ASOTIN — The Asotin Panthers volleyball team won a match against the Colton Wildcats in four sets with scores of 16-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18.
Hannah Appleford led Asotin (2-0) in kills with eight, Kylee Aldous had eight aces, Izzy Dougan recorded 10 assists, Kelsey Thummel had 16 digs and Kierra Nielson had two blocks.
The Panthers will play their first league game of the season against the Northwest Christian Crusaders of Colbert, Wash., at 6:30 p.m. today in Colbert.
Troy 3, Kendrick 1
KENDRICK — The Trojans earned a 3-1 win over the Tigers in a nonleague match.
The set scores were 25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 25-19.
Dericka Morgan had 24 kills for Troy (11-1, 6-0), went 15-for-17 from the service line and added seven aces.
JV — Kendrick def. Troy
Kamiah 3, Grangeville 1
GRANGEVILLE — The Kubs earned a hard-fought nonleague win over the Bulldogs.
Kamiah (9-1, 6-1) won with set scores of 25-23, 19-25, 34-32, 25-18.
Laney Landmark had 17 kills and five aces for the Kubs, Reesa Loewen had 16 assists and three aces and Emma Krogh had 11 kills.
“I was proud of the team,” Kamiah coach Jackie Landmark said. “They battled.”
JV — Grangeville def. Kamiah 3-0
University 3, Clarkston 0
SPOKANE — The University Titans of Spokane took down the Bantams in three sets in a nonleague match.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-11, 25-17.
Leah Copeland led Clarkston (1-6) with 10 digs, Roxie Rogers and Ella Leavitt had five kills each and Hayley Barnea had six assists.
JV — University def. Clarkston
Clearwater Valley 3, Timberline 0
KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley Rams of Kooskia swept the Timberline Spartans of Weippe with set scores of 25-13, 25-11, 25-13.
Brooklyn Bargers had 10 kills and two blocks for Clearwater Valley (3-9, 1-9), Tabatha Smythe had seven digs and 13 assists and Kaylee Graves started the game serving 15 straight with five aces.
JV — Timberline def. Clearwater Valley 2-0
Lapwai 3, Logos 0
LAPWAI — The Wildcats took down the Knights of Moscow in a Whitepine League match.
Lapwai (4-6, 1-6) won with set scores of 26-24, 25-21, 25-17.
Jayden Leighton and Skylin Picard had seven kills apiece for the Wildcats and Junee Picard added nine digs.
“I think we came out with a lot of energy,” Lapwai coach Sequoia Dance-Leighton said. “We’ve been slowly learning and improving from our past games and they just came out and stayed together as a team.”
JV Lapwai def. Logos 2-0
HIGH SCHOOL BOY’S SOCCER
Lewiston 5, Moscow 2
LEWISTON — The Bengals earned their first win of the season in a 5-2 decision over the Bears.
Two of the Lewiston (1-7-1) goals came on penalty kicks to create separation from Moscow (0-7-1). The first came in the first half and the second came in the second.
Stats and additional information were not available at press time.
Moscow 0 2—2
Lewiston 3 2—5
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cougars announce nonconference schedule
The defending Pac-12 champion Washington State women’s basketball team announced its nonconference schedule Monday.
The Cougars will host six nonconference games and play in the Cancun Challenge in Mexico.
WSU will start the season with an exhibition game against NAIA team Montana Western on Oct. 29 before kicking off the season with three straight home games Nov. 6 against Cal Poly, Nov. 9 against Gonzaga and Nov. 12 against Idaho.
In the Cancun Challenge, the Cougars will play Maryland on Nov. 23, UMass on Nov. 24 and Wisconsin-Green Bay on Nov. 25.
Washington State will play its final nonconference game of the season against Auburn on Dec. 20 in Auburn, Ala.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Jehlarova earns Pac-12DPOW honors
Washington State middle blocker Magda Jehlarova earned Pac-12 defensive player of the week honors, it was announced Monday.
She earned the honors for her play during a week the Cougars beat two ranked opponents — No. 18 Baylor and defending national champion No. 6 Texas. Jehlarova had 12 kills and nine blocks against the Longhorns.
It is the seventh time Jehlarova has earned defensive player of the week honors in her career.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State in 10th place at Husky Invitational
BREMERTON, Wash. — The Washington State men stood at 10th place through two rounds at the Husky Invitational at Golf Mountain-Olympic Golf Course.
The Cougars had a total score of 582 — 27 strokes behind first-place Washington. Three teams — California, Nevada and Seattle will play holes 14-18 from the second round and all their holes from the third round on the final day of competition today.
The highest-placing WSU golfer through two rounds was Preston Bebich, who is tied for 12th with a 2-under total score of 142.
Team scores — 1. Washington 555; T2. California 287 (14-18); T2. Oregon 567; T2. Oregon State 567; 5. Oklahoma 572; 6. Nevada 285 (14-18); 7. UCLA 575; 8. Utah 578; 9. San Jose State 580; 10. Washington State 582; 11. St. Mary’s (Calif.) 583; 12. San Diego State 584; 13. Colorado State 593; 14. Seattle U 309 (14-18)
Leaders — 1. Taehoon Song, Washington, 136; T2. Eric Lee, California, 138; T2. Luke Powell, UCLA, 138; T2. Petr Hruby, Washington, 138.
WSU individuals — T12. Preston Bebich 142; T42. Sam Renner 146; T52. Ben Borgida 147; T60. Pono Yanagi 149; T70. Nate Plaster 154.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
WSU at ninth place through two rounds
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The Washington State women stand at ninth place through two rounds of the Leadership and Golf Invitational at Chambers Bay Golf Course.
WSU had a total of 595 through two rounds — 34 strokes behind first-place Southern California and two strokes behind eighth-place University of Washington.
The highest Cougar golfer on the leaderboard is Madelyn Gamble, who is tied for 11th with a one-under total of 143, six strokes behind first-place Hailey Loh of Minnesota.
The Leadership and Golf Invitational concludes today.
Team scores — 1. USC 561; 2. Minnesota 568; 3. Colorado 580; 4. Georgia Southern 581; 5. Oregon State 585; 6. Sacramento State 590; 7. San Francisco 592; 8. Washington 593; 9. Washington State 595; 10. Fresno State 596; 11. Cal Poly 598; 12. BYU 600; 13. San Diego State 605; T14. Santa Clara 607; T14. Seattle U 607; 16. Gonzaga 608; 17. Northern Arizona 610; 18. UC Riverside 624; 19. Southern Alabama 641.
Leaders — 1. Hailey Loh, Minnesota, 137; T2. Amari Avery, USC, 140; T2. Catherine Park, USC, 140; T2. Riana Mission, San Francisco, 140; T2. Morgan Miller, Colorado, 140.
WSU individuals — T11. Madelyn Gamble 143; T41. Dani Suh 150; T41. Sara Pineros 150; T53. Alice Johansson 151; T53. Hannah Harrison 151; T79. Sarah Skovgaard Bils 156; T85. Emily Caldwell 157.