COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The 12U Generals baseball team trounced the Alexandria Senators 14-2 on Saturday. The Generals put up six runs in the bottom of the first inning, added another six runs in the second inning and scored an additional two in the third to take a 14-0 lead.
The Senators attempted a comeback, scoring two runs in the top of the fourth, but the Generals stifled their chances and instigated the mercy rule, ending the game in the fourth inning.
The Generals were big at the plate, scoring their 14 runs on 15 hits.
Senators 000 2— 9 10 4
Generals 662 x—14 15 3
B. Northcroft, H. Kirkland (5), C. Spencer, H. Focht (6), C. Schoo, M. Helbling (3), G. Lovinger (4), O. Barnes, M. Scalzo (2), and C. Smith. W—Karino-Evans; L—Baig.
Generals hits — B. Northcroft, H. Focht 2 (HR), H. Kirkland 2 (HR), M. Helbling 2, C. Smith, C. Schoo, G. Lovinger (HR), M. Scalzo 2, O. Barnes, C. Spencer
Wow hits — O’neil, Imm
The Generals also played the Hudson Valley Renegades on Saturday, where they won 12-3.
The Generals opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with three runs, then scored another four runs in the third inning. Hudson broke the would-be shutout, scoring two runs in the top of the fourth inning, but the Generals answered with three runs in the bottom of the same inning.
The Renegades added one run in the fifth inning, and the Generals scored two in the fifth to give the final score.
The Generals outhit their opponents, getting 14 hits to the Renegades 7. Both teams committed just one error.
Renegades 000 210— 3 7 1
Generals 304 32x—12 14 1
H Focht, G Lovinger, H Kirkland 4, G Rod 2, C Smith 4, C Schoo 4, M Helbling, B Northcroft, O Barnes, M Scalzo 3. W—Focht; L—Cole.
Generals hits — B Northcroft, H Focht, C Smith (HR), M Helbliing, H Kirkland 3, G Lovinger, O Barnes, M Scalzo 3, G Rod, C Schoo (HR)
Wow hits — Lukas, Cole (HR), Jacob, Carter 2 (HR), Luke, Andres