POMEROY — The Asotin girls track team notched a first-place finish at the Cinco de Mayo Twilight meet at Pomeroy High School, compiling a score of 131.5 points.
The Clarkston girls finished second overall with 109.5. The Pomeroy boys placed second at the event, with the Bantams taking third.
Carly Browne placed first in the javelin with a hurl of 100 feet, 10 inches for the victorious Panther girls. Their 400-meter relay team also earned gold, clocking in at 56.83 seconds.
Claire Dooley of Clarkston earned gold in both the 100 and 200, while teammate Emma Taylor topped the 100 hurdles.
On the boys side, Tyler Slaybaugh of Pomeroy won the 100 with a time of 11.63, and the Pirates also claimed gold in the 400 and 800 relays.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Lind-Ritzville 151; 2. Pomeroy 146.5; 3. Clarkston 86.5; 4. Wellpinit 67; 5. Aostin 58.33; 6. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 45.66
100 — 1. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pomeroy, 11.63; 2. Hayden Melcher, Lind-Ritzville, 11.69; 3. Sidney Bales, Pomery, 11.77.
200 — 1. Hayde Melcher, Lind-Rtizville, 23.77; 2. Shawn Steinberger, Lind-Ritzville, 25.22; 3. Blaise Kern, Asotin, 26.12.
400 — 1. Luke Siler, Clarkston, 54.11; 2. Shawn Steinberger, Lind-Ritzville, 55.69; 3. Damon Schilling, Lind-Ritzville, 55.98.
800 — 1. Ronnie McCullough, Wellpinit, 2:20.32; 2. Daniel Walk, Clarkston, 2:24.82; 3. Samuel Polis, Clarkston, 2:26.57.
1,600 — 1. Mark Tadzhimatov, Clarkston, 4:58.75; 2. Bridger More, Lind-Ritzville, 5:05.90; 3. Ronnie McCullough, Wellpinit, 5:13.65.
3,200 — 1. Eneas Swimptkin, Wellpinit, 13:14.46.
110 hurdles — 1. William Hubert, St. John-Endicott, 19.92; 2. Julian Rima, Wellpinit, 20.31; 3. Carson Kubik, Lind-Ritzville, 21.60.
300 hurdles — 1. Caleb Heater, Lind-Ritzville, 49.73; 2. William Hubert, St. John-Endicott, 52.44; 3. Carson Kubik, Lind-Ritzville, 53.49.
400 relay — 1. Pomeroy (Trevin Walton, Tyler Slaybaugh, Braedon Fruh, Sidney Bales), 46.78; 2. Lind-Ritzville, 47.44.
800 relay — 1. Pomeroy (Trevin Walton, Kyzer Herres, Levi Bowen, Braedon Fruh), 4:21.50; 2. Wellpinit, 4:39.63.
Shot put — 1. David Tejero, Pomeroy, 34-03; 2. Rylan Hays-Carnahan, Pomeroy, 33-04; 3. Ronin Lysne, Clarkston, 32-10.
Discus — 1. Sage Lonebear, Clarkston, 134-07; 2. Merle Forgue, Asotin, 102-10; 3. Aidan Miller, Lind-Ritzville, 96-04.
Javelin — 1. John Stromberger, Lind-Ritzville, 128-03; 2. David Tejero, Pomeroy, 118-02; 3. Logan Spinelli, Clarkston, 100-01.
High jump — 1. Kamea Kauhi, Asotin, 5-08; 2. Ryken Craber, Clarkston, 5-04; 3. Levi Bowen, Pomeroy, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 12-06; 2. Braedon Fruh, Pomeroy, 12-00; 3. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pomeroy, 11-06.
Long jump — 1. JP McAnally, Lind-Ritzville, 17-11; 2. Baredon Fruh, Pomeroy, 17-03; 3. Shawn Steinberger, Lind-Ritzville, 17-01.
Triple jump — 1. JP McAnally, Lind-Ritzville, 38-08; 2. Trevin Walton, Pomeroy, 37-04; 3. Kamea Kauhi, Asotin, 35-11.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Asotin 131.5; 2. Clarkston 109.5; 3. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 107.5; 4. Lind-Ritzville 88; 5. Pomeroy 69.5.
100 — 1. Claire Dooley, Clarkston, 13.34; 2. Katie Boyer, Pomeroy, 14.08; 3. Claire Wellsandt, Lind-Ritzville, 14.29.
