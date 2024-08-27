After rough start Seahawks’ defense has become a strength

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks rode their dominant defense to a big win over a division rival to vault into first place in the NFC West.

No, it isn’t 2013. These are the 2024 Seahawks, who, after struggling mightily against the run earlier this season, held the visiting Arizona Cardinals to 49 rushing yards in Sunday’s 16-6 victory.

The defensive line kept Kyler Murray under consistent pressure thanks to a dominant performance from Leonard Williams, the secondary flew around to smack away passes, and safety Coby Bryant scored on a 69-yard pick-6.

Sunday’s defensive performance was reminiscent of the Seahawks of a decade ago and a promising sign that first-year coach Mike Macdonald’s system is starting to click.

Macdonald, who coordinated Baltimore’s NFL-best defense last year, was leading one of the worst rush defenses in the league earlier this season. But Seattle consistently stuffed the Cardinals, who came in as the fifth-best running team in the league at 149.4 yards per game.

“Three games in a row now we played pretty decent on defense,” Macdonald said. “There is an

expectation and standard here throughout the course of our Seahawks history that we’re trying to live up to and build on. So that’s the idea.”

At 6-5, the Seahawks drew even with the Cardinals in the tightly bunched division. The teams play each other again in two weeks at Arizona.

What’s working

Last month’s trade for linebacker Ernest Jones IV has clearly paid off. Seattle hasn’t allowed a running back to rush for more than 79 yards since its Week 8 loss to Buffalo, which was Jones’ first game in a Seahawks uniform. He has led the team in tackles in every game he’s played and has helped resurrect the run defense.

What needs help

The Seahawks’ run game continues to underperform. Seattle got 65 yards on the ground Sunday, with the Cardinals holding Kenneth Walker III to 41 yards on 16 attempts. Zach Charbonnet had 22 yards on six carries.

Walker hasn’t topped 100 yards since Week 1. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb needs to think of something different to get the running backs involved.

Stock up