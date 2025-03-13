“There is no there there.”

Those are the famous words of writer Gertrude Stein in describing her childhood days growing up in the northern California city of Oakland. As many know, the township of Oakland is situated just across the bay from the larger and more prestigious city of San Francisco.

Those two cargo/shipping giants, which call the Bay Area their home, became a tale of two cities, both of which feature explosive true-to-life stories. Stein is a worthy example of a writer who made her opinion stand out by using unusual terms for a city missing its so-called whereabouts.

Growing up in Oakland, Stein used that phrase to express her childhood feelings that the city had become something not so important and not very favorable to the common eye.

Like Stein, I also grew up in Oakland, residing in the Fruitvale Diamond district of the East Bay city. But unlike Stein, I found it to be a vibrant and inviting place to live.

In the mid-to-late 1940s when World War II was winding down, young boys like myself found time to play most of our games on the adjoining Sequoia Grammar School diamond devoid of grass but with plenty of dirt.

And for some of us, Oakland remains a sports city like no other.

In fact, it is the only city in America to be abandoned by the same organization twice, that being the Raiders in 1982 and again in 2020.

And then in the pro basketball ranks, the Golden State Warriors, who had crossed the bay in 1971 in search of better digs, have since returned home to San Francisco with a burgeoning trophy case in tow.

And finally there was the long-fought battle to keep the Oakland Athletics in the East Bay, but sadly such efforts did not save the baseball city from becoming the final hat trick of departures.

And just like that, for Oakland, “there is no there there.”

Once the kingpin of professional sports for the West Coast, Oakland’s stadium/pavilion complex just off Interstate 880 now sits idle and ghostlike, no longer harboring the Raiders, Warriors and A’s.

In short, the past athletic accomplishments of those three Oakland clubs will never be forgotten and for good reason. They were big winners from the 1960s onward, combining for 10 championships (two in the NFL, four in the NBA and four in the MLB). Today the city of Oakland is still gutsy and self-preserving with a blue-collar mentality helped along by the Silicon Valley tech boom.