesday during the ABCA/NAIA World Series Kids Clinic at Harris Field in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Jaxson Carlson, 5, enjoys a hotdog with his brothers Wednesday during the ABCA/NAIA World Series Kids Clinic at Harris Field in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Hundreds of kids take the Harris Field on Wednesday for the ABCA/NAIA World Series Kids Clinic at in Lewiston.
Close to 500 youths ages 5-12 formed a boisterous clientele at the ABCA Kids Clinic on Wednesday at Harris Field as they received an hour-and-a-half of instruction from baseball coaches and teams gearing up for the Avista NAIA World Series.
The turnout was around double that of last year, when the clinic was making its return from a two-year hiatus.