200 — 1. Claire Dooley, Clarkston, 28.18; 2. Carly Browne, Asotin, 30.10; 3. Bethany Zimmerman, Pomeroy, 31.78.
400 — 1. Zoe Galbreath, Lind-Ritzville, 1:07.03; 2. Raylee Roehrick, Clarkston, 1:13.96; 3. Kate Roberts, St. John-Endicott, 1:23.08.
800 — 1. Mikoto Grimm, Clarkston, 2:35.44.
1,600 — 1. Taylor Celigoy, Clarkston, 7:17.14.
100 hurdles — 1. Emma Taylor, Clarkston, 19.59; 2. Leticia Masis, Asotin, 20.02; 3. Emery Molina, St. John-Endicott, 21.69.
300 hurdles — 1. Claire Wellsandt, Lind-Ritzville, 55.98; 2. Emma Taylor, Clarkston, 58.05; 3. Julia Guske, St.John-Endicott, 1:00.47.
400 relay — 1. Asotin (Jada White, Carly Browne, Ellie Smith, Cierra Gayton), 56.83. 2. Pomeroy, 1:02.13.
800 relay — 1. Pomeroy (Haven Kimble, Bethany Zimmerman, Carmen Fruh, Katie Boyer), 2:02.06; 2. Lind-Ritzville, 2:02.44; 3. Clarkston, 2:07.86.
1,600 relay — 1. Lind-Ritzville (Addy Colbert, Zoe Galbreath, Myra Miller, Claire Wellsandt), 4:54.17; 2. Asotin, 5:19.04.
Shot put — 1. Haylee Appleford, Asotin, 37-04; 2. Hannah Appleford, Asotin, 32-03; 3. Chloe Waddell, St. John-Endicott, 32-01.
Discus — 1. Myra Miller, Lind-Ritzville, 112-05; 2. Haylee Appleford, Asotin, 109-09; 3. Hannah Appleford, Asotin, 105-09.
Javelin — 1. Carly Browne, Asotin, 100-10; 2. Chloe Waddell, St. John-Endicott, 88-09; 3. Holley Thomas, St. John-Endicott, 68-11.
High jump — 1. Jordan Cassetto, Clarkston, 4-10; 2. Emery Molina, St. John-Endicott, 4-06; 3. Halee Berg, St. John-Endicott, 3-04.
Pole vault — 1. Zoe Galbreath, Lind-Ritzville, 8-06; 2. Carmen Fruh, Pomeroy, 8-06; 3. Katie Boyer, Pomeroy, 8-00.
Long jump — 1. Cierra Gayton, Asotin, 12-08; 2. Danika Cox, Lind-Ritzville, 12-08; 3. Jordan Cassetto, 12-08.
Triple jump — 1. Danika Cox, Lind-Ritzville, 28-11; 2. Autumn Vaughn, Asotin, 28-02; 3. Julia Guske, St. John-Endicott, 27-04.
Viking girls take second at Vanderholm Invite
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — The Garfield-Palouse Vikings took second and the boys were sixth among a field of 16 track teams at the Vanderholm Memorial Invitational at Davin Neilson Stadium.
The Gar-Pal girls finished with 95 points and the boys with 33.5.
Kennedy Cook topped the girls 200- and 400-meter dashes with times of 26.33 and 57.65, respectively, for the Vikings. Teammate Kyra Brantner won the long jump with a mark of 16-5 1/2 and took second in the triple jump and 100. Ava Hemphill earned her own runner-up finish in the shot put with a distance of 35-0 1/2.
On the boys side, Kieran and Brendan Snekvik earned first and second-place finishes for Gar-Pal in the 1,600 with times of 4:44.03 and 4:45.25, respectively. The brothers also secured third and fourth in the 800.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Shadle Park 6, Clarkston 0
SPOKANE — Clarkston fell short of clinching a standalone Class 2A Greater Spokane League title in a regular season-ending loss to host Shadle Park.
The Bantams (15-4, 11-4) and victorious Highlanders finish as co-league champions.
Substituting in off the JV roster, Otis Phillips had his first career varsity at-bat and hit for Clarkston. Bodee Thivierge also provided a Bantam hit, though neither was able to complete a run.
Clarkston begins its district tournament campaign at home on Monday at 4 p.m., facing the winner of Pullman and East Valley.
Clarkston 000 000 0—0 2 4
Shadle Park 011 112 x—6 5 0
Hayden Line, Lance Heitstuman (4), Caden Young (6), Tucker Rowan (6) and Emmett Slagg; Fox, Toby (7) and Kakuda.
