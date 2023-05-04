Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
PULLMAN — If all goes to plan, Kamie Ethridge will coach the Washington State women’s basketball team through the rest of the decade, at least.
The prolific Cougars coach has signed a contract extension through the 2028-29 season, WSU athletic director Pat Chun announced Wednesday.
The announcement comes after Ethridge led the Cougars to a Pac-12 tournament championship and their third straight NCAA tournament during the 2022-23 season.
Prior to the season, Ethridge had signed a one-year contract extension through the ’27-’28 season. This is the third extension the coach has received since she joined the school in 2018. The financial details of the contract were not immediately available.
“Coach Ethridge is the best women’s basketball head coach in the country and we are excited to have her lead our program for many years to come,” Chun said in a news release. “To watch her and her staff pour their hearts into our student-athletes and transform our program these past five years has been amazing. Our program now lives at the highest levels of college basketball and we are appreciative of her commitment to WSU.”
Ethridge has continued to raise the bar every season she has been on the Palouse. The Hall of Famer has brought her winning ways to Pullman, quickly elevating the WSU women’s basketball program into the upper echelon of the college women’s basketball landscape. Ethridge guided Washington State to its first Pac-12 title in any female team sport by winning the 2023 conference championship in Las Vegas.
The Cougars went on a surprise underdog run through the tournament as a No. 7 seed, knocking off powerhouses like Utah and UCLA in the process. The team was the first No. 7 seed to win the title.
“I am sincerely honored to have signed a contract extension that will allow me to lead the Cougar women’s basketball program for years to come,” Ethridge said in a news release. “I want to thank WSU President Kirk Shultz, athletic director Pat Chun, and deputy athletic director Anne McCoy for their undeterred support, and for their vision regarding the potential of this program to become nationally competitive.”
Ethridge is 74-75 overall through five seasons at Washington State. Her 74 wins are the most by a fifth-year coach in WSU women’s basketball history. Last season, the Cougars went 23-11 overall, a program record for most wins in a season.
The season earned her national coach of the year honors from The Athletic, making Ethridge the first WSU women’s basketball head coach to get such recognition from a national publication.
The next hurdle for Ethridge will be to get the Cougars past the first round of the NCAA tournament, where the Cougars have ended their season each of the last three years.
Ethridge also hopes for the team to get increased support from fans.
“As we work to qualify for a fourth straight NCAA tournament and compete for a second Pac-12 championship, it is essential that we elevate our home attendance to new levels as well,” Ethridge said. “It is crucial that the WSU and Pullman community help us in our efforts to rise to new heights in the Pac-12 Conference and national attendance. Six of our Pac-12 women’s programs average over 3,500 fans per game. Our challenge WSU, Pullman, and all of Coug Nation, is to become the seventh.”
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.