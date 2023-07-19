Washington State didn’t land any first-team honorees when the All-Pac-12 Conference preseason teams were announced Tuesday, but the Cougars did have seven players earn second-team or honorable mention awards.
Four players were named to the second team in edges Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson, defensive back Chau Smith-Wade and punter Nick Haberer.
Making honorable mention were defensive back Jaden Hicks, kicker Dean Janikowski and running back Nakia Watson.
Of the seven, Stone and Jackson — both seniors — stand out as longtime defensive leaders and playmakers for the Cougars.
Stone is coming off a second-team All-Pac-12 season in 2022 after earning first-team honors in 2021, while Jackson, also a second-team honoree in 2022, has earned all-conference awards for three straight seasons.
Vandals earn five academic championships
The Big Sky Conference named its 2022-23 team academic champions, and for the first time in league history, each sport would be highlighted by a top academic team.
The Vandals led the conference with five teams earning titles. They were the women’s basketball team, men’s cross country team, men’s golf team, men’s track and field team and volleyball team.
The women’s basketball and volleyball teams had the highest GPA of 3.63.
Idaho golf had the best men’s result of 3.53.
“I continue to be so impressed with the academic success of our student-athletes,” Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a news release. “Competing in their respective sports at the University of Idaho at the Division I level and balancing academia is difficult, but our coaches and student-athletes have found a way to be highly successful in both.”
