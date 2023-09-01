The high school football season is officially underway.
Some Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News area teams have already started their campaigns, but by today, everything will be in full swing.
Here’s a look at the five best games on this year’s calendar:
Kendrick vs. Oakley, 2 p.m., Pacific, today, Albertsons Stadium
The pair of defending back-to-back state champions will meet for the third year in a row, this time on the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
The Tigers, who are the defending Idaho Class 1A Division II state champions, and the Hornets, who are the defending Idaho Class 1A Division I state champions, have developed quite the rivalry through their last two meetings, with the series tied 1-1.
In last year’s game, Kendrick’s senior quarterback Ty Koepp connected with now-graduated receiver Jagger Hewett with 42 seconds left in regulation to give the Tigers the 52-48 victory.
Koepp finished 16-of-30 for 294 yards and five touchdowns. He added 149 yards and two more scores on the ground.
The Hornets were led by now-graduated quarterback Porter Pickett. The Idaho Class 1A Division I player of the year was responsible for four touchdowns.
Oakley also saw the graduation of All-State receiver Ethan Toribau. Despite losing two crucial pieces, the Hornets are still bringing back a slew of talent, including first-team All-State defensive back Isaac Cranney.
Oakley will also see the return of senior running back Bry Severe. Severe is a four-year starter for the Hornets and missed most of last year with a broken ankle.
Kendrick also graduated its fair share of playmakers, such as All-State receiver Hewett and lineman Tim Silflow. But the Tigers’ returners heavily outweigh what they lost, bringing back Idaho Class 1A DII player of the year Koepp, first-team All-State lineman Dallas Morgan and first-team linebacker Lane Clemenhagen.
Grace at Kendrick, Oct. 13
Kendrick’s entire non league schedule could fill up a list of “games to watch” heading into the season.
The Tigers’ nonleague slate is made up entirely of playoff teams from the Idaho Class 1A Division I and II, including Grace, who was the runner-up in DI.
The Grizzlies cruised to the state tournament last year, claiming the High Desert Conference title with a 9-2 overall record.
Grace’s calling card last year was its defense, allowing a classification-low 18 points per game. But when the Grizzlies ran into Oakley in the state championship game on Nov. 17, their defense fell apart, losing 58-20.
Grace’s defense will be a solid test for the Tigers, who were the third-highest scoring offense in the 8-man ranks last fall.
Logos at Lapwai, Sept. 22
Speaking of high-scoring offenses, this is a Whitepine League Division I game that’ll provide some fireworks.
Lapwai has managed to reach the playoffs in each of its last two seasons while averaging more than 50 points per game.
The Wildcats finished third in the WPL DI with a 4-3 league record. Two of Lapwai’s three league losses came to Kamiah and Clearwater Valley, who finished above the Wildcats in the final league standings. But their third loss was a 66-56 decision to second-year program Logos.
In that game, senior quarterback Jack Driskill accounted for all 544 yards of offense for the Knights.
Driskill finished 13-of-24 through the air for 362 yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, he added 182 yards and four more scores.
Driskill’s favorite target, Seamus Wilson, had five receptions for 134 yards and three scores.
This year’s contest will be held in Lapwai, which is arguably one of the best Friday night atmospheres in the area.
Kamiah at Clearwater Valley, Sept. 22
The Kubs and Rams finished last year on top of the WPL DI standings, and by the looks of it, they could repeat that success.
Kamiah is bringing back first-team All-Whitepine League quarterback David Kludt, and the team ranked third in the first preseason state media poll.
Clearwater Valley returns its bell cow, running back Bass Myers, and he’s put on some weight, weighing north of 200 pounds.
Lewiston at Sandpoint, Sept. 22
The Bengals have had some absolute thrillers with the Bulldogs over the last two seasons.
Sandpoint and Lewiston have gone into overtime each of their last two meetings, and both games have come down to a 2-point conversion.
Last season, now-graduated Sandpoint quarterback Parker Pettit fell short of the 2-point try, allowing the Bengals to get the 40-38 victory.
In 2021, the Bulldogs were able to successfully cash in on their 2-point attempt to notch a 42-41 win.
