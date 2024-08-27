Oregon rises to No. 1 in college football poll

Never mind that a faction of fans lament college sports' transition from amateurism to above-board professionalism. This football season is delivering when it comes to unpredictability and entertainment value.

It's reflected week by week in The Associated Press college football poll.

Oregon on Sunday became the fourth team to hold the No. 1 spot. No team has held on to it longer than three consecutive weeks. And three of the top five teams have a loss entering Week 9 for the first time since 2007.

Player movement through the transfer portal and promises of NIL riches in recruiting have helped spread talent across the country. Expansion in the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference created three top-five matchups before November for the first time since 1996, according to Sportradar.

The season has seen Iowa State and Indiana match their best starts, both at 7-0. Army and Navy are a combined 13-0. Cam Ward's transfer to Miami has gotten the Hurricanes out to a 7-0 start and made him a strong Heisman Trophy candidate. BYU, 5-7 a year ago, also has opened with seven straight wins.

Meanwhile, Alabama was No. 1 when it got upset by traditional SEC doormat Vanderbilt and now has two losses before November for the first time since 2006 after dropping its game at Tennessee on Saturday.

Defending national champion Michigan has lost two straight and went from the top 10 three weeks ago to out of the rankings this week at 4-3.

Florida State was No. 10 in the preseason and now sits 1-6. Oklahoma, which until two weeks ago had been ranked since the end of the 2022 season, has been outscored 69-12 in its last two games. Southern California, No. 11 three weeks ago, has lost three straight and four of five against its first Big Ten schedule.

“A good team in college, going forward, is going to be like 8-4 or 9-3. It’s just what it is,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said.

Checking in on five of the Top 25: