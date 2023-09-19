ASOTIN — The Asotin Panthers volleyball team won a match against the Colton Wildcats in four sets with scores of 16-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18.

Hannah Appleford led Asotin (2-0) in kills with eight, Kylee Aldous had eight aces, Izzy Dougan recorded 10 assists, Kelsey Thummel had 16 digs and Kierra Nielson had two blocks.