Clarkston hits — Bodee Thivierge, Otis Phillips.
Shadle Park hits — Kakuda 2 (2B), Hernandez 2, Barber (2B).
Bulldog-Logger battle nixed
The nonleague game between Genesee and St. Maries was canceled due to inclement weather.
No makeup is planned for this game.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Tiger-Kub clash postponed
Thursday’s scheduled Whitepine League doubleheader between Kendrick and Kamiah was postponed due to inclement weather.
A makeup date was not available at press time.
Genesee-St. Maries canceled
The nonleague game between Genesee and St. Maries was canceled due to inclement weather.
No makeup is planned.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Warriors get seven All-League nods
Despite a down year for the team, Lewis-Clark State College baseball led the Cascade Conference with seven all-league selections.
Outfield selections were Nick Seamons and Carter Booth, infield were Dominic Signorelli and Sam Olsson, Isaiah Thomas got a nod a designated hitter and pitchers Dallas McGill and Greg Blackman also earned honors.
Seamons, Booth and infielder Pu’ukani De Sa also garnered Cascade Conference Gold Gloves.
Seamons had the most home runs in the conference with 14 this season and leads the team wtih a .358 batting average and 62 hits while holding a .978 fielding percentage. Olsson has 25 RBI and six home runs this season, along with a team-leading 13 doubles.
Booth leads the Warriors with 50 runs scored and is second on th team in batting average and slugging with averages of .352 and .683, respectively. He has not comitted an error in 88 opportnities this season.
Signorelli has a batting average of .348 this season with nine home runs and 24 RBI.
From the DH spot, Thomas has 11 home runs, 38 RBI and a team-best nine stolen bases. De Sa leads the way in assists with 69 and had one error in 125 total chances — a .992 fielding percentage.
Blackman leads LC with a 1.77 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed just seven earned runs and has 46 strikeouts on the season.
McGill is first on the team with 48 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched and also has the lowest opponent batting average at .216.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Vandals’ season comes to a close
LOS ANGELES — The Idaho men’s tennis team fell 4-0 to No. 10 seed USC in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Marks Stadium, concluding the Vandals’ season.
The Trojans came out swinging, earning wins on courts Nos. 2 and 3 to register the doubles points. The No. 45 ranked pair of Bradley Frye and Learner Tien secured a 6-1 victore over UI’s Francisco Gay and Taiyo Kurata before closing out the point with a 6-4 win at No. 3.
USC swept singles action with wins at No. 2, 5 and 6. Lodewijk Weststrate picked up the Trojans’ first singles point with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Mario Duron. USC added another 6-1, 6-1 victory on court No. 5 to go up 3-0. Tien posted a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win at No. 2 to clinch the match.
Francisco Bascon provided one of the highlights for the Vandals in singles action. Playing in his final match at Idaho, he challenged USC No. 1 Stefan Dostanic, taking the first set 7-6 (3). The No. 25-ranked Dostanic held a 5-3 advantage in the second set when the match was stopped.
The Vandals finished 15-9 on the season, advancing to their sixth NCAA tournament in the last nine.
USC 4, Idaho 0
Singles — Stegan Dostanic (USC) def. Francisco Bason (IDAHO), 6-7 (3), 5-3; Learner Tien (USC) def. Francisco Guy (IDAHO), 6-2, 7-6 (4); Peter Makk (USC) def. Bruno Casino (IDAHO), 6-1, 4-6, 2-1; Wojtek Marek (USC) def. Matteo Masala (IDAHO), 6-1, 6-1; Lodwijk Westrate (USC) def. Mario Duron (IDAHO), 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Wojtek Marek/Sam Rubell (USC) def. Francisco Bascon/Matteo Masala (IDAHO), 4-3, unf.; Bradley Frye/Learner Tien (USC) def. Francisco Gay/Taiyo Kurata (IDAHO), 6-1; Stefan Dostanic/Ryan Colby (USC) def. Vivek Ramesh/Mario Duron (IDAHO), 6-4.
Warriors sweep TVCC to conclude season
The Lewis-Clark State College men’s and women’s teams ended the season with twin sweeps of Treasure Valley Community College.
It was the final collegiate tennis dual for seniors Alexis Maison, Thomas Schaap and Andy Wu.
Maison had wins in women’s No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles by scores of 6-1, 6-0 and 6-2, respectively. Schapp and Wu won the men’s No. 1 and 2 singles matches with perfect 6-0, 6-0 scorelines and combined for a 6-0 No. 1 doubles victory to boot.
