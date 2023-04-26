Anderson’s perfect game powers Bears in league baseball split

Moscow's Levi Anderson pitches against Sandpoint on Tuesday in Moscow.

 Courtesy Amber Anderson

MOSCOW — Levi Anderson pitched a perfect game to earn the Game 1 win for the Moscow Bears, who split a low-scoring, competitive 4A Inland Empire League baseball doubleheader with visiting Sandpoint on Tuesday.

Moscow won the first game 2-0 and Sandpoint won the second game 2-1.