LA GRANDE, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team completed a four-game sweep of one-win Eastern Oregon on Sunday, beating the Mountaineers 5-4 and 24-3.

The Warriors (26-12 overall, 11-9 Cascade Conference) smacked 16 home runs in the series. That’s the most they’ve generated in a single series since hitting 21 against Central Washington in 2002.