LA GRANDE, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team completed a four-game sweep of one-win Eastern Oregon on Sunday, beating the Mountaineers 5-4 and 24-3.
The Warriors (26-12 overall, 11-9 Cascade Conference) smacked 16 home runs in the series. That’s the most they’ve generated in a single series since hitting 21 against Central Washington in 2002.
Jakob Marquez had a monster weekend with four home runs, including three on Sunday, and led the team with a .529 batting average over the course of the four games.
Marquez was named Cascade Conference Player of the Week on the strength of his showing against EOU.
“In game one, we jumped out on Eastern early and held on for the victory with an excellent bullpen,” Warriors coach Jake Taylor said. “We came out sharp offensively in game two and stayed on them. It was nice to get a lot of our pitchers work in game situations.”
LCSC cranked 23 hits in the second game and took command with a 12-run second inning. Carter Booth went 4-for-4 with six RBI and four runs scored while Dominic Signorelli went 5-for-6 with three RBI and four runs scored.
The Warriors take this week off before wrapping up the regular season on the road against Bushnell.
Eastern Oregon is now 1-32.
GAME ONE
LEWIS-CLARK STATE EASTERN OREGON
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Seamons lf 5 1 2 1 Watterson cf 4 0 0 0
Booth cf 4 1 2 0 Choi ss 3 0 0 0
Sa 2b 4 1 1 2 Freitas 3b 4 1 2 0
Thomas dh 3 0 0 0 Landeros dh 4 1 2 0
Signorell 3b 4 0 1 0 Goyette pr 0 0 0 0
Olsson c 4 0 1 0 Frederick rf 4 1 1 0
Haws pr 0 0 0 0 Gerding lf 4 1 1 3
Marquez 1b 3 1 1 1 Gonzales 2b 4 0 2 1
Justice rf 4 1 0 0 Duso c 4 0 0 0
Rivera ss 4 0 1 1 Mayfield 1b 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 34 4 8 4
Lewis-Clark State 012 200 000—5 9 1
Eastern Oregon 010 300 000—4 8 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Stedman (W,4-0) 5 5 4 3 1 5
Lucas 3 3 0 0 0 4
Spagnuolo (S,1) 1 0 0 0 0 0
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Watterson (L,0-6) 5 7 5 5 2 3
Farnswort 4 2 0 0 0 3
Attendance 125.
GAME TWO
LEWIS-CLARK STATE EASTERN OREGON
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Booth cf 4 4 4 6 Gerding lf 2 0 0 0
Seamons lf 2 1 0 1 Zohn lf 2 0 1 0
Weintraub lf 4 1 2 2 Gonzales 2b 2 1 1 0
Sa 2b 5 2 3 2 Roa 2b 2 0 0 0
Tentinger ph 1 1 1 1 Freitas 3b 3 2 1 0
Thomas dh 5 2 1 4 Gerding ph 0 0 0 0
Olsson c 5 0 2 0 Landeros c 1 0 0 0
Justice pr 0 0 0 0 Arsdall 1b 2 0 0 0
Marquez 1b 5 3 2 3 Choi ss 2 0 2 2
Signorell 3b 6 4 5 3 Burns ss 1 0 1 0
Canty rf 5 3 2 1 Frederick rf 2 0 0 0
Haws ss 2 1 1 0 Goyette rf 1 0 0 0
Hepburn ss 2 2 0 0 Mayfield 1b 1 0 1 0
Wann c 2 0 0 0
Kollar dh 3 0 0 0
Watterson cf 1 0 0 0
Sinclair cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 46 24 23 23 Totals 28 3 7 2
Lewis-Clark St. 1(12)0 162 2—24 23 1
Eastern Oregon 102 000 0— 3 7 4
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
McGill 2 3 1 1 1 4
George 1 2 2 1 0 0
Ball (W,2-0) 1 1 0 0 1 2
Ediger 1 1 0 0 0 2
Green 1 0 0 0 0 2
Shubert 1 0 0 0 1 2
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Yancey (L,0-4) 1 8 9 8 0 0
Jones 0.1 2 4 0 2 0
B.Cordes 1.2 1 0 0 1 0
Larson 1 2 1 1 0 0
Edwards 1 5 6 6 0 0
Valtierra 1 2 2 2 1 2
Williams 1 3 2 2 0 2
Attendance — 100.
Arizona 14, WSU 8
PULLMAN — Arizona scored 12 runs during the seventh and eighth innings to power its way to a 14-8 Pac-12 victory against Washington State on Sunday at Bailey-Brayton Field.
The Wildcats (18-15, 6-12 league) were down 4-1 before bringing in seven runs in the seventh, a rally fuled by six hits and a walk. They added five more scores in the eighth.
The Cougars (21-13, 7-10 league) smack 14 hits on the day and scored in all but three innings. Jonah Advincula led WSU by going 4-for-5 and Elijah Hainline went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs.
WSU will play at Gonzaga at 6 p.m. today. The nonleague game will be shown live on SWX.
Arizona 000 001 751—14 18 0
WSU 001 201 211— 8 14 0
May, Drees (6), Orloff (7), Long (7), Barraza (8) and Splaine. Taylor, Wilford (6), Liss (7), Baughn (7), Spencer (8), Grillo (8), Farland (8) and Morrow, Cresswell.
W — Drees (2-0). L — Liss (1-1).
Arizona hits — Bringham 3, McCalughry 3, Davis (2B), Romero 2 (HR), Corona 2, White 2, Splaine 2 (2B), Bullard 3 (2B, HR).
WSU hits — Advincula 4 (2-2B), McKeon 2 (2B), Brown, Russell, Harvey (2B), Magee, Hainline 2 (HR), Morrow (2B), Cresswell (3B).
WOMEN’S GOLFVandals right in the middle at Big Sky Tournament
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Idaho women’s golf team stands at fifth place out of 10 teams after the first day of the Big Sky golf tournament on Monday.
The Vandals as a team scored eight-over par for an overall score of 296 through one round.
Yvonne Vinceri is currently the highest placer for Idaho, tied for 13th with an overall score of 73.
Cougs struggle at first Pac-12 tournament
PHOENIX — The Washington State women’s golf team currently stands at tied for last place after the first day of the Pac-12 golf tournament.
The Cougars currently have an overall score of 297, good for a nine-over par.
The highest current placer for WSU is Madelyn Gamble, who is tied for 10th place with an overall score of 71.
The second round of the Pac-12 tournament tee-off at 8 a.m. today.