The women’s team finished 13-13 on the season, while the men were 12-14.
MEN
Singles — Thomas Schaap, LCSC, def. Spencer Bayes 6-0, 6-0; Andy Wu, LCSC, def. Max Walters 6-0, 6-0; Malte Sommer, LCSC, def. Jared Hally 6-0, 6-0; Cornelius Sia, LCSC, def. Ricky Leyva 6-1, 6-0; Juan Naranjo, LCSC, def. Chris Mott 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Wu/Schaap, LCSC, def. Walters/Hally 6-0; Naranjo/Sia, LCSC, def. Leyva/Mott 6-0.
WOMEN
Singles — Alexis Maison, LCSC, def. Alexa Hine 6-1, 6-0; Lina Boylan, LCSC, def. Kass Hernandez 6-0, 6-1; Maria Eduarda Santos da Silva, LCSC, def. Erin Hawker 6-0, 6-1; Bonolo Molefe, LCSC, def. Michelle Torres 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Maison/Eduarda Santos da Silva, LCSC, def. Hine/Hernandez 6-2; Molefe/Beatriz Lambru, LCSC, def. Hawker/Torres 6-0.
Kim named freshman of the year
Lewis-Clark State College women’s tennis freshman Yelena Kim was named Red River Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and received Second-Team All-RRAC honors.
Kim went 12-8 for the team against NCAA Division I and NAIA competition this season, and was the top women’s singles athlete.
Kim was voted LCSPY female freshman of the year at LCSC’s annual student-athlete award show.
The Warrior women had another accolade, with senior Alexis Maison being named a Champion of Character in the conference.
Eva Alvarez earns All-Pac-12 honors
Washington State freshman women’s tennis player Eva Alvarez was named second-team All-Pac-12, the conference announced Thursday.
A native of Coruna, Galicia, Spain, Alvarez is the first WSU freshman to earn All-League honors since Michaela Bayerlova’s First-Team selection in 2018, and the sixth freshman to do so in program history. During the season, Alvarez was 19-16 in singles competition and 21-15 in doubles action — both team-bests.
At the midway point in the season, Alvarez paired up with Elyse Tse in doubles, and the two finished the year with a 10-2 record, currently sitting as the 39th-ranked women’s college duo according to ITA Doubles rankings. They were also selected as alternates for the NCAA Women’s Doubles Championship.
COLLEGE GOLF
WSU to host NCAA Women’s Golf Regional
PULLMAN — Washington State’s Darcy Habgood will be among the field as 12 teams and six individual entries head to Pullman to compete in an NCAA women’s golf regional from Monday through Wednesday.
All golfers will be competing for a berth to the NCAA championship tournament. The regional round will be played at par 72, with one 18-hole round per day.
Habgood will tee off at 9 a.m. Monday as the 10th tee.
Viken to represent LCSC at Nationals
Lewis-Clark State College will have a representative at the NAIA men’s golf national championship in Mesa, Ariz., on May 16-19, in Cascade Conference men’s golfer of the year Jorgen Lie Viken.
Viken is ranked the No. 15 individual golfer in the NAIA by Golfstat and led the Cascade Conference in scoring average at 72.1.
It’s the second year in a row LC will be represented at nationals after Kristof Panke made it last year.
The 21st-ranked Warriors barely missed the cut to have the whole team represented at the meet.
The field at nationals is comprised of 156 golfers, with 29 teams and 11 individual qualifiers.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Athletes honored at fifth annual LCSPYs
The fifth annual “LCSPYs” event was hosted on Wednesday by the Lewis-Clark State Student-Athlete Advisory Council, and 12 awards were handed out.
The recipients are listed below.
Male Freshman of the Year — John Lustig, men’s basketball.
Female Freshman of the Year — Yelena Kim, women’s tennis.
Newcomer of the Year — Davian Brown, men’s basketball.
Male Heart of a Warrior — Connor Turpin, men’s cross country/track and field.
Female Heart of a Warrior — Kendzee Cloward, volleyball.
Breakthrough Athlete of the Year — Carter Gordon, men’s cross country/track and field.
Comeback Athlete of the Year — Nick Seamons, baseball.
Male Athlete of the Year — Jorgen Lie Viken, men’s golf.
Female Athlete of the Year — Jennah Carpenter, women’s track and field.
Team of the Year — 2022 baseball.
Coach of the Year — Brian Orr, women’s basketball.
Warrior of the Year — Ashlee Bachman, volleyball.